Tristan Thompson fined by league

Mike McGraw: Tristan Thompson was fined $20,000 for directing profane language at a referee at the end of the New Orleans game, the #NBA announced. #Bulls
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tristan Thompson fined $20,000. pic.twitter.com/1Q1L67tk2O – 7:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bulls post player Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official during Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 6:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Tristan Thompson was fined $20,000 for directing profane language at a referee at the end of the New Orleans game, the #NBA announced. #Bulls – 6:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago Bulls forward-center Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:06 PM
Tristan Thompson @RealTristan13
#PurpleDay is today so let’s raise awareness and support those living with Epilepsy! Don’t miss out on a chance to win my signed purple sneakers and game day jersey by visiting https://t.co/MQNwth2Alf. #SlamDunk4Epilepsy pic.twitter.com/ePcNHJO4jV – 4:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Saturday is special for Tristan Thompson, and not just because he’s back where he helped the Cavaliers win an NBA title
Thompson will donate his signed, game-worn jersey and shoes to the Epilepsy Foundation to honor his younger brother
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tristan Thompson not only got ejected, but dropped a series of “FU’s” on all three officials. It wasn’t Joakim Noah-SacTown Epic, but it was good. – 10:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tristan Thompson has been ejected after drawing two technicals from the bench – 10:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Tristan Thompson has been ejected after receiving a double technical foul while arguing with game officials from the bench area during a video review. – 10:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. checking in. Asked Donovan pregame if playing DJJ at small ball C alongside Patrick Williams is a look he’d like to try. Instead, DJJ is playing alongside Tristan Thompson and replaced Williams – 9:47 PM
Reserve big man Tristan Thompson had a meltdown late in the game, but it wasn’t because of the play of his teammates. It was because of the officials. After he picked up two technicals expressing his displeasure with a review, he dropped a series of expletives before being escorted off the court that likely will cost him a fine with the league office. Lost in the bad defeat to a 31-42 Pelicans team was a stellar performance by Zach LaVine, who scored a season-high 39 points on 12-for-23 shooting. And as frustrated as he was with the loss, getting in the face of teammates just isn’t in his personality. “I think everybody is on high alert,’’ LaVine said. “You’re not going to tell somebody to act a different way. I’m not going to try to turn into something I’m not. I think that’s fake. People can see through that. I think everybody knows what’s ahead of us and what we need to do.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / March 25, 2022
JD Shaw: Knicks star Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a game official. Randle is the fifth player to be fined by the NBA today, with the total now at $140,000. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / March 22, 2022
