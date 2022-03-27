76ers vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (46-27) play against the Phoenix Suns (14-14) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 74, Phoenix Suns 75 (Q3 05:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA guys are so good, they literally pass up good shots and wind up taking a tough shot later in the clock.
Case in point.
James Harden.
#Suns up one. – 7:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’ve kinda glossed over this because of Devin Booker and everything else that’s been going on lately, but it’s pretty great for the Suns how much Chris Paul still looks like Chris Paul after being out for 5 weeks – 7:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Maxey 3, got a backscreen to free him up in the corner.
Paul answers with 2. #Suns down one as Harris answers. – 7:38 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Meanwhile…in the valley of the sun…Phoenix has come from 15 down to take their first lead on the SIxers, mid-3rd. – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder 3.
Williams kept him in with four fouls. Crowder with six., 6 boards.
#Suns up 71-69. Timeout #76ers with 8:06 left in 3rd. – 7:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Crowder 3 and the Suns have the lead. Doc Rivers wants a timeout as the Suns open the 3rd quarter on an 11-5 run. Great defense from DA on Embiid to ignite that fast break – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Four foul on Crowder as he’s called for foul on Embiid turnaround jumper.
Made it. Hits FT. #Suns down 67-63 early in 2nd half – 7:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder’s 4th foul comes less than 2 minutes into the 3rd quarter – 7:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker back on the board to start the 4th. 24 points with 22 coming in the 1st, none in the 2nd.
#Suns down two – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In other games we’re watching: 76ers lead 64-60 at the half in Phoenix. – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 22 points in first quarter on 8-of-11 FGs. 1 PF (12 minutes)
Zero in 2nd quarter on 0-for-3 shooting, 2 PFs (4 minutes)
#Suns down four at half
FTs: #76ers 14-of-19, #Suns 4-of-6.
PFs: 76ers 9 Suns 15 (Booker, Ayton, Crowder each with three fouls). – 7:16 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Don’t want to jinx it but Suns-Sixers has Game of the Season potential. Not exactly a friendly game so far. Very well played. Harden threatening to break an actual sweat, stay tuned. – 7:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Good half by the Sixers but it’s hard not to think about some of the points they left on the board. Delivering flagrant fouls when they had layups, leaving corner 3s open on D, missed free throws, Maxey… – 7:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
First half observations from a family member who never watches basketball:
– Joel Embiid falls down a lot.
– Danny Green’s tattoos are 💯
– Tyrese Maxey’s layup was impressive
– They should stop missing free throws. – 7:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
got a good one at the break.
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/5SvPFWTemG – 7:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 64, Suns 60. Sixers led by as many as 15 points in the second before a couple pushes by the Suns. Embiid with 19 and 8. Harris with 15 and 5. Both teams are shooting over 50 percent. – 7:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Suns, 64-60, at halftime of a good one.
Embiid: 19 PTS / 8 REB / 1 BLK
Harris: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST
Green: 6 PTS / 3 REB – 7:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 64-60 at the half. Embiid with 19 points, Harris 15 and Harden with 12. Maxey with 2 on 1-6 shooting. – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Get Shamet being unselfish, but him taking a jumper is a better look than trying to create and find Biyombo in traffic.
#Suns down four at half as Crowder hits corner 3.
#76ers 64 #Suns 60. – 7:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHI 64, PHX 60
Booker: 22 Pts, 8-14 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 8 Ast, 4-4 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 4-7 FG
Embiid: 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 7-12 FG – 7:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And now Crowder picks up his 3rd with a minute left in the first half – 7:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Welcome to Jazz conspiracy theory time! Here’s your Jazz conspiracy theory of the day:
By sitting Gobert, the Jazz are tanking this game in an effort to get to the six seed, in order to avoid playing the Suns until the WCF.
This has been Jazz conspiracy theory time. – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker block on Harden drive.
Booker called for foul.
Got body, but got ball, too.
#Suns quickly down 10 after being within two. Booker now with three fouls with 2:16 left.
Paul in for Booker. #76ers – 7:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker gets his third foul. Looks awfully close to a clean block. Might have gotten Harden’s hand on the way in there? CP3 checks in for Booker. – 7:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh boy. Devin Booker picks up his 3rd foul on what looks like a great block on James Harden – 7:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
First half Suns fouls so far:
Ayton – 3
Booker – 2
Crowder – 2
Payne – 2
Craig – 2
Biyombo – 2 – 7:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker becomes the sixth Suns player to reach at least two fouls in the first half. Biyombo in for Ayton. – 7:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Collision with Thybulle has Booker working that shoulder.
#Suns down two, but Ayton picks up 3rd foul. Stays in game. 4:25 left in half. #76ers – 7:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And now Deandre Ayton picks up his 3rd, got Embiid on the arm. Suns down 2 with 4:25 to go in the first half – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just hit me that Chris Paul’s favorite referee is doing this game.
Scott Foster. #Suns down 4 as Bridges has 8. – 7:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has made a little bit more of an effort to relocate away from the ball after initiating the offense over the last 2 games. Helpful when it comes to playing through Embiid. – 7:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden took a deep 3 that would have put the Sixers up 18. And in the blink of an eye their lead is down to 6. – 7:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Transition defense is shaky again for the Sixers in this first half. Suns already have 7 fastbreak points, including that dunk by Bridges to cut the Sixers’ lead to 54-48 about midway through the period. – 6:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Suns are on a 9-0 run over the last 1:01 to close the gap to six points (54-48) w/ 5:50 left in the half. – 6:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Back-to-back buckets from Mikal Bridges and the deficit is down to 6 again. Suns on an 11-3 run – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges transition dunk.
Timeout #76ers. 15-point lead down to six. 5:50 left in 1st half. #Suns – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Upgraded to flagrant 1 on Harden.
Shamet misses 1st FT
Hits 2nd. #Suns down 11. – 6:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
DG liked the other corner better! 😂🤷 pic.twitter.com/l2GLobzZmR – 6:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Flagrant 1 on Harden after the review for the elbow to Shamet. Harden’s second foul. Booker just checked back in. – 6:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden called for the offensive foul on the shot attempt. The refs are reviewing it for a potential flagrant foul. Crowder was yapping at Harden following the play. – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul getting involved offensively as far as scoring. Up to nine.
#Suns down 12. Harden to the face of Shamet.
Under review to see if it’s a flagrant. Came high with that elbow.
What James does is cradle the ball and powers through. #Suns – 6:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the pre-game rest paid off for @Tobias Harris! 😂 pic.twitter.com/lrVPudheKh – 6:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet took an elbow to the chin on that drive from James Harden and the Suns want a video review for a flagrant. Officials taking a look at it now – 6:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul finds a wide open Crowder who misses from 3.
Still looks like the offense is trying to re-adjust to Paul.
Hits shot. 3-of-3. With Payne, Ayton was in pocket getting catch-and-shoot opportunities.
Not seeing those with Paul since he’s come back. Still early. #Suns down 15. – 6:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Sixers start the 2nd quarter on a 12-0 run. When Devin Booker sat to get his rest, it was a 2-point game – 6:51 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
After 15 minutes, Devin Booker has 22 points and the next highest Suns player has 4. They have 37 total. – 6:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Killer Tobias stretch right there. The new stagger continues to look pretty good. – 6:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have extended their lead to 49-37 on Harris’ spin and finish. He’s now got 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Sixers are feasting while Booker is on the bench. – 6:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris thus far (10 mins): 13 PTS / 6-7 fg / 4 REB / 2 AST
Fill in the blank, friends:
The sun is bright,
__________________. – 6:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
2️⃣2️⃣ points after one.
That marks Book’s 18th 20+ point quarter. Only Curry (23) and Harden (22) have more 20+ point quarters since the start of 2016-17. pic.twitter.com/b3POkBHvab – 6:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Waiting on Chris Paul to start putting his prints on this game as far as scoring. Has taken just two shots, hit both for four points.
#Suns have 37 points and he only has four assists. #76ers up 12 as they’re getting whatever they want in the paint.
26 points in the paint. – 6:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harris absolutely crushing the Suns bench here. Huge lift to open the second quarter – 6:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down by 12 and Monty wants a timeout. Sixers are executing extremely well on the offensive end right now – 6:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
DeAndre Jordan being able to catch lobs would be a very welcomed development. – 6:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Book is feeling it ‼️
The Suns star dropped 22 points on the Sixers in the first quarter 🔥
pic.twitter.com/uxIBoN3wBa – 6:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne joins Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo with 2 fouls – 6:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doc Rivers saw what Devin Booker did after feeling disrespected in Denver with the wrong picture on the jumbotron.
Not poking that bear.
“He looks for a chip to be pissed off at. I think he’s the greatest player in the world.” #Suns #76ers pic.twitter.com/JfGuh9jrA6 – 6:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 39-37. Embiid with 15 points on 6-8 shooting to go with four rebounds. Sixers shooting 61.9% from the field and 66.7% on threes. Booker leads all scorers with 22 points on 8-11 shooting. No other Sun has more than four points. – 6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There’s a lot happening, but Devin Booker just dropped 22 on Philly in the first quarter. But the Sixers lead 39-37 behind 15 from Joel Embiid. – 6:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
22 points for Devin Booker in the first quarter. I would be doing everything possible to keep Thybulle on him or give up the ball if necessary.
But that presents problems, too. Suns are an incredible team. Sixers offense was excellent that quarter. – 6:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 39, Suns 37 at the end of the first. Both teams are shooting 60 percent from the floor and are being powered by their MVP contenders. Booker has 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while Embiid has 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 4 boards. – 6:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Is this great offense or bad defense.
Combo of both, but leaning more to bad defense, but Booker is simply insane right now.
22 points in the 1st quarter.
Yes. 22.
#76ers 39 #Suns 37 end of 1st. – 6:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very fun first quarter of basketball in Phoenix. The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 39-37, at the end of Q1.
Embiid: 15 PTS / 4 REB
Harden: 7 PTS / 4 AST
Harris: 7 PTS / 3 REB – 6:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Armani Booker in the 1Q:
22 PTS
8-11 FG
3-3 3P
It’s his 3rd 20-point quarter of the season. Only Luka has more. pic.twitter.com/DMZzY5Himc – 6:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHI 39, PHX 37
Booker: 22 Pts, 8-11 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 4 Ast
Ayton: 2 Pts, 3 Reb
Embiid: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-8 FG – 6:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid goes to the bench with 40.3 seconds left in first with 15 points on 6-8 shooting. – 6:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And now Bismack Biyombo picks up his 2nd foul on the most Scott Foster call of the night so far – 6:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
got past not only 1⃣ defender but 2⃣! pic.twitter.com/hDc0N7hlPR – 6:35 PM
got past not only 1⃣ defender but 2⃣! pic.twitter.com/hDc0N7hlPR – 6:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams is big on not giving up 30-ponit quarters.
Could yield a 40-point quarter to start this one. Down 34-29 with 1:37 left in the 1st. #Suns #76ers – 6:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc looking down his bench trying to figure out who decided it was a good idea to chirp at Book. pic.twitter.com/s8rMkbFGvp – 6:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers shooting 57.1% early, including going 3-5 on threes after Shake Milton’s bomb gave them a 26-22 lead with 3:34 left in the quarter. He and Danny Green with solid threes in the opening quarter. They’ll need to keep this up for the Sixers to remain competitive. – 6:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers’ offensive execution has been excellent so far, Embiid with a couple of good reads out of the middle of the floor + Harden has done a good job picking spots. Will likely have to live without both at some point coming up, though – 6:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty calls a timeout. He didn’t like the defensive execution on that Milton 3 with the double on Embiid. – 6:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton rattles in a 3 to give the Sixers a 26-22 lead. Danny Green also just hit a long ball. Good bench lift so far. – 6:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some nice passes by Embiid and Harden in the early going when the double has come. High-level hoops. – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Without McGee, Biyombo will play key minutes. When he’s out there vs. Embiid will be huge. #Suns down 4. – 6:29 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Someone inform the Sixers’ bench to stop trash talking Devon Booker. – 6:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder already has 2 fouls, now Deandre Ayton picks up his second on a James Harden iso – 6:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Booker up to 16 points and there’s four minutes left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/LuQxvnOyF1 – 6:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton and Crowder each got their first fouls on moving screens. Wrong team to do that against. Crowder gets his second on Embiid and checks out. – 6:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Suns fans were chanting MVP while Booker was at the foul line. – 6:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Booker with 11 points on 5-6 shooting and Suns lead 19-15 w/5:53 left in first quarter. Sixers call timeout. – 6:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker over Embiid contest.
Booker again.
Booker finish. Fouled.
Timeout #Suns. Up 19-15.
Booker with 13. He’s in a different zone right now. Carryover from Denver game. #76ers – 6:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It was legit stunning when Booker took that one fadeaway against Thybulle with all the success he’s having on the switch.
Maxey has been target practice for Booker in the early going. – 6:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I’m not sure what was said to Devin Booker from the Sixers’ bench but might I suggest chirping at basically anybody else on the Suns’ roster – 6:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden has passed Kobe Bryant for 32nd on the all-time assists list with 6,307 – 6:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Picking up where he left off.
Book is at 13 already. pic.twitter.com/wyspoWa6vB – 6:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
13 first-quarter points for Devin Booker and he is CHIRPING in the direction of the Sixers’ bench – 6:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It looked like Devin Booker and Doc Rivers had something to say to each other after that Sixers bucket – 6:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker and Tyrese Maxey chatting it up. Booker with 7.
#Suns down 1 – 6:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Early on, it’s The Embiid and Booker Show. Embiid has 6 points on 3-3 shooting. Booker has seven points on 2-2 shooting and 2-2 from the line. – 6:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Devin Booker: 7 points on 2-of-2 shooting (and 1-of-1 from 3 and 2-of-2 from the line)
Joel Embiid: 6 points on 3-of-3 shooting.
Game on. – 6:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Joel Embiid with all 6 points for the 76ers, Devin Booker with all 7 points for the Suns – 6:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Via @NBA Courtside:
@James Harden has passed Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant for 32nd on the All-Time assists list with 6,307. – 6:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker just observing and nodding during Deandre Ayton and Cam Payne’s dancing to “Nevada” is sending me pic.twitter.com/VzkGOuIRtU – 6:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul leads the dog pound without JaVale McGee. Iffe Lundberg gets a kick out of his introduction to the pregame ritual pic.twitter.com/TILhOhflRs – 5:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA games on today that matter to the Nuggets (and fans):
MIN vs BOS
PHX vs PHI
GSW vs WAS
LAL vs NOP
UTA vs DAL – 5:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul out here getting closeups of the pregame shenanigans pic.twitter.com/CkzvpZxbE8 – 5:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/shtzGjekx8 – 5:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Day time hoops with the Fellas!
@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/AVMFGH9JOu – 5:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the ground is too hot in Arizona to go shoeless! 😂
📱@Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/bW1E2RBZcG – 4:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Doc Rivers said Devin Booker was great years ago, but now he has help to prove he’s a winner. Said he loves how he looks for something to use as a chip on his shoulder, then joked to make sure he didn’t supply any bulletin board material:
“He’s the best player in the world!” – 4:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Considerate of the NBA to schedule this Suns-Sixers game with Scott Foster on the call for a 3 p.m. start in the hopes it’ll end around the usual 9 p.m. end time – 4:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The 38 players with 100+ post scoring possessions this year, ranked by FG% (per Synergy):
1. Jokić – 62.9
2. Durant – 60.7
3. Zubac – 57.8
4. Ayton – 57.0
5. Allen – 55.6
6. T. Harris – 55.1
7. LeBron – 55.0
8. Valanciunas – 54.0
9. Sengun – 53.0
10. KAT – 52.7 – 3:49 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Don’t miss out on today’s IOG and be sure to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/BPvKAvfaSI – 3:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Plugging this Bourguet Breakdown from last month for today’s Suns-Sixers game because that Devin Booker-Matisse Thybulle matchup is just so fun: bit.ly/3GQijAl – 3:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
Battle of the 1 seeds. Battle of the MVP candidates.
We’re giving away $150 https://t.co/gd8GLy82JY voucher to whoever can guess which player will have more points between Embiid/Booker AND that player’s exact points scored. pic.twitter.com/KSfyPPSGLB – 3:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Valley Custom is back!
Brand new patches will be available exclusively at home games starting today. Don’t miss out.
🎟: https://t.co/4nY7tLpXJf pic.twitter.com/YpBLjVFpF2 – 1:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle gave credit to James Harden for helping him become more dynamic on the offensive end #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/26/mat… via @SixersWire – 1:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris has had to make the most adjustments to this new offense since James Harden arrived. Doc Rivers gave him credit for continuing to make those adjustments. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/26/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:09 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
With the Sixers somewhat improbably No. 1 in the East standings for the first time since November, brief notes before they play the 60-win Suns:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 1:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @BetwayUSA | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/OJbVeMH5Q1 – 1:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker had 50 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Wizards.
Booker became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games.
He and Amar’e Stoudemire are the only players in team history to record a 50p/10r game. pic.twitter.com/3PHwYtoYSo – 1:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That boy right there? Mind you I’m shadowing the dude and I’m seeing what he do. So I was like, oh, you really don’t need me, but I’m going to be here cause Coach want me here. Mikal got it.”
Deandre Ayton says Mikal Bridges should win #NBA Defensive Player of the Year. #Suns pic.twitter.com/zzOguxGelD – 12:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Toughest schedules left in the East for teams that matter:
1. Boston
2. BULLS
3. Milwaukee
4. Charlotte
5. Toronto
6. Miami
7. Cleveland
8. Philadelphia
9. Atlanta
10. Brooklyn – 12:22 PM
