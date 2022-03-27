Brandon Ingram officially in against Lakers

New Orleans: Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to available. CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to available. Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) has been upgraded to available. Larry Nance Jr (right knee arthroscopy) has been downgraded to out.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram missed his first couple shots, but he’s hit 3 in a row since. On his second make, a driving layup, he grabbed ball out of basket and threw it to ref on baseline. Never mind… – 7:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans returning to the CJ McCollum-Herb Jones-Brandon Ingram-Jaxson Hayes-Jonas Valanciunas starting 5.
That group is +10.2 this season. – 6:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are AVAILABLE.
Brandon Ingram back as well. – 6:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas will all be available tonight vs the Lakers, per the Pelicans – 6:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James will play in New Orleans tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says.
Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the Pelicans but likely on a minutes restriction, while CJ McCollum is a game-time decision.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green updates status pregame for Lakers game of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/Q73dueN3E2 pic.twitter.com/XAq7sqjQVW – 5:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
New Orleans coach Willie Green said Brandon Ingram more than likely to play and CJ and Jonas game time decisions – 5:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pelicans coach Willie Green said this of Brandon Ingram, who has been out for a couple weeks with a hamstring strain, but is listed as probable: “More than likely, we think he will (play).”
CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are both true game-time decisions, he added. – 5:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green injury updates:
– Brandon Ingram “likely” to go. Will be on some sort of minutes restrictions.
– CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are both game-time decisions. – 5:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says “it’s more than likely” Brandon Ingram will play tonight as Pelicans host the Lakers – 5:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Well… Brandon Ingram likely back. However…
CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) and Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) are both l questionable
Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) is doubtful on a back-to-back. – 1:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram upgraded to probable on Sunday’s #Pelicans injury list, but CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. added to official report ahead of key game vs. Lakers. Injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/Fmy0fiyO9L pic.twitter.com/ihEeHPwaFp – 1:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram listed as probable for today’s game against the Lakers. On track to play after missing 10 straight. New Orleans went 4-6 in that stretch. – 1:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Career-high 23 points for Jose Alvarado tonight but Pelicans can’t get it done down the stretch. The double team on CJ on the last possession worked.
Pels hoping Brandon Ingram can get back soon.
Maybe it’ll be tomorrow when the Lakers are in town… – 7:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
This team is already decent without Brandon Ingram. And when the Pelicans get him back in the lineup (hopefully tomorrow!) it will make such a big difference – 7:03 PM
