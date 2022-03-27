Anthony Davis ramping up activity, not ready to play yet

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis continues to ramp up his on-court activity but isn’t ready to return yet. – 5:37 PM
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis continues to ramp up his on-court activity but isn’t ready to return yet. – 5:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s ramping up activity. Not ready yet.” – 5:37 PM
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s ramping up activity. Not ready yet.” – 5:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Rosario Dawson AT&T ad has Lilly at a college game that somehow has a 4th quarter – 9:37 PM
The Rosario Dawson AT&T ad has Lilly at a college game that somehow has a 4th quarter – 9:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I want to tweet about how bad Miami traffic is tonight. But you know this already. Part of my Presidential election platform will ban traffic and Ultra music festivals. Vote for me. Let’s end traffic together. Paid for by the committee that just doesn’t get it. #ad – 5:33 PM
I want to tweet about how bad Miami traffic is tonight. But you know this already. Part of my Presidential election platform will ban traffic and Ultra music festivals. Vote for me. Let’s end traffic together. Paid for by the committee that just doesn’t get it. #ad – 5:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back in the home offices and we talk Kyrie back FT and the Nets playoff outlook, Ja out for a bit, AD ramping up, PG practicing, CP’s return and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us crack 17K!
youtu.be/gBnh4dwo7w8 – 4:28 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back in the home offices and we talk Kyrie back FT and the Nets playoff outlook, Ja out for a bit, AD ramping up, PG practicing, CP’s return and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us crack 17K!
youtu.be/gBnh4dwo7w8 – 4:28 PM
Josh Giddey @joshgiddey
Flashback to #CloroxClutch. A night to remember #NBAAllStar was 🔥 #ad pic.twitter.com/mvGROFPJgU – 3:56 PM
Flashback to #CloroxClutch. A night to remember #NBAAllStar was 🔥 #ad pic.twitter.com/mvGROFPJgU – 3:56 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. @wendellcarter34
Order your Big Dinner Box from @pizzahut & let’s rock!
I teamed up with @TwitchRivals for Friday Night Bites ft. @Fortnite & it’s all for charity.
Watch right now: https://t.co/lp3rrwImL0
#Ad pic.twitter.com/4FdzpyVZ5I – 3:56 PM
Order your Big Dinner Box from @pizzahut & let’s rock!
I teamed up with @TwitchRivals for Friday Night Bites ft. @Fortnite & it’s all for charity.
Watch right now: https://t.co/lp3rrwImL0
#Ad pic.twitter.com/4FdzpyVZ5I – 3:56 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/3Y7Je81Umn – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/3Y7Je81Umn – 2:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
UMass has finalized its deal with Frank Martin, source told @Stadium.
Huge get for AD Ryan Bamford to get Martin to Amherst. After talking to Frank several times the last few days, one thing is clear: He is incredibly motivated and grateful for this opportunity. – 1:58 PM
UMass has finalized its deal with Frank Martin, source told @Stadium.
Huge get for AD Ryan Bamford to get Martin to Amherst. After talking to Frank several times the last few days, one thing is clear: He is incredibly motivated and grateful for this opportunity. – 1:58 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/D8JSxOLizt – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/D8JSxOLizt – 11:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/LplH1kwV5h – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie Full-Time; Ja Trouble; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/LplH1kwV5h – 8:00 AM
Andre Iguodala @andre
If you missed the premiere of @thequestforsleep last week, there’s encore presentation tonight. Visit #TheQuestForSleep website to find out where to watch #ad #insomnia https://t.co/hkJfSBzCsL pic.twitter.com/aKnOlqm5Na – 6:20 PM
If you missed the premiere of @thequestforsleep last week, there’s encore presentation tonight. Visit #TheQuestForSleep website to find out where to watch #ad #insomnia https://t.co/hkJfSBzCsL pic.twitter.com/aKnOlqm5Na – 6:20 PM
More on this storyline
It’s been almost two weeks of Davis getting in on-court shooting work before games, and as best as we can notice, the intensity of the workouts has been increasing. That’s a great sign as he returns from his foot strain — an injury that undoubtedly could’ve been worse. -via Los Angeles Times / March 25, 2022
While the Lakers haven’t said when he’ll return to game action — he’d need to be cleared for full-contact work first — Davis has said that he’s not concerned about needing a long ramp-up to get his wind back to where it needs to be. We still haven’t seen Davis running at full speed or pushing his pregame workouts to full speed. But we haven’t seen him slow down either, the team’s hopeful tone about his return matching his on-court progress. -via Los Angeles Times / March 25, 2022
Out since Feb. 16 with a right mid-foot sprain. If everything continues to progress well in Davis’ rehab, the All-Star big man could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest, sources told ESPN. The Lakers have gone 18-7 in the past two postseasons when Davis and James were in the lineup and able to finish the game. That’s the stat that keeps L.A.’s locker room believing, despite how difficult this season has been. -via ESPN / March 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.