Brandon Ingram upgraded to probable for huge matchup against Lakers

Will Guillory: Brandon Ingram has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs the Lakers, per the Pelicans
Source: Twitter @WillGuillory
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Well… Brandon Ingram likely back. However…
CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) and Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) are both l questionable
Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) is doubtful on a back-to-back. – 1:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram upgraded to probable on Sunday’s #Pelicans injury list, but CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. added to official report ahead of key game vs. Lakers. Injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/Fmy0fiyO9L pic.twitter.com/ihEeHPwaFp – 1:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram listed as probable for today’s game against the Lakers. On track to play after missing 10 straight. New Orleans went 4-6 in that stretch. – 1:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs the Lakers, per the Pelicans – 1:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Career-high 23 points for Jose Alvarado tonight but Pelicans can’t get it done down the stretch. The double team on CJ on the last possession worked.
Pels hoping Brandon Ingram can get back soon.
Maybe it’ll be tomorrow when the Lakers are in town… – 7:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
This team is already decent without Brandon Ingram. And when the Pelicans get him back in the lineup (hopefully tomorrow!) it will make such a big difference – 7:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is OUT for today’s game vs San Antonio, per Willie Green – 3:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is OUT today against the Spurs. – 3:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is OUT for today’s game against the Spurs. – 3:19 PM
New Orleans: Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) has been downgraded to out. -via HoopsHype / March 26, 2022
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) was upgraded to questionable on Friday’s injury report submitted to the league. He was listed as doubtful Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s home win over Chicago. -via NBA.com / March 25, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out. Hopes to get him back soon. Wouldn’t commit to Ingram returning on Saturday or Sunday but sounded optimistic it wouldn’t be much longer before he’s back. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 24, 2022
