Thunder vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52) play against the Denver Nuggets (31-31) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 26, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 49, Denver Nuggets 60 (Q3 11:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Got fouled and still makes the shot!
@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/kFFT1PhAj4 – 10:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
17 Points | 9 Boards | 5 Assists
The first half just ended. pic.twitter.com/LBtKIhc6mY – 10:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead 58-49 over the OKC Thunder:
-Joker 17-9-5, +10
-Gordon was very physical and aggressive when he re-entered, also looks hurt
-Nuggets are 5/19 from 3. Please, stop settling. The Thunder are like 4 feet tall pic.twitter.com/TIQzH1yNz2 – 10:09 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets played 22 minutes of the first half’s 24, which unfortunately means the Thunder are within single-digits at halftime. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets starters absolutely phoned it in to end that quarter. Lead cut to 9 through some really bad basketball. – 10:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones Hyland has a low release on his three, which he compensates for by having unlimited range. Hard to block a guy willing to shoot from the logo, because then he’ll just shot fake you. You love to see it. – 9:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🌊 DEEP WATERS 🌊
@Vit Krejci ➡️ @LindyWatersIII pic.twitter.com/s9wpnuMgY9 – 9:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon was just limping around a bit after coming in for JaMychal green, who was messing with his wrist. – 9:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
challenge successful, that’s officially a..
🙅♂️ @Vit Krejci BL🚫CK 🙅♂️ pic.twitter.com/1aseESUFlM – 9:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Vit Krejci has been very impressive beyond the arc. It’ll be interesting to see how the Thunder juggle the offseason roster construction and finding spots for guys. – 9:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Vit Krejci got up to meet JaMychal Green at the rim. Krejci was called for a foul, but Daigneault is challenging. – 9:36 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We have 1st Lieutenant @MStockwell01 in the house tonight for our @WesternUnion First Shot! She is a 3x World Champion, a 3x Paralympian, a bronze medalist and a proud American💪
Welcome to Ball Arena, Melissa! pic.twitter.com/6bvZmMa6IA – 9:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
downhill™️
#ThéoMaledon | @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/2BCJiMOs84 – 9:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Another day another RIDICULOUS Nikola TD🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZCZuEcI0VJ – 9:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Pushing in transition
Pushing 🅿️ pic.twitter.com/AwsXukgwBJ – 9:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Very interesting start for Denver. OKC has driven inside on them pretty well, and it’s hard to help with OKC playing 5-out.
Offensively, there’s not a lot to complain about. – 9:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann heaving a wayward halfcourter in an attempt to beat the shot clock on the Thunder’s first possession seems like an appropriate way to begin the evening. – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Oklahoma City sends a delayed double at Nikola Jokic on the first possession. Jokic reads it and feeds Jeff Green for a dunk to open the scoring. – 9:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey is out for the rest of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s return is uncertain. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will be back soon.
Story on a few significant injury updates: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters:
– Maledon
– Mann
– Pokusevski
– Bazley
– Roby – 9:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting in Denver ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/mxHNhvuBDw – 9:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
It’s my last game in the analyst seat this season sitting next to the one and only @ChrisMarlowe. Join us on @AltitudeTV for Nuggets vs Thunder!
Always so much fun. pic.twitter.com/qLNBr859Js – 8:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
catchin’ up with Wigg pregame ⤵️
@NickAGallo 🎤 @Aaron Wiggins pic.twitter.com/YiCffwIXnp – 8:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey is still traveling with the team. Him and JRE warming up. pic.twitter.com/rr87Ckw9NV – 8:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets announce that Facu Campazzo is out tonight due to non-Covid illness. – 8:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s first year with the Thunder was shortened by the pandemic. Last season he missed half the season with a torn plantar fascia. An ankle injury this season has limited him to 56 games.
In three seasons with OKC, he’s played 161 games — a little less than two full seasons. – 8:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones is warming up from the logo today👀 pic.twitter.com/XgVYJuGhzH – 7:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Well, that was a newsy pregame update. To recap…
– SGA is out tonight with a conversation coming about his availability moving forward
– Josh Giddey’s rookie season is over
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is likely to play soon
– Still no update on Kenrich Williams – 7:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Must-win game for the Nuggets tonight. Not every game is a must-win, but this one most certainly is. – 7:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault Josh Giddey’s “return to play portion” of his rehab would take them past the games left so it isn’t worth it to ramp him up. Said Giddey told the Thunder he hasn’t had hip issues in the past. – 7:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey “it’s a tricky injury. A little unpredictable, where as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a bone, a break, it’s more predictable.” – 7:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Nice surprise: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is progressing and looks to return this season. – 7:40 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play tonight, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault announces. Diagneault also says Josh Giddey is out for the remainder of the season. – 7:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says the team will sit down with SGA in the next couple days to talk about his status for the rest of the season.
Says the day to day is not sustainable with so few games remaining. – 7:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) “is getting close” – 7:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “is getting close.” Daigneault said JRE is expected to play at some point this season. – 7:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey (hip soreness) is out for the rest of the season, Mark Daigneault said. – 7:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey is “progressing” but is OUT for the rest of the season. – 7:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is out tonight. Mark Daigneault said they’re going to have a conversation with Shai soon. Daigneault said the day-to-day listing is not sustainable. – 7:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said they’ll have a conversation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “to discuss the rest of the year. The game to game thing is not sustainable.” – 7:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
This just in:
It’s an incredible day to watch Nikola Jokić play basketball. pic.twitter.com/qmE5eCpPeh – 7:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s uptick in free throws has put him in elite company: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is warming up pregame. He’s again listed as questionable with right ankle soreness. We’ll find out soon if he’ll play. – 7:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
You know, this whole Embiid-Jokic All-NBA debate could be avoided IF WE GOT RID OF THE DAMN POSITIONAL BREAKDOWN ON THE ALL-NBA BALLOTS. – 7:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
More points as center: Embiid
More minutes as center: Jokic
More usage rate as center: Embiid
More paint shots taken: Jokic
More paint shots defended: Jokic
Trying to figure out who to vote as center and forward to get both on the All-NBA First Team: pic.twitter.com/teQEbcEeDT – 7:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
TICKET GIVEAWAY FOR TONIGHT’S GAME VS OKC!
DO NOT ANSWER UNLESS YOU CAN COME!
How many 3’s has Bones Hyland made so far in his rookie career? He just broke the Denver Nuggets rookie record passing Jamal Murray.
First person gets two tickets. Good luck! – 7:10 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets, Thunder, Spurs and Pacers are all vying for a top lottery pick, but they’re also battling it out in the middle of the first round.
15. LAC –> OKC
16. BKN –> HOU
17. TOR –> SAS
17. CLE –> IND – 7:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Eric Dixon got a lot of Derrick Favors in him. #MarchMadness – 6:55 PM
Josh Giddey @joshgiddey
the most valuable player is the player that makes the most players valuable – 5:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This All-NBA voting stuff is simple.
If you think both Jokic and Embiid are top 5 players, vote Jokic as forward and Embiid as center.
If you don’t, vote Jokic at center and Julius Randle as forward. Just like last season. – 5:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Projected bottom five records in basketball via @FiveThirtyEight:
1. Pistons (22-60)
2. Rockets (22-60)
3. Thunder (23-59)
4. Magic (23-59)
5. Pacers (28-54) – 5:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
What is the average age of our roster?
@SociosUSA | #ThunderUp – 5:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The first stop on the two-game trek is in Denver to take on the Nuggets for final time this season. So far, OKC holds the 2-1 series edge on the Nuggets thanks to some high-level shooting and disciplined defense.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/8gh2p4poGa pic.twitter.com/OOAStu3Kjz – 3:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think it’s like that every year.” Deandre Ayton on facing Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid in that order.
#Sixers at #Suns on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/AqmJkg04Mk – 3:42 PM
