Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham's lack of free throws: Maybe he has to act... I see guys falling like they got hit with bat

James Edwards III: Casey on Cade Cunningham’s lack of free throws: “He’ll earn it. He’s getting hit. Maybe he has to get an act. … I see guys falling like they got hit with a baseball bat.”
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Knicks 59, Pistons 47. Detroit closed the half with a 13-5 run
Bagley: 17 points (7-10 shooting), 4 rebounds
Cunningham: 12 points, 4 assists – 4:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HLFTIME: Knicks 59, Pistons 47. Been a pretty ugly game.
Bagley: 17p, 4r
Cunningham: 12p, 4a
Halftime reading (sub $1):
theathletic.com/3211223/2022/0… – 4:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade’s starting to heat up. Has 12 points and 4 assists on 4-7 shooting. He and Bagley are the only Pistons playing well – 4:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is dominating the mid range right now. PLUG:
theathletic.com/3164695/2022/0… – 4:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham just became the 11th rookie in Pistons history to reach 1K points. – 4:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Knicks 34, Pistons 22.
Marvin Bagley III: 12 points, 3 rebounds
Cade Cunningham: 5p, 3a
Detroit is 1 for 5 from 3, Knicks are 6 for 16. That’s the game in a nutshell so far. Pistons have missed some bunnies, too. – 4:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Knicks 34, Pistons 22.
Bagley: 12 points, 6-6 shooting
Cunningham: 5 points, 3 assists – 4:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade gets fouled going to the rim early in the first quarter. Loud cheers and a few “finally!” ringing out. – 3:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Cunningham’s lack of foul-drawing: “He’s getting hit, and he’s getting there, so he’ll get there. The officials respect him and he’s doing a better job of developing a relationship with him.” – 2:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Cade’s lack of free throws: “He’ll earn it. He’s getting hit. Maybe he has to get an act. … I see guys falling like they got hit with a baseball bat.” – 2:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Grant transitioning to a different role when Cade took off: “He was a pro. He didn’t take a backseat, but he understood (to get off the ball quicker). Jerami did an excellent job of blending in and playing his role, doing what the offense needed.” – 1:59 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Detroit was Eastern team that didn’t pass Knicks by. But Pistons have slew of 1st-round pieces to feel good about – Cade Cunningham (1), Saddiq Bey (17), Isaiah Stewart (16), Killian Hayes (7), Bagley (2). And young vet Grant. They’ll be odds-on for top-4. Knicks in Motown today. – 10:40 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
As the NBA season closes, debates intensify. In DET, people care about Rookie of Year.
For Cade Cunningham, I wrote out his case for the prestigious award, as if he was on a job interview.
Here’s Cade Cunningham’s case for Rookie of the Year (sub $1)
theathletic.com/3211223/2022/0… – 9:58 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
