James Harden passes Kobe Bryant in all-time assist list

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Don’t want to jinx it but Suns-Sixers has Game of the Season potential. Not exactly a friendly game so far. Very well played. Harden threatening to break an actual sweat, stay tuned. – 7:15 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Suns, 64-60, at halftime of a good one.
Embiid: 19 PTS / 8 REB / 1 BLK
Harris: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST
Green: 6 PTS / 3 REB – 7:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 64-60 at the half. Embiid with 19 points, Harris 15 and Harden with 12. Maxey with 2 on 1-6 shooting. – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker block on Harden drive.
Booker called for foul.
Got body, but got ball, too.
#Suns quickly down 10 after being within two. Booker now with three fouls with 2:16 left.
Paul in for Booker. #76ers – 7:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker gets his third foul. Looks awfully close to a clean block. Might have gotten Harden’s hand on the way in there? CP3 checks in for Booker. – 7:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh boy. Devin Booker picks up his 3rd foul on what looks like a great block on James Harden – 7:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has made a little bit more of an effort to relocate away from the ball after initiating the offense over the last 2 games. Helpful when it comes to playing through Embiid. – 7:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden took a deep 3 that would have put the Sixers up 18. And in the blink of an eye their lead is down to 6. – 7:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Upgraded to flagrant 1 on Harden.
Shamet misses 1st FT
Hits 2nd. #Suns down 11. – 6:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Flagrant 1 on Harden after the review for the elbow to Shamet. Harden’s second foul. Booker just checked back in. – 6:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden called for the offensive foul on the shot attempt. The refs are reviewing it for a potential flagrant foul. Crowder was yapping at Harden following the play. – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul getting involved offensively as far as scoring. Up to nine.
#Suns down 12. Harden to the face of Shamet.
Under review to see if it’s a flagrant. Came high with that elbow.
What James does is cradle the ball and powers through. #Suns – 6:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet took an elbow to the chin on that drive from James Harden and the Suns want a video review for a flagrant. Officials taking a look at it now – 6:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very fun first quarter of basketball in Phoenix. The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 39-37, at the end of Q1.
Embiid: 15 PTS / 4 REB
Harden: 7 PTS / 4 AST
Harris: 7 PTS / 3 REB – 6:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers’ offensive execution has been excellent so far, Embiid with a couple of good reads out of the middle of the floor + Harden has done a good job picking spots. Will likely have to live without both at some point coming up, though – 6:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some nice passes by Embiid and Harden in the early going when the double has come. High-level hoops. – 6:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder already has 2 fouls, now Deandre Ayton picks up his second on a James Harden iso – 6:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden has passed Kobe Bryant for 32nd on the all-time assists list with 6,307 – 6:20 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Kobe will forever be @ecambage ‘s GOAT. Check the new #howhungryareyou episode on Youtube: https://t.co/cJ2uPEkjDk and on @sportsnet in Canada: https://t.co/doxkuB7CMb pic.twitter.com/A9nm9U2lez – 1:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle gave credit to James Harden for helping him become more dynamic on the offensive end #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/26/mat… via @SixersWire – 1:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris has had to make the most adjustments to this new offense since James Harden arrived. Doc Rivers gave him credit for continuing to make those adjustments. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/26/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:09 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker is wearing @DeMar DeRozan’s “Drew-Aid” Kobe 4s today, inspired by the @DrewLeague’s go-to drink. pic.twitter.com/z58JSAN29y – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Kobe, the basketball shoe, is back and the Rockets are glad ift.tt/dYQ3nAj – 8:18 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
There is a guy on Raptors Reddit claiming he wouldn’t trade Scottie Barnes for prime Kobe Bryant or any other player in the last 20 years. God, I love Raptors Reddit. – 5:14 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
With the Nike+Kobe deal news yesterday, was going down memory lane on my old Kobe Q&A interviews from 2009/10.
Kobe 4 & his Nike series: https://t.co/O6DSUBXEka
Kobe 5 & the quest for the perfect shoe: https://t.co/2QzJ46lya6 pic.twitter.com/MA7pVS6a4N – 3:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nike and the Kobe estate coming to an agreement is great news for sneaker fans worldwide.
#FullCourtFits with @BigWos: https://t.co/oIknIyK9Yx pic.twitter.com/ZYmh3iuern – 2:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the most influential NBA players ever? I polled a mix of 52 former and current NBA players to find out. Five of the top 10 are Lakers. Find out where Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and others finished on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 9:33 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kobe Bryant’s estate reaches new deal with Nike
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story from @Nick DePaula: Nike and the Kobe Bryant estate will relaunch the Lakers star’s footwear and apparel line. Proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The 1st shoe to release in the new Kobe & Nike partnership will honor his daughter Gianna, who would have turned 16 on May 1, 2022
“The Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ will honor Gigi Bryant. All proceeds from the shoe will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.” pic.twitter.com/pgT4Ab4s5g – 7:23 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
This makes me smile. Nike had to do right by Kobe & his family after all he provided that company. Glad they could reconcile. Made too much sense from a business perspective & a right-thing-to-do perspective. pic.twitter.com/YbaMpxPF0Q – 7:21 PM
