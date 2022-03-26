Spurs vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (29-44) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (42-42) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 26, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 26, New Orleans Pelicans 34 (Q2 11:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Last two first quarters (both in March) vs. Spurs: #Pelicans 35-10, Pelicans 32-22 – 5:41 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Pelicans by 10
Pelicans are winning the 3PT line 12-0 after the Spurs made 19 threes the other day in Portland pic.twitter.com/19pOm8jqFf – 5:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Naji Marshall is always a runaway train in the final seconds of a quarter with the ball. He definitely enjoyed dropping in layup at the buzzer against Zach Collins, after those two were T’d up due to some hostility – 5:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Naji gets a tech for jawing at Zach Collins, then the next possession down he scores over Collins and stares him down on his way to the bench.
Don’t be surprised if this one gets a little chippy sooner than later. – 5:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs were within 20-19 with 2:21 to go in the quarter, then finished without a field goal. Pelicans go on 12-3 run to take double-digit edge into 2Q. – 5:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A couple of days after combining for 70 points versus the Bulls, CJ McCollum, Devonte’ Graham and Jose Alvarado score 20 of the New Orleans’ 32 points here in the first quarter, taking a 10-point lead over the Spurs into the second. – 5:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs down 32-22 after 1Q in New Orleans. It’s not 35-10, so that’s an improvement. – 5:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Spurs 22
McCollum 12 pts
Graham 6 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts & 3 rebs – 5:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 4-40 when trailing by double digits in a game this season. – 5:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado making a difference.
Again.
Hits a runner and then immediately comes up with a steal of Dejounte Murray. – 5:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It’s a shooting foul for Hernangomez but that should still be an assist for Jose Alvarado – 5:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tre Jones and Jose Alvarado battling 94 feet in both directions right now – 5:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum already has 12 points in the first quarter. He’s come out super aggressive to start this one. – 5:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Great activity from Zach Collins so far. Always around the ball. – 5:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have already come up with a few offensive rebounds (Hayes 3, Valanciunas 1) based almost purely on having a bigger lineup out there than Spurs. San Antonio trying to box out as much as possible but not always effective – 5:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
floatin ☁️
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/tH6Ioyqs4e – 5:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a really nice attack by Josh Primo. Love seeing that aggressiveness out of him. – 5:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham hits his second 3-pointer of the 1st quarter after an offensive rebound and the Pelicans lead the Spurs 13-7 early. – 5:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
tae for threeeee 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/jgC1E3JUGc – 5:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs being extra aggressive on the offensive glass so far, trying to manufacture some offense. – 5:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers list LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Dwight Howard (hip soreness) as questionable for New Orleans game Sunday and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) as probable. – 4:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) and Dwight Howard (hip soreness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in New Orleans.
Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) is probable. – 4:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With Vassell injured today, Josh Richardson returns to the Spurs’ starting lineup:
Murray, Primo, Richardson, Johnson, Poeltl. – 4:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s crucial showdown with the Pelicans – Dwight Howard is the only significant change as he’s listed QUESTIONABLE: pic.twitter.com/oZZLK5vj8k – 4:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Your starting 5 for tonight 🏀
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/K7WzyrsOrB – 4:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 4:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham (fro intact)
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 4:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lonnie Walker (back) is getting shots up before this afternoon’s game in New Orleans. He has already been ruled out for the third straight contest. pic.twitter.com/KpB7iqmHbc – 4:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
getting ready for game time 🏀
Tipoff is @ 4pm CT! pic.twitter.com/JmUCisnEvJ – 3:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who do we think it is tonight? 👀
#Pelicans | Primeblock.com – 3:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Left: Spurs scoring this season
Right: Spurs scoring last season
This season the Spurs are only being outscored by 108 points from three.
Last season they were outscored by 507 points from three. pic.twitter.com/N7UsdphY2N – 3:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at a basketball autographed by various members of the #Pelicans courtesy of @SeatGeek
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/ANx19DrzJW – 3:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio. – 3:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s matchup versus the Spurs. – 3:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s the key to their team. He’s an All-Star for a reason.” – Willie Green on the Pelicans’ defensive focus on Dejounte Murray.
Green says he thought his team did a pretty good job guarding Murray in the last game, and “the goal is to try to do it again” today. – 3:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is OUT for today’s game vs San Antonio, per Willie Green – 3:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is OUT today against the Spurs. – 3:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is OUT for today’s game against the Spurs. – 3:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They’re going to do what they do, but they’re going to do it better. We have to be prepared for that.” – Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green on the Pelicans’ mindset against the Spurs, after the Pelicans picked up a big win in San Antonio last week – 3:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his scoring average today vs. Spurs? @ErinESummers picks Murphy (4.6); @dsallerson takes Alvarado (5.8); I go with Graham (12.6). We’re each only allowed to use a player once all season. #SaturdayScorer standings: ES 4, JE 4, DS 1, Fans 0 – 2:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Saturday Showdown 🤠
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/S3hZtEfHQ8 – 2:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy #AirMaxDay! 👟🤩
(via @jwdanklefs, salinas.roland/IG) pic.twitter.com/RCgFpxExv5 – 2:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded Devin Vassell (right Achilles soreness) from questionable to out.
They will also be without Lonnie Walker, who will miss his third game in a row with lower back tightness. – 2:07 PM
Spurs have downgraded Devin Vassell (right Achilles soreness) from questionable to out.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check out tonight’s @GreyGoose cocktail of the game, the Take Flight! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Xfkg9tMb9W – 1:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s an early one! Spurs at Pels 4pm – here’s @ErinESummers with the #PelicansGameday rundown 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lVz0UzCWfF – 1:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The first foundation pour of our state-of-the-art performance center, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚, began this week! 🙌
More on the Spurs Human Performance Campus ➡️ https://t.co/sH98s07fMw pic.twitter.com/UabeCBq8JB – 1:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three Western Conference playoff race questions:
1. Who winds up 4th. #Mavs #Jazz tied at 45-29.
2. Who ends up 6th? #Timberwolves just half game behind #Nuggets.
3. Will #Lakers finish 9th, 10th or out the play-in at 11th? Tied with #Pelicans, two games up on #Spurs. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/nRPk8dwcnT – 12:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Today’s game has big head-to-head tiebreaker implications.
Spurs lead season series against the Pels 2-1.
If the Pels win, they end the season 2-2 against the Spurs.
Next tiebreaker then becomes Southwest Division W/L.
Pels are 6-8.
Spurs are 4-8. – 12:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
When the Pelicans have posted at least two wins over the Spurs in the regular season, they’ve wound up in the playoffs. It’s happened five consecutive times.
New Orleans is entering today’s matchup against San Antonio with a 1-2 record … Let’s Geaux!! https://t.co/eDVmQrYs83 pic.twitter.com/psBwbzNjEw – 11:33 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod!
First, Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) on the Zion Situation, Pelicans’ potential and the secret of Pop’s success.
Then, @Andre Iguodala Iguodala on his role in the new doc, “The Quest for Sleep.”
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/9fFXqreH2P – 11:28 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
TODAY! You hear us talk all the time but now it’s your chance to chop it up with us!
Join me at the Pelicans pre-game happy hour and sports media networking with a panel discussion before the Spurs game today!
Special ticket required, please use: https://t.co/xZoJKOpcKF pic.twitter.com/5TGuDhUgQu – 11:00 AM
