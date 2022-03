Brandon Ingram upgraded to probable for huge matchup against Lakers

This team is already decent without Brandon Ingram. And when the Pelicans get him back in the lineup (hopefully tomorrow!) it will make such a big difference – 7:03 PM

Career-high 23 points for Jose Alvarado tonight but Pelicans can’t get it done down the stretch. The double team on CJ on the last possession worked.Pels hoping Brandon Ingram can get back soon.Maybe it’ll be tomorrow when the Lakers are in town… – 7:24 PM

Brandon Ingram has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs the Lakers, per the Pelicans – 1:34 PM

Brandon Ingram listed as probable for today’s game against the Lakers. On track to play after missing 10 straight. New Orleans went 4-6 in that stretch. – 1:35 PM

Brandon Ingram upgraded to probable on Sunday’s #Pelicans injury list, but CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. added to official report ahead of key game vs. Lakers. Injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/Fmy0fiyO9L

Well… Brandon Ingram likely back. However…CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) and Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) are both l questionableLarry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) is doubtful on a back-to-back. – 1:47 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.