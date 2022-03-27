Jazz pick up Greg Monroe

March 27, 2022

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quick story on Jazz signing Greg Monroe, per @Shams Charania report: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…11:50 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Greg Monroe is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:25 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
These are the Greg Monroe minutes, baby. – 11:18 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 30
Lakeland Magic 18
End of Q1
Jordan Goodwin 8
Greg Monroe 6 – 7:26 PM

Marc Stein: The Bucks say they have signed veteran center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 5, 2022
Michael Scotto: Milwaukee Bucks and free-agent center Greg Monroe have agreed to a 10-day contract, a league source told @HoopsHype. Monroe had multiple 10-day offers on the table before choosing the @Bucks. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 5, 2022

