Andre Drummond flashes peace sign before dunking

Hill’s most famous celebration is the “peace sign” he holds up in a hapless defender’s face as he cruises across the end line. He’s done it enough that it’s synonymous with his player profile. And during the Heat-Nets game on Saturday night, in the middle of a laugher in Miami, Nets center Andrew Drummond decided to commemorate Hill joining the greater South Florida community: He flashed the peace sign before finishing a dunk.
Source: Robert Zeglinski @ For The Win
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“It was definitely hilarious in the moment, I like how aggressive Dre is playing right now….”
Durant weighs in on Andre Drummond’s Tyreek Hill tribute in Miami. pic.twitter.com/rWo7eec65E – 11:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
No Kyrie Irving for post-game in Miami so perhaps the Nets want to save his availability for his Barclays Center debut Sunday. We did get Aubrey and Andre Drummond briefly though. pic.twitter.com/B81BQbD88b – 11:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“It was definitely hilarious in the moment…” Kevin Durant says ahout Drummond flashing the duece to Tyler Herro on a break. Said that was one of those plays he deserved to show us a little something cause he set the tone. – 10:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I didn’t see it — It’s cool.”
⁃Goran Dragić on Andre Drummond throwing up a peace sign on the fast break. – 10:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He was all over the place tonight — It’s nice to see.”
⁃Goran Dragić on Andre Drummond. – 10:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We know what we can be. We just have to keep building.”
⁃Andre Drummond on the Nets. – 10:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Andre Drummond, after a double-double and a win, brought his daughter to the post game. She didn’t want to be part of it. We’ll see if the league decides to fine her. pic.twitter.com/mAI7p6SAJS – 10:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Andre Drummond says,
“Defensively we did exactly what we were supposed to do — We know we have two of the best scorers in the NBA so we have to take defense seriously.” – 10:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Andre Drummond says he doesn’t know what made him give the peace sign, maybe because Tyreek Hill is coming to town. – 10:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I don’t what made me do it — It just happened I don’t know.”
⁃Andre Drummond on throwing a peace sign on the fast break. – 10:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond on flashing the peace sign: “I don’t know why I did it. Maybe because Tyreek Hill is coming here.” – 10:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond brought his daughter into the postgame press conference. She’s adorable. – 10:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m going to pretend you never said that,” – Steve Nash’s reply when asked if Andre Drummond earned more ball handling duties after his coast to coast peace sign dunk. – 10:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Nash if we’ll see Drummond handle the ball more after that steal and dunk. “I’m going to pretend you never said that.” – 10:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“I though Nic (Claxton) was great … Andre (Drummond) was fantastic.” – 10:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash credits Andre Drummond with setting the tone. Thinks they got out physical’d vs Memphis and this was a good response. – 10:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Andre Drummond says,
“We (Nets) did exactly what we were supposed to do — I’m very pleased.” – 10:30 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Andre Drummond says,
“We (Nets) take defense very seriously over here — We stuck it to em (Miami Heat).” – 10:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond with the steal, dribble and dunk. Nets up 82-55 with 7:04 left in the third quarter. – 9:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
just witnessed *Andre Drummond* throw up a peace sign like he’s Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/0S1IGolLWk – 9:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nets have the two best players on the court, and Andre Drummond outplaying Bam. Therefore . . . a 19-point deficit. Heat now with three 24-second violations. – 9:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If it’s Andre Drummond as the one getting the best of the Heat, then there are issues. At the moment, he is. – 8:42 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 27 Heat 25
Kevin Durant (9 PTS, 2 ASTS), Andre Drummond (6 PTS) & the Nets are playing with PLAYOFF INTENSITY. Although they’re allowing too many offensive boards early on (4 OREBS), their depth is about to be put on display. This team is deeper than Miami. – 8:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Props to Steve Nash or Kevin Durant or whoever is responsible:
Andre Drummond is playing exactly how he’s supposed to. Always tried to do too much in previous stops. – 8:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Robinson.
Nets opening with Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Miami: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
Brooklyn is 2-1 with this starting five this season:
126-120 loss on 3/6 at Boston
132-121 win on 3/8 at Charlotte
129-100 win on 3/10 at Philadelphia – 7:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Heat:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒 Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:31 PM
