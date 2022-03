Jazz pick up Greg Monroe

Michael Scotto: Milwaukee Bucks and free-agent center Greg Monroe have agreed to a 10-day contract, a league source told @HoopsHype. Monroe had multiple 10-day offers on the table before choosing the @Bucks. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 5, 2022

