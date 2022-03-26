Steve Nash: We all feel confident that we'll get Kyrie Irving back

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Obviously we’d like to win games here, the position we’re in [8th place] but more importantly it’s growing. Cutting our teeth so to speak. This is I think, one of a handful of games we’ve had w/ everyone except Ben, Joe and LaMarcus.”
-Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/1O7ral5VPg – 6:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We are where we are. We had that 6 week period without Kevin and with Kyrie playing on the road and Joe Harris out all that time where we were just trying to keep our heads above water culturally.”
-Nets coach Steve Nash on obstacles this season and reality of the Play-In. pic.twitter.com/xB3vOWMLpN – 6:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think we all feel confident that we’ll have Kyrie [Irving] back [long-term] but, you know that’s a front office question.”
-Steve Nash on Irving’s potential unrestricted free agency this summer. Irving mentioned earlier today he didn’t want to leave Durant.
#netsworld pic.twitter.com/LY1Db7JNvz – 6:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the best his team could do at tough short handed stretches this season was tread water culturally. Says they’re focused on playing their best basketball understating they may be in the Play In – 6:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash also says,
“We are where we are so we have to play with what is in front of us — What all that matters is that we’re prepared.” – 6:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Kyrie (Irving) and Kevin (Durant) will have the ball a lot.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Nets’ offense. – 6:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With no shootaround tomorrow, Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge’s status against the Hornets will likely be decided tomorrow night. – 6:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says we all feel confident that we’ll have Kyrie back but it’s a front office discussion. – 6:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We all feel confident that we’ll get Kyrie (Irving) back.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving signing an extension. – 6:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits the Nets and the Heat haven’t been at full strength in a while so it’s hard to get any takeaways from both teams progress as of late. – 6:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says growing and cutting their teeth is even more vital than getting wins right now. – 6:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They have such a great system and history here — The way they compete, the way they defend, the way they play together.
⁃Steve Nash on the Miami Heat. – 6:32 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Yes, yes, I know he’s said he’s staying before and changed his mind. But this time Irving really wants to re-sign in Brooklyn. Story from Miami.
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Saint Peter’s guard Daryl Banks III shares Patrick School bonds with coach Shaheen Holloway, Kyrie Irving nj.com/sports/2022/03…
@PeacocksMBB
@tps_hsbb
@D_Banksiii – 5:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With Kyrie Irving now able to play in home games, @LegsESPN breaks down why this whole situation might turn into a positive for Kyrie and the @Brooklyn Nets
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/IxyoUeDvT3 – 4:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pregame story on Kyrie Irving’s comments that he plans to re-sign with the Nets. On the max he can get, the mandate being lifted and more: theathletic.com/3211164/2022/0… – 3:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving says he’ll continue to fight against mandates nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “I signed up for this for the long run. So I love this year, Im grateful. It hasn’t been a prototypical year, but when I look at my teammates and where we are as an organization I’m looking for the long run & what we can do legacy talk.” #Nets nypost.com/2022/03/26/net… – 3:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving says “There’s no way I’m leaving” Durant this offseason nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/26/kyr… – 2:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant signed as a Net until he’s 38. Kyrie Irving would be signed til he’s 35 with the extension.
Wild thinking that KD and Kyrie will likely retire as Brooklyn Nets. – 2:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Reporting the figures here for a potential Kyrie Irving extension or if he opts out and re-signs as a free agent nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving ‘pinching’ self after vaccine exemption, wants #Nets extension. #nba nypost.com/2022/03/26/net… via @nypostsports – 1:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving explains why he plans to re-sign with the Nets.
All the details here:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:20 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyrie Irving: “There’s no way I can leave my man seven (Kevin Durant) anywhere” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving says he plans to re-sign with Nets: There’s no way I’m leaving my man 7 sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 12:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving said he’s been pinching himself since Wednesday & Thursday, because there was a n earlier time where he got his hopes really high and “all the air was just let out.” He’s trying to focus on the #Heat tonight but excited for tomorrow vs. the #Hornets. #Nets – 12:11 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So KD has already signed long term deal with Nets and it sounds like Kyrie plans to do same this summer. “Its always been about being comfortable where im at and i love it here…..We’re gonna have some conversations but theres no way i could leave my man seven anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/mcQJfzYtOV – 12:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mike Lupica, from the other tabloid in town, hit the grand-slam home run today with his Kyrie Irving column: “Before Adams’ flip flop, Kyrie was in the process of stubbornly and selfishly and even arrogantly ruining his team’s shot at a title.” – 11:59 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Sounds like Kyrie is staying in Brooklyn for the long haul. “There’s no way I’m leaving my man seven anywhere” he says at shoot around. pic.twitter.com/TkRurd2FRr – 11:30 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’s very happy for his fellow St. Patrick alum Shaheen Holloway. Sha recruited him in high school and Irving said he’s enjoyed seeing NJ’s basketball culture get it’s due. So who does Irving root for in a potential Duke-St. Peter’s Final Four? “I can’t lose.” – 11:29 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving indicates he’ll be re-signing with the Nets in the summer:
“There’s no way I’m leaving my man #7 anywhere.”
Kevin Durant (#7) recently signed a long term extension with the Nets. – 11:28 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said the plan is to re-sign with the Nets this summer. Doesn’t want to leave Kevin Durant and wants to build a legacy in Brooklyn with him. – 11:27 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Notebook…
— So Kyrie gets to play home games now… How much did baseball have to do with it?
— Hall of Famer’s NBA championship prediction: “I have no idea”
— Former college coach raves about Payton Pritchard’s workout — IN HIGH SCHOOL
bit.ly/3DegjkQ – 11:02 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash confirms at shoot around that Goran Dragic and Seth Curry are playing tonight in Miami. – 10:50 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is on pace to return next week. #nets – 10:47 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Goran Dragić will both play tonight. Adds LaMarcus Aldridge “is knocking on the door,” to return. He could play tomorrow against Charlotte. No update on Ben Simmons. – 10:47 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant happy for home debut of Irving Sunday, “I’m glad this is all behind us” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/26/dur… – 8:01 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story from Nets practice today on the mandate being lifted, the domino effect of a full-time Kyrie and more: theathletic.com/3210372/2022/0… – 8:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s full-time return ends #Nets distractions at right time nypost.com/2022/03/25/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After saying on Wednesday how excited he was to speak to reporters once the mandate got rolled back — Kyrie declined to speak to the media on Friday. KD spoke for the organization in saying how happy everybody was to get the vaccine questions behind them. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:37 PM
