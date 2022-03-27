Hornets vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (38-36) play against the Brooklyn Nets (35-35) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 90, Brooklyn Nets 81 (Q3 02:33)
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMelo Ball has such an unorthodox game, but it’s effective: He’s up to 32 points on 7/11 shooting from downtown. Ball has turned a 14-point deficit into a 90-81 Hornets lead. – 9:14 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie just 2-for-13 from the field near the end of the 3rd quarter. Nash said the Nets got in from Miami around 4AM last night. They are looking a little out of sorts here after getting up by 14 early in the game. – 9:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
As @RyanRuocco pointed out on @NetsOnYES, this is Kyrie Irving’s second back-to-back of the season. First one was the Phoenix/Sacramento B2B in early February. – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics standings watch:
1. BOS (own tiebreaker over MIA)
2. MIA – 0.0 UP
3. MIL – 0.5 UP
4. PHI – 0.5 UP
5. CHI – 3.5 UP
6. TOR – 4.5 UP
7. CLE – 5.5 UP
8. BKN – 7.5 UP (currently playing CHA)
9. CHA – 8.5 UP (currently playing BKN)
10. ATL – 9.5 UP – 9:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is gassed. It’s his first back-to-back of the season and his shots all look short. – 9:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving now 2 for 13. Does have 10 assists but the home rims not welcoming him back just yet. – 9:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
MELO FROM D👀P‼️ 🕺🏻🛸💕
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond just attempted to chasedown block Terry Rozier and failed. Rozier gets a highlight-reel worthy dunk – 9:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant has thrown some nice passes to Bruce Brown today. – 9:03 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Watching Hornets-Nets and love nothing more than hearing their play-by-play voice Eric Collins when the Hornets are on fire. LOVE his energy! – 9:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Hornets now lead the Nets by 4.
3-game standings swing here considering tiebreaker goes to winner.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Picking up where he left off in the first half pic.twitter.com/gkSjh7sQkm – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have sleepwalked through the opening minutes of the 3rd quarter, and LaMelo Ball’s deep 3 woke them up.
The Hornets have taken a 70-66 lead over the Nets here at the 8:59 mark. The Nets look like a team on a back-to-back after a weekend in Miami. – 8:58 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LaMelo Ball has three 3-pointers in three minutes to start the second half. Now up to 24 points and the Hornets are up 70-66 on the Nets. – 8:58 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Not something you see every day…
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Of the players to score 25,000 or more points in NBA history, Kevin Durant has attempted the fewest field goals. – 8:45 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Who’s cutting down the nets next weekend in New Orleans?! ✂️🏁🏆 – 8:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SKY MILES ✈️
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie just 2-for-9 in 20 minutes here in the first half. He’s got seven assists — but he looked a little extra pumped up to start this one. Andre Drummond has picked up the slack with 15 and 9 to pace the Nets. – 8:41 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Good half in Brooklyn. Nets lead Hornets 60-56. Bridges with 17 and Ball 15 for Charlotte. Drummond with 15 and Durant 10 for Brooklyn. Irving is 2 for 9 with six points and seven assists. – 8:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 60, Hornets 56
Andre Drummond (15 PTS, 9 REBS), Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 6 ASTS) & the Nets are taking advantage of their fast break opportunities. They’re outscoring Charlotte 23-5 in transition. As for their bench, they’re also outscoring the Hornets (16-8). – 8:39 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
No slowing him down 📈
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
PJW reminding Durant he’s too small 😂 pic.twitter.com/oyvhAgNcYM – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
What was once a 14-point lead for the Nets is now down to three. – 8:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jab Step ➡️ Bucket 👌
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets Magic Number to claim a top 6 spot in the West with 7 games to go following that T’Wolves loss.
6. DEN, 44-31
7. MIN, 43-33
Nuggets remaining schedule:
@ CHA
@ IND
*v MIN*
@ LAL
v SAS
v MEM
v LAL – 8:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond’s up to 14 points and 8 rebounds in the first half against the Hornets. Completely having his way. – 8:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Andre Drummond 13 points in 13 minutes to lead the Nets. No wonder they were willing to part with James Harden to get this offensive force. – 8:25 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kyrie Irving honors Kobe Bryant with the “Mamba Mentality” Kyrie 3s in his 1st Nets home game of the season. pic.twitter.com/VLwrbbc7wC – 8:24 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Kyrie Irving, Terry Rozier and Isaiah Thomas are all on the court now at Barclays Center, and this must be some sort of record for former Celtics point guards playing at the same time. – 8:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills entered tonight 8 of his last 36 from downtown. He’s 0-of-3 from three on mostly open looks tonight in the 1st half, another reason why keeping Seth Curry (ankle) healthy is of the utmost importance in Brooklyn. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s first home field goal of the season is a transition 3 that bounces off the front of the rim, up into the air and into the basket. Irving now has 4 points here at the 9 minute mark of the 2nd quarter.
Timeout, Charlotte.
Nets 40, Hornets 30 – 8:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie’s first basket is a pull-up 3 that got a shooter’s bounce to go in. Nets up 10. – 8:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Irving went to the line for two FTs after missing first four FGs. Missed the first free throw. Crowd gave an ovation before the second as if trying to give him a boost. He made it to get on the board. – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is getting a round of applause here at Barclays Center. He just made a free throw for his first point of the night. He missed the first before fans cheered him on for shot No. 2. – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie’s first point comes off a free throw. Splits the pair. @BrooklynBrigade chanting “Kyrie’s home” before the shots. – 8:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Johnson has checked in here at the top of the 2nd quarter. – 8:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond just got t’d up. It didn’t look like he agreed with the moving screen he got called for a possession ago. – 8:11 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Sunday Funday w the #NETSonYES Fam..
@Brooklyn Nets v @Charlotte Hornets on @YESNetwork
Join us ! pic.twitter.com/NAe6joi83H – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead, 32-26, after one. Kyrie Irving remains scoreless in his first home game of the season, but every other Net not named Patty Mills scored in the 1st quarter. Nets are on the 2nd game of a back-to-back and look like it, but they lead entering the second quarter. – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hornets 32-26. BK is plus-five on the boards and has outscored Charlotte in the paint 16-8. Durant with eight points. Kyrie has missed his first four shots. – 8:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 32, Hornets 26
Kevin Durant (8 PTS, 4 ASTS), Bruce Brown (6 PTS) & the Nets haven’t found their rhythm from three yet. They’re only shooting it at 23% from downtown. As for Brooklyn’s defense, it’s there. The Nets are holding Charlotte to 38% accuracy. – 8:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets killing the Hornets on the boards and in transition right now, up 10 late in the first quarter. Irving is 0 for 4 in his home debut. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kessler Edwards with an offensive rebound, corner 3, block and then a layup from Dragic. He’s played great lately when out there. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kessler Edwards giving the Nets much needed energy with 5 quick points off the bench. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown with an acrobatic layup and a tough landing. Took a minute to get up. Shot the free throw and is staying in. – 8:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown just took a hard tumble and is taking a moment to gather himself. He went up for a layup while Cody Martin took a charge and landed directly on his hip. – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic and Nic Claxton are Nash’s first two reserves tonight. Claxton comes in and immediately scores off a pass from Irving. – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMelo Ball just checked out of the game and ran off the floor down the tunnel headed toward the locker room. – 7:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M3️⃣LO 👌
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving received loud cheers from fans at Barclays Center during introductions. Irving is playing in his first home game for the Brooklyn Nets since Game 2 versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on June 7, 2021. He waved to the crowd before tip off. pic.twitter.com/ZVav5KTsXn – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: Barclays Center is ready to explode whenever Kyrie Irving scores, but through the first 5:33, he’s without a field goal. Hornets lead, 14-13, with KD going to the line for 3 FTs. Neither team is playing defense right now. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMelo just drove to the paint, darted out, took a contested 3 and splashed it. Not sure how many other players could get away with that shot. – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Slick pass from Durant to Bruce Brown for the wide open dunk. – 7:46 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving salutes the Brooklyn crowd for the first time this year. pic.twitter.com/TKSOYLwgdo – 7:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie comes to halfcourt just before tip-off and spins around and points to acknowledge the crowd. He got a nice ovation after being introduced for the first time at Barclays this season. – 7:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My phone isn’t letting me upload the video of Kyrie Irving’s first home introduction of the season. But Irving just pointed to the crowd at midcourt, getting fans in attendance out their chairs for another standing ovation. – 7:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
After cycling through a whole bunch of players this season, the Nets finally announce Kyrie Irving last during starting lineups. About to tip in an important game vs. Hornets. – 7:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving with a pretty big applause when introduced pregame. Will see if my phone lets me tweet the video. – 7:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at it!
📍 – Big 🍎
🆚 – @Brooklyn Nets
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/YOgYvtha55 – 7:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is going to play through the pain, but the Nets can’t afford for him to get hurt.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Hornets tip shortly. Kyrie Irving is making his home debut and has already heard his name chanted. A win should hold Charlotte off as any further threat to get the eight seed given the schedule. Updates coming. Congrats to St. Peter’s on a great run. – 7:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Tonight’s Starting 5⃣
🚨 SHOOT YOUR SHOT 🚨
The 28th commenter receives two tickets to a Nets game, an autographed jersey, and a @newyorklottery prize pack this season!
Rules: https://t.co/DIxJATavWv pic.twitter.com/7lPxXLmDMK – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs BKN
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Fo1AIZHXIf – 6:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Meanwhile, Hassan Whiteside will head from Dallas tonight to Salt Lake City for additional imaging on his foot injury. Whiteside first felt foot pain in the Jazz’s loss to the Nets. – 6:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We just gotta do the best we can and manage his health the rest of the way and hopefully he can maintain a level of comfort playing through some discomfort…. it’s not where it’s debilitating.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on Hassan Whiteside’s injury: “In the Brooklyn game, he started feeling some soreness. And any time you have soreness in the foot, that’s something you have to be really mindful of.” – 6:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Rehabilitating, strengthening.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Coach Nash says Ben Simmons isn’t yet doing any on-court individual work. But there have been separate updates suggesting he is feeling less pain following an epidural. – 6:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“If he’s feeling it, good luck trying to contain him.”
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The FINAL Hive 75 NFT sold out in minutes! Visit the NFT Marketplace to collect all 8 Hive 75 NFTs by April 1st & receive a VIP Game Day Experience on April 10th!
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has yet to resume individual workouts. Nash says he has no clarity on what the next steps are in Simmons’ rehab. – 5:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash wishes good luck to rest of the league for trying to contain Kyrie Irving. – 5:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Clearly he has incredible skill and talent — There’s not a lot you can do … He’s such a shot maker.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the team doesn’t have the luxury to rest Seth Curry when it might be ideal to. They’ll need to manage his health moving forwards given the ongoing ankle issue. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is available to play tonight. – 5:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the team didn’t get back until 4 am from Miami so it’ll be big to have Kyrie Irving’s presence at home as “bonus energy.” – 5:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits there will be some bonus energy tonight since it’s Kyrie Irving’s first game at home this season. – 5:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets updates to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Curry (left ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE
Dragic (left knee soreness) – AVAILABLE – 5:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
😂😂😂 bro picked his dribble up and still got a foul call. They not even pretending here – 5:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report vs. Charlotte: JaMychal (wrist) and Facu (non-COVID illness) both questionable. pic.twitter.com/SdrJduuQtP – 4:07 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Arnoldas Kulboka is 3-0 after becoming a Dad last week, he also dropped a new career high 35 points in the G League yesterday, full highlights below
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The 38 players with 100+ post scoring possessions this year, ranked by FG% (per Synergy):
1. Jokić – 62.9
2. Durant – 60.7
3. Zubac – 57.8
4. Ayton – 57.0
5. Allen – 55.6
6. T. Harris – 55.1
7. LeBron – 55.0
8. Valanciunas – 54.0
9. Sengun – 53.0
10. KAT – 52.7 – 3:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets injury report for tomorrow against the Hornets:
JaMychal Green and Facu Campazzo added as questionable to the standard absences. pic.twitter.com/5swT80kO1m – 3:34 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
On the line tonight:
-Wolves need to win to stay out of the play-in.
-Celtics could move up to the 1 seed.
-Sixers could stay in the 1 seed.
-Pelicans can clinch tiebreaker on the Lakers and move into HCA for play-in.
-Hornets could clinch tiebreaker on Nets and move up to 8 – 3:16 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random note w/ the Hornets (rested) having a rest advantage against the Nets (2nd of a b2b) tonight…
Biggest difference, winning %, rested vs. not rested…
1. Brooklyn: 37-25, 2-10
2. Charlotte: 37-24, 1-12
3. Miami: 43-19, 4-9
4. Utah: 41-21, 4-8
5. New Orleans: 29-32, 2-11 – 3:07 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Thank you @At_The_Hive for the opportunity, looking forward to taking on a new role with @SI_Hornets from later this week. We have some BIG plans for the site to become the online destination for all Hornets fans. pic.twitter.com/v0oH2oDcV8 – 2:32 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The Nets have won ____ consecutive games when holding an opponent under 100 points.
Choose your answer in the poll below and reply to have a chance to win a 12-person suite to Tuesday’s game against Detroit!
@SociosUSA – 2:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tonight’s game. LaMarcus Aldridge isn’t on it and appears available to play: Dragic (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE
Curry (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 1:38 PM
