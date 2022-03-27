Documentary short produced by Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry wins Oscar

Proper recognition for the achievements of Lusia “Lucy” Harris has been a long time coming, but it happened emphatically tonight at the Academy Awards. The Queen of Basketball, which documents Harris’s unsung accomplishment as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short.
Source: Matthew Carey @ Deadline
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The Warriors’ struggles without Steph Curry, which come immediately after the Warriors’ struggles without Draymond Green, goes to show that there isn’t one heart & soul of the team, only two guys who need each other for them, & the team to play at their best – 8:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have lost to the Spurs, Magic, Hawks and now Wizards in last eight days without Steph Curry. They drop to 1-3 on road trip that closes (likely without some resting veterans) in Memphis tomorrow. Then Suns, Jazz at home. Will be difficult to stop this late season spiral. – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills entered tonight 8 of his last 36 from downtown. He’s 0-of-3 from three on mostly open looks tonight in the 1st half, another reason why keeping Seth Curry (ankle) healthy is of the utmost importance in Brooklyn. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is going to play through the pain, but the Nets can’t afford for him to get hurt.
New for @NYDNSports: A look at the shooters on Brooklyn’s roster not named Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shows just how important a healthy Curry is. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 PM
Seth Curry is going to play through the pain, but the Nets can’t afford for him to get hurt.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This starting five is 3-1 this season, including last night’s 110-95 road victory in Miami. – 7:03 PM
Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We just gotta do the best we can and manage his health the rest of the way and hopefully he can maintain a level of comfort playing through some discomfort…. it’s not where it’s debilitating.”
#nets coach Steve Nash on managing Seth Curry’s ongoing ankle soreness. pic.twitter.com/FTcLP1d6k0 – 6:11 PM
“We just gotta do the best we can and manage his health the rest of the way and hopefully he can maintain a level of comfort playing through some discomfort…. it’s not where it’s debilitating.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the team doesn’t have the luxury to rest Seth Curry when it might be ideal to. They’ll need to manage his health moving forwards given the ongoing ankle issue. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets updates to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Curry (left ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE
Dragic (left knee soreness) – AVAILABLE – 5:45 PM
Nets updates to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Curry (left ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tonight’s game. LaMarcus Aldridge isn’t on it and appears available to play: Dragic (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE
Curry (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 1:38 PM
Nets status report for tonight’s game. LaMarcus Aldridge isn’t on it and appears available to play: Dragic (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE
Curry (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
First time this season, the Nets’ notes for a home game don’t have Kyrie Irving listed here.
STATUS UPDATES: Goran Dragić (left knee soreness) is PROBABLE. Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) is QUESTIONABLE. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness) are OUT. – 12:44 PM
First time this season, the Nets’ notes for a home game don’t have Kyrie Irving listed here.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic is probable and Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s game against the Hornets. This is particularly encouraging for Dragic* because it’s the second game of a back to back. Curry said his ankle situation will linger for the rest of the season. – 12:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With San Francisco’s Chase Center hosting the Sweet 16, Steph Curry made an appearance at his home arena to watch March Madness unfold. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/24/ste… – 1:00 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 110, Heat 92
Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 5 ASTS), Seth Curry (17 PTS, 5 3PM) and the Nets defeat the first seeded Miami Heat. Five players for Brooklyn notched double-digits in scoring, but it was the team’s dominant second quarter that set the tone for the entire game. – 10:27 PM
FINAL: Nets 110, Heat 92
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 96, Heat 68
Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 5 ASTS), Seth Curry (17 PTS, 5 3PM) and the Nets are SPANKING the Heat. It’s like every time you blink Brooklyn forces a turnover and in all they have forced 16 turnovers. The Nets have 21 assists in all right now too. – 10:02 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 96, Heat 68
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Service went out. In short, Nets are up 94-57. Curry and Claxton continue to provide good support to Irving and Durant. Curry hitting 3s you’d expect a member of that family to hit. – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry with a 3 from his brother’s range after another Nic Claxton dunk. Nets up 91-57. – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash has staggered Dragic today with Irving and Durant. In there now with Durant, Claxton, Brown and Curry. Nets up 17. – 9:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa out here hitting above the break 3s like he’s Steph Curry – 8:04 PM
More on this storyline
Among the biggest supporters of The Queen of Basketball are two towering executive producers — Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Shaq has declared Lucy Harris to be the GOAT, and an important role model especially for women basketball players. -via Deadline / March 27, 2022
Shaquille O’Neal, who became a partial owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his interest in the NBA club. O’Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that in order to pursue a business interest in the sports gambling world, he had to leave the Kings. “As a result of a new business endeavor, I was required by NBA rules to sell my interest in the Sacramento Kings. I want to thank the fans, the city of Sacramento, Vivek Ranadive and the entire Kings organization for our great partnership. I loved being an owner of such a forward thinking organization and I hope to be back someday,” O’Neal tweeted. “I was fortunate to have Arctos help me with this transaction. I’m sure they will be a great partner for Vivek, the Kings and the NBA going forward. -via ESPN / January 13, 2022
