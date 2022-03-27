Charles Barkley backs Paolo Banchero as No. 1 pick

Charles Barkley backs Paolo Banchero as No. 1 pick

“Watching him play on tape and then watching him play the last few games — Kenny Smith just said it — his ability to shoot, put it on the dribble, and I didn’t know he could pass the ball like he can. “If you got the No. 1 pick in the draft — I love my kid at Auburn (Jabari Smith); I love Mr. Chet Holmgren — but this dude better be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.” -via Montgomery Advertiser / March 27, 2022

