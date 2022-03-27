Andre Iguodala returning on Monday?

Anthony Slater: Warriors are “hopeful” that Andre Iguodala returns tomorrow in Memphis, per Kerr. They’d targeted one side of this back-to-back.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga will start again for the Warriors tonight.
Steve Kerr is hopeful Andre Iguodala will play tomorrow in Memphis. – 4:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr is “hopeful” that Andre Iguodala will be available tomorrow night in Memphis. – 4:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are “hopeful” that Andre Iguodala returns tomorrow in Memphis, per Kerr. They’d targeted one side of this back-to-back. – 4:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors will have the same group available tomorrow in DC vs Wizards. No official decision yet on resting veterans on Monday in Memphis, but seems likely. Andre Iguodala questionable for Wizards game. – 3:04 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that everyone will be active tomorrow in Washington (Andre Iguodala still questionable). When it comes to resting players in Memphis, that’s still TBD. – 3:04 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod!
First, Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) on the Zion Situation, Pelicans’ potential and the secret of Pop’s success.
Then, @Andre Iguodala Iguodala on his role in the new doc, “The Quest for Sleep.”
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/9fFXqreH2P – 11:28 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod!
First, Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) on the Zion Situation, Pelicans’ potential and the secret of Pop’s success.
Then, @Andre Iguodala Iguodala on his role in the new doc, “The Quest for Sleep.”
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/SqP076Onc1 – 1:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala won’t play tonight in Atlanta. But the fact that he was upgraded to questionable is a good sign. Might play on one end of their upcoming back to back.
Kerr says every decision made with Andre is to have him not miss any more time once he returns. – 11:36 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala might return during one of the team’s upcoming back-to-backs. Won’t play tonight. – 11:35 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod!
First, Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) on the Zion Situation, Pelicans’ potential and the secret of Pop’s success.
Then, @Andre Iguodala Iguodala on his role in the new doc, “The Quest for Sleep.”
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:34 AM
Andre Iguodala @andre
If you missed the premiere of @thequestforsleep last week, there’s encore presentation tonight. Visit #TheQuestForSleep website to find out where to watch #ad #insomnia https://t.co/hkJfSBzCsL pic.twitter.com/aKnOlqm5Na – 6:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who’s missed the team’s last 19 games, is questionable for Friday’s game against the Hawks. – 5:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Some notable news: Andre Iguodala has been upgraded to questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in Atlanta. He’s missed the last 19 games for the Warriors. – 5:34 PM
Kendra Andrews: Andre Iguodala will not play tonight against the Wizards. Yesterday he was considered questionable. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 27, 2022
