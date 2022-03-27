Draymond Green: I've never been on a team that gets worse when I'm on the floor

Kendra Andrews: Draymond Green says he feels healthy, but feels “terrible.” What does he mean by this? “I’ve never been on a team that gets worse when I’m on the floor. That’s where we are right now.”
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s harsh self-assessment following the Warriors’ 123-115 loss to the Wizards: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/WhaFCDFHab – 9:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond said he reminds himself he missed 11 weeks, and he couldn’t be on the court for 7-8 of those. As he works through frustration and his own self-criticism, he said “Regardless of circumstances, I can produce great performances.” – 9:13 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond Green said, “I feel terrible. I’m healthy, but I feel terrible.” Said the game feels like it’s moving at a million miles per hour. Draymond played in his seventh game tonight after coming back from a 30 game absence and he’s frustrated – 9:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on feeling terrible about his play:
“I’ve never really been on a team that gets worse when I’m on the floor. That’s kind of where we are right now. Some things I can correct, some things will come with time.” – 9:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says he feels healthy, but feels “terrible.” What does he mean by this?
“I’ve never been on a team that gets worse when I’m on the floor. That’s where we are right now.” – 9:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green when asked how he’s feeling physically: “I feel terrible. I feel healthy, but I feel terrible.”
“We’re definitely worse with me on the floor right now, that’s for sure. But it will come.” – 9:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr. are likely out for tomorrow’s game, per Steve Kerr. – 9:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are “most likely” out tomorrow against the Grizzlies, Steve Kerr says. – 8:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said that Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green “most likely” won’t play tomorrow night in Memphis. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
“Most likely” no Klay Thompson, Draymond Green or Otto Porter Jr. tomorrow night in Memphis, per Kerr. – 8:58 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The Warriors’ struggles without Steph Curry, which come immediately after the Warriors’ struggles without Draymond Green, goes to show that there isn’t one heart & soul of the team, only two guys who need each other for them, & the team to play at their best – 8:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green just picked up three fouls on Kristaps Porzingis on the same possession. First one went side out of bounds, second one ruled a flagrant, third one on a Porzingis layup. Odd sequence. Result was four Porzingis points. – 7:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Official Rodney Mott sends Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis to their respective benches as if it is a boxing match after Green half tosses Porzingis before the inbounds pass 😂 – 7:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors’ defense need DPOY Draymond to show up in a hurry – 6:55 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Rui Drains the three over Draymond, dray fell on two young fans and he checked on them. Good guy. – 6:12 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors are Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green against the Wizards. – 4:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga will start again for the Warriors tonight.
Steve Kerr is hopeful Andre Iguodala will play tomorrow in Memphis. – 4:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriros are going with the same starting five tonight in Washington:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 4:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Warriors as last game. Poole, Klay, Wigs, Kuminga, Draymond – 4:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in DC
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 4:34 PM
Kendra Andrews: Kerr: “We can still find it. I know that. I believe in our guys. I believe in our ability to put it all together. These last 6 to 8 weeks have been very difficult on our team… for the first 50 games of the year, we were one of the best teams in the league … I know it’s in us.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 27, 2022
But, they’ve now dropped three games in a row — most recently a 94-90 loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night — and are 2-6 without Curry this season. The concern level is growing. “I think we’re playing soft,” Draymond Green said after the loss to the Magic. “We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked. It’s hard to win a game getting punked. So that’s where we are right now.” -via ESPN / March 23, 2022
Added Green: “In order to execute, that requires a certain level of physicality. We’re not meeting that.” With just 10 games left in the regular season, time is running out for the Warriors to learn how to win. And the current issues they’re dealing with won’t be fixed by simply adding Curry back into the lineup, just as the issues the Warriors had without Green or Klay Thompson weren’t immediately fixed when they returned from their respective injuries. -via ESPN / March 23, 2022
