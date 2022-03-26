Tristan Thompson fined by league

Tristan Thompson fined by league

Main Rumors

Tristan Thompson fined by league

March 26, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bulls post player Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official during Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 6:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Tristan Thompson was fined $20,000 for directing profane language at a referee at the end of the New Orleans game, the #NBA announced. #Bulls6:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago Bulls forward-center Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:06 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Bulls center Tristan Thompson has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official. – 6:05 PM
Tristan Thompson @RealTristan13
#PurpleDay is today so let’s raise awareness and support those living with Epilepsy! Don’t miss out on a chance to win my signed purple sneakers and game day jersey by visiting https://t.co/MQNwth2Alf. #SlamDunk4Epilepsy pic.twitter.com/ePcNHJO4jV4:58 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Saturday is special for Tristan Thompson, and not just because he’s back where he helped the Cavaliers win an NBA title
Thompson will donate his signed, game-worn jersey and shoes to the Epilepsy Foundation to honor his younger brother
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…1:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tristan Thompson not only got ejected, but dropped a series of “FU’s” on all three officials. It wasn’t Joakim Noah-SacTown Epic, but it was good. – 10:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tristan Thompson has been ejected after drawing two technicals from the bench – 10:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Tristan Thompson has been ejected after receiving a double technical foul while arguing with game officials from the bench area during a video review. – 10:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tristan Thompson set up that layup by shielding Coby’s defender. – 9:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. checking in. Asked Donovan pregame if playing DJJ at small ball C alongside Patrick Williams is a look he’d like to try. Instead, DJJ is playing alongside Tristan Thompson and replaced Williams – 9:47 PM

More on this storyline

KC Johnson: Ruling from league office -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 26, 2022
Reserve big man Tristan Thompson had a meltdown late in the game, but it wasn’t because of the play of his teammates. It was because of the officials. After he picked up two technicals expressing his displeasure with a review, he dropped a series of expletives before being escorted off the court that likely will cost him a fine with the league office. Lost in the bad defeat to a 31-42 Pelicans team was a stellar performance by Zach LaVine, who scored a season-high 39 points on 12-for-23 shooting. And as frustrated as he was with the loss, getting in the face of teammates just isn’t in his personality. “I think everybody is on high alert,’’ LaVine said. “You’re not going to tell somebody to act a different way. I’m not going to try to turn into something I’m not. I think that’s fake. People can see through that. I think everybody knows what’s ahead of us and what we need to do.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / March 25, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home