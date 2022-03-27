Jazz vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (45-29) play against the Dallas Mavericks (29-29) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022
Utah Jazz 78, Dallas Mavericks 86 (Q3 01:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Doe & Reggie from beyond the arc is EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/Nh1sIOQ224 – 9:15 PM
Doe & Reggie from beyond the arc is EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/Nh1sIOQ224 – 9:15 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
How the Utah Jazz were involved in an Oscar award victory https://t.co/uDsYpd9LLy pic.twitter.com/XLAjUnDCFZ – 9:13 PM
How the Utah Jazz were involved in an Oscar award victory https://t.co/uDsYpd9LLy pic.twitter.com/XLAjUnDCFZ – 9:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz with a 135 DRtg right now… Mavs are hitting a ton of threes which is the biggest part of it, but when Mavs do get inside, Jazz are fouling frequently. – 9:12 PM
Jazz with a 135 DRtg right now… Mavs are hitting a ton of threes which is the biggest part of it, but when Mavs do get inside, Jazz are fouling frequently. – 9:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka will get FTs 8 and 9 after the timeout. Jazz have already been outscored 26-15 so far 3Q. They trail 84-74 (for now) with 2:26 remaining in the period. – 9:12 PM
Luka will get FTs 8 and 9 after the timeout. Jazz have already been outscored 26-15 so far 3Q. They trail 84-74 (for now) with 2:26 remaining in the period. – 9:12 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder and Donovan Mitchell talking near midcourt as the teams go to timeout.
Mitchell has looked pretty gimpy since coming back. Not sure it makes sense to keep him in. – 9:12 PM
Quin Snyder and Donovan Mitchell talking near midcourt as the teams go to timeout.
Mitchell has looked pretty gimpy since coming back. Not sure it makes sense to keep him in. – 9:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Donovan Mitchell returning for Utah now in Dallas after a brief exit but nothing ultimately serious. – 9:08 PM
Donovan Mitchell returning for Utah now in Dallas after a brief exit but nothing ultimately serious. – 9:08 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr adamant that the Dubs can figure it out and get on track and back to playing the way they did through the first 50 games.
Golden State has lost to the Spurs, Magic, Hawks, and Wizards recently. Have the Grizzlies, Jazz, and Suns all coming up. pic.twitter.com/sPmO1Rt39X – 9:08 PM
Steve Kerr adamant that the Dubs can figure it out and get on track and back to playing the way they did through the first 50 games.
Golden State has lost to the Spurs, Magic, Hawks, and Wizards recently. Have the Grizzlies, Jazz, and Suns all coming up. pic.twitter.com/sPmO1Rt39X – 9:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell checks back in….That was a short stint out after having Dwight Powell come down on Mitchell's right ankle. – 9:08 PM
Donovan Mitchell checks back in….That was a short stint out after having Dwight Powell come down on Mitchell’s right ankle. – 9:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are having a big-time third quarter, up 23-8 so far. Jazz are not having a big-time quarter and Donovan Mitchell had to leave the game with what looked like an ankle injury. But he's on the way back into the game. – 9:08 PM
Mavericks are having a big-time third quarter, up 23-8 so far. Jazz are not having a big-time quarter and Donovan Mitchell had to leave the game with what looked like an ankle injury. But he’s on the way back into the game. – 9:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell is on his feet talking to trainers behind the jazz bench. He's walking back to the bench and is re entering the game – 9:07 PM
Mitchell is on his feet talking to trainers behind the jazz bench. He’s walking back to the bench and is re entering the game – 9:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Dwight Powell just came down on Donovan Mitchell’s ankle and he was down for a while before he limped off the floor.
Jazz down 11 with 5:45 left in the third quarter. Tough stretch for the team. – 9:06 PM
Dwight Powell just came down on Donovan Mitchell’s ankle and he was down for a while before he limped off the floor.
Jazz down 11 with 5:45 left in the third quarter. Tough stretch for the team. – 9:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Also, had to take Trent Forrest out because his right eye is welling up and seems to have hurt that. He's a scorers table tho – 9:06 PM
Also, had to take Trent Forrest out because his right eye is welling up and seems to have hurt that. He’s a scorers table tho – 9:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In the Bad to Worse Department: Looks like Donovan Mitchell twisted his ankle after Dwight Powell landed on his foot. – 9:05 PM
In the Bad to Worse Department: Looks like Donovan Mitchell twisted his ankle after Dwight Powell landed on his foot. – 9:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell hobbled off the court after Dwight Powell landed on his right foot/ankle. – 9:05 PM
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell hobbled off the court after Dwight Powell landed on his right foot/ankle. – 9:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell looked to have turned his ankle there. He stayed on the ground and slapped the ground in pain. He's getting it looked at on the bench now. – 9:05 PM
Donovan Mitchell looked to have turned his ankle there. He stayed on the ground and slapped the ground in pain. He’s getting it looked at on the bench now. – 9:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell is hurt. He's bent over and being looked at by Jazz trainers now…. he gingerly walks off the floor, and Butler goes in. – 9:05 PM
Donovan Mitchell is hurt. He’s bent over and being looked at by Jazz trainers now…. he gingerly walks off the floor, and Butler goes in. – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The jazz have to figure out a way to not allow Conley to get switched on to doncic……also, this would be a monstrous issue in a series. A – 9:03 PM
The jazz have to figure out a way to not allow Conley to get switched on to doncic……also, this would be a monstrous issue in a series. A – 9:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Normally, the Jazz shooting 10-20 from 3 would be great … except that they're allowing Dallas to shoot 12-19 from 3 now. Mavs starting to pull away a bit — 72-63 with 8:26 left 3Q. Mavs have made 5 of 7 FGs in 3Q, including 3-3 beyond the arc. – 9:00 PM
Normally, the Jazz shooting 10-20 from 3 would be great … except that they’re allowing Dallas to shoot 12-19 from 3 now. Mavs starting to pull away a bit — 72-63 with 8:26 left 3Q. Mavs have made 5 of 7 FGs in 3Q, including 3-3 beyond the arc. – 9:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
And, Mavs on a 8-0 run, lead 72-63 over the Jazz. I don't think Conley reliably has the shake to beat Doncic one-on-one, even if Doncic isn't the world's best defender. – 8:58 PM
And, Mavs on a 8-0 run, lead 72-63 over the Jazz. I don’t think Conley reliably has the shake to beat Doncic one-on-one, even if Doncic isn’t the world’s best defender. – 8:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This has fallen apart for the Jazz. Dallas has made some excellent adjustments and they are up 72-63…. – 8:58 PM
This has fallen apart for the Jazz. Dallas has made some excellent adjustments and they are up 72-63…. – 8:58 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Luka Doncic after the Conley foul, and subsequent missed FTs… "Ball don't lie!" – 8:57 PM
Luka Doncic after the Conley foul, and subsequent missed FTs… “Ball don’t lie!” – 8:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka definitely got fouled there. He has a right to be ticked on that one – 8:53 PM
Luka definitely got fouled there. He has a right to be ticked on that one – 8:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
On Mavs’ first possession out of half, Luka Doncic backed down a Jazz defender so hard he fell, and Quin Snyder almost lost it on the sideline.
After Luka assisted Jalen Brunson for a corner 3, he wagged his finger at Snyder. – 8:52 PM
On Mavs’ first possession out of half, Luka Doncic backed down a Jazz defender so hard he fell, and Quin Snyder almost lost it on the sideline.
After Luka assisted Jalen Brunson for a corner 3, he wagged his finger at Snyder. – 8:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Golden State loss to Washington at least temporarily brings Dallas and Utah within two games of the third-place Warriors in the loss column. And Dallas owns the tie-breaker of Golden State. – 8:50 PM
Golden State loss to Washington at least temporarily brings Dallas and Utah within two games of the third-place Warriors in the loss column. And Dallas owns the tie-breaker of Golden State. – 8:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The mavericks hold a 15-5 free throw advantage, a 22-17 rebound advantage, are hitting 55 percent from the field and 56 percent from 3…
They played exceptionally well in the first half. The jazz have to turn one of these categories or they won’t win this game – 8:48 PM
The mavericks hold a 15-5 free throw advantage, a 22-17 rebound advantage, are hitting 55 percent from the field and 56 percent from 3…
They played exceptionally well in the first half. The jazz have to turn one of these categories or they won’t win this game – 8:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’ve got a close one here at the @AACenter.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Bg0fo7GFfw – 8:41 PM
We’ve got a close one here at the @AACenter.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Bg0fo7GFfw – 8:41 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
At the break:
2 threes for JC 🔥
2 threes for EP 🔥
2 threes for Ocho 🔥
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/WQPSCpzckG – 8:39 PM
At the break:
2 threes for JC 🔥
2 threes for EP 🔥
2 threes for Ocho 🔥
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/WQPSCpzckG – 8:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic at half: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist on 50% shooting and a halftime buzzer 3.
Mavs outscored Jazz 37-30 in Q2 while shooting 71.4% from the floor. – 8:39 PM
Luka Doncic at half: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist on 50% shooting and a halftime buzzer 3.
Mavs outscored Jazz 37-30 in Q2 while shooting 71.4% from the floor. – 8:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A great shooting first half for the Mavericks (55.9% 9-16 from 3pt) not quite enough as they trail Utah 59-58. Utah shooting 50% itself. Difference right now is 7 Mavs turnovers for 17 points. Jazz avg 14.7 pts/TO. Doncic 21, Bullock 14 for Mavs. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:39 PM
A great shooting first half for the Mavericks (55.9% 9-16 from 3pt) not quite enough as they trail Utah 59-58. Utah shooting 50% itself. Difference right now is 7 Mavs turnovers for 17 points. Jazz avg 14.7 pts/TO. Doncic 21, Bullock 14 for Mavs. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Cool Hand sinks the 3 at the buzzer, turns calmly toward the other end of the court and Mavs bench and points.
Halftime score of Jazz 59, Mavs 58 is as close as Mavs have been since four minutes left in the first quarter, when it was 17-16. – 8:37 PM
Cool Hand sinks the 3 at the buzzer, turns calmly toward the other end of the court and Mavs bench and points.
Halftime score of Jazz 59, Mavs 58 is as close as Mavs have been since four minutes left in the first quarter, when it was 17-16. – 8:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Luka with a step-back 3 to end the half, and the Jazz lead is down to 59-58 at the break.
Gay leads the Jazz with 10; Forrest, Conley, Mitchell and Paschall all have 8. The balanced scoring is reflective of the best collective basketball this squad has played in a long time. – 8:37 PM
Luka with a step-back 3 to end the half, and the Jazz lead is down to 59-58 at the break.
Gay leads the Jazz with 10; Forrest, Conley, Mitchell and Paschall all have 8. The balanced scoring is reflective of the best collective basketball this squad has played in a long time. – 8:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Mavs 58. Luka drills a 3 at the horn, to go up to 21p, 8r. Bullock also with 14p for Dallas. Gay leads Utah in scoring with 10. Don 8p/3a, but just 3-10 shooting. Jazz got 15a on 23 baskets. Also just 3 turnovers. But Mavs went 11-15 FTs vs. 3-5 for Utah. – 8:36 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Mavs 58. Luka drills a 3 at the horn, to go up to 21p, 8r. Bullock also with 14p for Dallas. Gay leads Utah in scoring with 10. Don 8p/3a, but just 3-10 shooting. Jazz got 15a on 23 baskets. Also just 3 turnovers. But Mavs went 11-15 FTs vs. 3-5 for Utah. – 8:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Luka Doncic buzzer-beater puts the Mavs within 1 at the half, 59-58.
Jazz have played some of the best team basketball I’ve seen from them this month: moving the ball so well offensively, and then the perimeter defense has just been unexpectedly good. – 8:35 PM
Luka Doncic buzzer-beater puts the Mavs within 1 at the half, 59-58.
Jazz have played some of the best team basketball I’ve seen from them this month: moving the ball so well offensively, and then the perimeter defense has just been unexpectedly good. – 8:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka hits a three against the clock and we go to halftime. The Jazz lead Dallas 59-58….Doncic has 21 but he got a lot more help in the second quarter. Terrrifc half both ways. On to the third quarter – 8:35 PM
Luka hits a three against the clock and we go to halftime. The Jazz lead Dallas 59-58….Doncic has 21 but he got a lot more help in the second quarter. Terrrifc half both ways. On to the third quarter – 8:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder would have blown a gasket had Conley not gotten that call – 8:34 PM
Quin Snyder would have blown a gasket had Conley not gotten that call – 8:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have lost to the Spurs, Magic, Hawks and now Wizards in last eight days without Steph Curry. They drop to 1-3 on road trip that closes (likely without some resting veterans) in Memphis tomorrow. Then Suns, Jazz at home. Will be difficult to stop this late season spiral. – 8:34 PM
Warriors have lost to the Spurs, Magic, Hawks and now Wizards in last eight days without Steph Curry. They drop to 1-3 on road trip that closes (likely without some resting veterans) in Memphis tomorrow. Then Suns, Jazz at home. Will be difficult to stop this late season spiral. – 8:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dallas doing the right thing. Just go to the basket because the mavericks are getting the benefit of the whistle. – 8:33 PM
Dallas doing the right thing. Just go to the basket because the mavericks are getting the benefit of the whistle. – 8:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic to officials after Quin Snyder challenged his and-1: “Go look at it, you’ll see.”
Not wrong. Call is confirmed and Luka’s FT is good. – 8:28 PM
Luka Doncic to officials after Quin Snyder challenged his and-1: “Go look at it, you’ll see.”
Not wrong. Call is confirmed and Luka’s FT is good. – 8:28 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Call on the floor stands, 3 fouls on Rudy Gay, who has been really good so far. – 8:27 PM
Call on the floor stands, 3 fouls on Rudy Gay, who has been really good so far. – 8:27 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder challenging the and-one foul on Gay. He wants a hook called on Luka before the foul. It'd be Gay's 3rd foul — something that could be surprisingly big since he's got 10 points already. – 8:27 PM
Quin Snyder challenging the and-one foul on Gay. He wants a hook called on Luka before the foul. It’d be Gay’s 3rd foul — something that could be surprisingly big since he’s got 10 points already. – 8:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin challenging what could end up being Rudy Gay's 3rd foul. Could kind of go either way – 8:26 PM
Quin challenging what could end up being Rudy Gay’s 3rd foul. Could kind of go either way – 8:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz TV crew just pointed out that four of the five Jazz players in the game right now have headbands on. My, how far this team has come. 😂 – 8:25 PM
Jazz TV crew just pointed out that four of the five Jazz players in the game right now have headbands on. My, how far this team has come. 😂 – 8:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kane. Luka was hooking the hell outta Rudy Gay. That's not a foul man. It was good defense, great offense, shoulda been a no call – 8:25 PM
Kane. Luka was hooking the hell outta Rudy Gay. That’s not a foul man. It was good defense, great offense, shoulda been a no call – 8:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quin challenging the Luka and-one here. Thought Luka may have hooked Rudy Gay before Gay fouled him. We'll see. – 8:25 PM
Quin challenging the Luka and-one here. Thought Luka may have hooked Rudy Gay before Gay fouled him. We’ll see. – 8:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Mavs wanted to emphasize keeping Jazz off the 3-point line, and I don't think he had letting Utah start 7 of 15 from deep as part of the plan. – 8:21 PM
Jason Kidd said Mavs wanted to emphasize keeping Jazz off the 3-point line, and I don’t think he had letting Utah start 7 of 15 from deep as part of the plan. – 8:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Juanch-🗣OOOOO🗣
#TakeNote | @Juan Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/s6wBxDhjvu – 8:18 PM
Juanch-🗣OOOOO🗣
#TakeNote | @Juan Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/s6wBxDhjvu – 8:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Celtics have led by 20+ points in each of their last 6 games.
In that span they have beaten the Warriors, Nuggets, Jazz and Timberwolves by a combined 92 points. pic.twitter.com/UmSkKzOGdK – 8:17 PM
The Celtics have led by 20+ points in each of their last 6 games.
In that span they have beaten the Warriors, Nuggets, Jazz and Timberwolves by a combined 92 points. pic.twitter.com/UmSkKzOGdK – 8:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A Juancho dunk! I mean, we're seeing things we just haven't seen before tonight: quick substitutions based on player performance, Forrest as roller, Juancho dunking, and, honestly, swarming perimeter D. – 8:16 PM
A Juancho dunk! I mean, we’re seeing things we just haven’t seen before tonight: quick substitutions based on player performance, Forrest as roller, Juancho dunking, and, honestly, swarming perimeter D. – 8:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz haven't been able to clean up the defensive glass and that's led to a bunch of second chance points for the mavericks. Utah's working really hard to generate misses, so this part of the game is really hurting at this point – 8:16 PM
The Jazz haven’t been able to clean up the defensive glass and that’s led to a bunch of second chance points for the mavericks. Utah’s working really hard to generate misses, so this part of the game is really hurting at this point – 8:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
NAW played 3:04 and then Quin put Jared Butler in after a few missed opportunities. NAW goes straight over to the stationary bike, not pedaling, just sitting. Butler hits a 3. – 8:13 PM
NAW played 3:04 and then Quin put Jared Butler in after a few missed opportunities. NAW goes straight over to the stationary bike, not pedaling, just sitting. Butler hits a 3. – 8:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And Jared butler is gonna come in for NAW as this game looks way too big for him – 8:10 PM
And Jared butler is gonna come in for NAW as this game looks way too big for him – 8:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A couple of rough minutes for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Jared Butler comes in for him. – 8:10 PM
A couple of rough minutes for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Jared Butler comes in for him. – 8:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs down 29-21 after the first quarter.
Luka Doncic has 12 points on 3 of 6 from three and 1 of 5 from two.
Other 8 Mavs who’ve played have 9 points on 3-7 FG, but none have taken more than 2 shots. – 8:06 PM
Mavs down 29-21 after the first quarter.
Luka Doncic has 12 points on 3 of 6 from three and 1 of 5 from two.
Other 8 Mavs who’ve played have 9 points on 3-7 FG, but none have taken more than 2 shots. – 8:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 29, Mavs 21. Utah was good on offense (12-25 FGs, 4-10 on 3s), and great on defense, as Dallas shot 7-18 overall and committed 4 turnovers. Also of note that the Jazz turned those into 10 points. – 8:06 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 29, Mavs 21. Utah was good on offense (12-25 FGs, 4-10 on 3s), and great on defense, as Dallas shot 7-18 overall and committed 4 turnovers. Also of note that the Jazz turned those into 10 points. – 8:06 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah football gets commitment from transfer safety Clayton Isbell https://t.co/jrKrYjBlm4 pic.twitter.com/EDFTstTz1W – 8:06 PM
Utah football gets commitment from transfer safety Clayton Isbell https://t.co/jrKrYjBlm4 pic.twitter.com/EDFTstTz1W – 8:06 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz lead the Mavs 29-21 after the first quarter. Mitchell has 8 points, Forrest has 6 points and 3 rebounds and Gay with 4 points. – 8:06 PM
Jazz lead the Mavs 29-21 after the first quarter. Mitchell has 8 points, Forrest has 6 points and 3 rebounds and Gay with 4 points. – 8:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of one quarter: the Jazz lead the Mavericks 29-21….if the two teams match up in the playoffs this is the defensive blueprint: luka doncic remains amazing and he has 12 and is on pace for 40

The rest of the team has nine points…that's the blueprint – 8:06 PM
The rest of the team has nine points…that’s the blueprint – 8:06 PM
End of one quarter: the Jazz lead the Mavericks 29-21….if the two teams match up in the playoffs this is the defensive blueprint: luka doncic remains amazing and he has 12 and is on pace for 40
The rest of the team has nine points…that’s the blueprint – 8:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
(•_•)
<) )╯that’s
/ \
(•_•)
\( (> Jazz
/ \
(•_•)
<) )╯basketball
/ \ pic.twitter.com/ISnCvaWXki – 8:06 PM
(•_•)
<) )╯that’s
/ \
(•_•)
\( (> Jazz
/ \
(•_•)
<) )╯basketball
/ \ pic.twitter.com/ISnCvaWXki – 8:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks sputtering so far, down 29-21 after a quarter. Luka has 12 points. The rest of Mavs have nine. – 8:05 PM
Mavericks sputtering so far, down 29-21 after a quarter. Luka has 12 points. The rest of Mavs have nine. – 8:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 29-21 after 1Q. Huh! Mavs have been pretty sketchy offensively, struggling to get consistent penetration against a suddenly solid Jazz perimeter defense. – 8:05 PM
Jazz up 29-21 after 1Q. Huh! Mavs have been pretty sketchy offensively, struggling to get consistent penetration against a suddenly solid Jazz perimeter defense. – 8:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have gotten good contributions from Forrest (6p, 3r) and Gay (4p, 1r) off the bench thus far. Those guys have looked in-rhythm to this point. – 8:03 PM
Jazz have gotten good contributions from Forrest (6p, 3r) and Gay (4p, 1r) off the bench thus far. Those guys have looked in-rhythm to this point. – 8:03 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Haven’t been this impressed by the Jazz in a while.
They are containing with a switching defense, playing connected offensively, Eric Paschall was pretty effective on Luka early, and Trent Forrest as the roll man has been fun… Utah up 26-19 with 49 seconds left in the 1st. – 8:03 PM
Haven’t been this impressed by the Jazz in a while.
They are containing with a switching defense, playing connected offensively, Eric Paschall was pretty effective on Luka early, and Trent Forrest as the roll man has been fun… Utah up 26-19 with 49 seconds left in the 1st. – 8:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
49.2 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead Dallas 26-19…..still almost a min remaining in the quarter so two possessions to change the following. But this has probably been Utah’s best two way quarter of the entire trip so far – 8:01 PM
49.2 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead Dallas 26-19…..still almost a min remaining in the quarter so two possessions to change the following. But this has probably been Utah’s best two way quarter of the entire trip so far – 8:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🌲 This is a @TForrest_11 appreciation tweet 🌲 pic.twitter.com/31EcWS2NP6 – 8:01 PM
🌲 This is a @TForrest_11 appreciation tweet 🌲 pic.twitter.com/31EcWS2NP6 – 8:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Trent Forrest now acting as a roller for the Jazz in small-small PnRs…. and he’s doing a heck of a job. – 7:59 PM
Trent Forrest now acting as a roller for the Jazz in small-small PnRs…. and he’s doing a heck of a job. – 7:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Um….the Jazz are doing really really well considering the lineup and circumstances. It’s weirding me out – 7:59 PM
Um….the Jazz are doing really really well considering the lineup and circumstances. It’s weirding me out – 7:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
You know, this Jazz switchy defense has been more effective in this 1Q than at any point of the season so far. Doing a pretty good job of containment. – 7:55 PM
You know, this Jazz switchy defense has been more effective in this 1Q than at any point of the season so far. Doing a pretty good job of containment. – 7:55 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka’s right elbow definitely isn’t feeling great. He won’t stop messing with it/grimacing – 7:54 PM
Luka’s right elbow definitely isn’t feeling great. He won’t stop messing with it/grimacing – 7:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have a 10-9 led in Dallas in what’s been something of a slog thus far. Mavs shooting 3-7, Utah 4-10. 6:59 left 1Q. – 7:50 PM
Jazz have a 10-9 led in Dallas in what’s been something of a slog thus far. Mavs shooting 3-7, Utah 4-10. 6:59 left 1Q. – 7:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:59 remaining in the first quarter. The jazz lead the Mavericks 10-9 – 7:49 PM
6:59 remaining in the first quarter. The jazz lead the Mavericks 10-9 – 7:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The officials called the foul on Eric paschall that wasn’t a foul and didn’t call the foul on Eric paschall that was a foul – 7:45 PM
The officials called the foul on Eric paschall that wasn’t a foul and didn’t call the foul on Eric paschall that was a foul – 7:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
First Mavs’ possession ends with Dwight Powell offensive rebound and put-back. With no Rudy Gobert (or Hassan Whiteside), Mavs should be able to win the boards tonight. – 7:42 PM
First Mavs’ possession ends with Dwight Powell offensive rebound and put-back. With no Rudy Gobert (or Hassan Whiteside), Mavs should be able to win the boards tonight. – 7:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Turns out Luka is the same in English and Spanish. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ina60V9p9F – 7:41 PM
Turns out Luka is the same in English and Spanish. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ina60V9p9F – 7:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Another reason for Luka hype tonight:
Luka Miller — feature toddler in my trend piece last year about babies being named after Luka Doncic — is here for his first Mavs game and in his new 77 shirt.
Each time 3-year-old Luka sees 23-yo Luka in red Jordans, he knows: “That’s me.” pic.twitter.com/a7YdgxmbuR – 7:41 PM
Another reason for Luka hype tonight:
Luka Miller — feature toddler in my trend piece last year about babies being named after Luka Doncic — is here for his first Mavs game and in his new 77 shirt.
Each time 3-year-old Luka sees 23-yo Luka in red Jordans, he knows: “That’s me.” pic.twitter.com/a7YdgxmbuR – 7:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka had some quick words for the crowd at AAC — in Spanish for Los Mavs Noche. – 7:40 PM
Luka had some quick words for the crowd at AAC — in Spanish for Los Mavs Noche. – 7:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell, Conley, Juancho, Paschall and Royce O’Neale the starting five tonight for the Utah Jazz – 7:37 PM
Mitchell, Conley, Juancho, Paschall and Royce O’Neale the starting five tonight for the Utah Jazz – 7:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz will be starting Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, Juancho Hernangomez, and Eric Paschall vs. the Mavs. – 7:35 PM
The Utah Jazz will be starting Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, Juancho Hernangomez, and Eric Paschall vs. the Mavs. – 7:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike ♪ Don ♪ Royce ♪ Juancho ♪ Eric
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/nmkthZyLXZ – 7:34 PM
Mike ♪ Don ♪ Royce ♪ Juancho ♪ Eric
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/nmkthZyLXZ – 7:34 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Hey yo @ShippySpins, will you please play lots of Dizzy Gillespie, Cal Tjader and Eddie Palmieri tonight at the AAC since it’s Latin Jazz night? – 7:26 PM
Hey yo @ShippySpins, will you please play lots of Dizzy Gillespie, Cal Tjader and Eddie Palmieri tonight at the AAC since it’s Latin Jazz night? – 7:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Obviously have to see how the game plays out, plus the next seven.
But if the Jazz start the postseason on the road, there’s no guarantee they make it to the second round.
If that happens, could be an interesting off season. May have been headed that way anyways. – 7:11 PM
Obviously have to see how the game plays out, plus the next seven.
But if the Jazz start the postseason on the road, there’s no guarantee they make it to the second round.
If that happens, could be an interesting off season. May have been headed that way anyways. – 7:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Welcome to Jazz conspiracy theory time! Here’s your Jazz conspiracy theory of the day:
By sitting Gobert, the Jazz are tanking this game in an effort to get to the six seed, in order to avoid playing the Suns until the WCF.
This has been Jazz conspiracy theory time. – 7:08 PM
Welcome to Jazz conspiracy theory time! Here’s your Jazz conspiracy theory of the day:
By sitting Gobert, the Jazz are tanking this game in an effort to get to the six seed, in order to avoid playing the Suns until the WCF.
This has been Jazz conspiracy theory time. – 7:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
“Tonight, we believe he’s going to touch the ball a lot, so we got to be conscious of that.”
That was Jason Kidd talking about Rudy Gobert in his pregame presser, unaware that Gobert would be a late scratch. Game plan probably changes just a bit with him not playing. – 7:07 PM
“Tonight, we believe he’s going to touch the ball a lot, so we got to be conscious of that.”
That was Jason Kidd talking about Rudy Gobert in his pregame presser, unaware that Gobert would be a late scratch. Game plan probably changes just a bit with him not playing. – 7:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Utah starters: O’Neale, Hernangomez, Paschall, Mitchell, Conley
6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:07 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Utah starters: O’Neale, Hernangomez, Paschall, Mitchell, Conley
6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert has been added to the @Utah Jazz injury report and will not play in today’s critical matchup with the @Dallas Mavericks.
Gobert joins Bojan Bogdanovic, Hassan Whiteside, Danuel House Jr., and Udoka Azubuike in missing the game.
The Jazz will not have a center available. – 7:04 PM
Rudy Gobert has been added to the @Utah Jazz injury report and will not play in today’s critical matchup with the @Dallas Mavericks.
Gobert joins Bojan Bogdanovic, Hassan Whiteside, Danuel House Jr., and Udoka Azubuike in missing the game.
The Jazz will not have a center available. – 7:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/fTkCmzd1GL – 7:01 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/fTkCmzd1GL – 7:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Gobert (leg bruise) won’t play tonight, a big break for Dallas. Neither team will employ a 7-footer, unless Marjanovic gets in. – 7:00 PM
Gobert (leg bruise) won’t play tonight, a big break for Dallas. Neither team will employ a 7-footer, unless Marjanovic gets in. – 7:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/27):
*OUT – Rudy Gobert (Lateral Right Leg Contusion)
OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain
OUT – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise – 6:58 PM
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/27):
*OUT – Rudy Gobert (Lateral Right Leg Contusion)
OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain
OUT – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise – 6:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert is also OUT tonight vs. Dallas with a “lateral right leg contusion.” – 6:56 PM
Rudy Gobert is also OUT tonight vs. Dallas with a “lateral right leg contusion.” – 6:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Davis Bertans is a go tonight, and it appears his shot is, too. pic.twitter.com/EudJxpekKz – 6:53 PM
Davis Bertans is a go tonight, and it appears his shot is, too. pic.twitter.com/EudJxpekKz – 6:53 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert won’t play tonight (lateral right leg contusion). Small ball Jazz incoming – 6:53 PM
Rudy Gobert won’t play tonight (lateral right leg contusion). Small ball Jazz incoming – 6:53 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Uh oh… Rudy Gobert is out with a lateral right leg contusion.
So… no centers! – 6:52 PM
Uh oh… Rudy Gobert is out with a lateral right leg contusion.
So… no centers! – 6:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Minnesota is down 15 to Boston with over 7 minutes before half.
Dallas plays Utah later tonight.
Either or both teams losing tonight would only help the Nuggets, who only have a one-loss lead on the 7th seeded Timberwolves. – 6:52 PM
Minnesota is down 15 to Boston with over 7 minutes before half.
Dallas plays Utah later tonight.
Either or both teams losing tonight would only help the Nuggets, who only have a one-loss lead on the 7th seeded Timberwolves. – 6:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz center Rudy Gobert (lateral right leg contusion) is a late scratch vs. Mavs. All of the Jazz’s 7-footers are out tonight. – 6:51 PM
Jazz center Rudy Gobert (lateral right leg contusion) is a late scratch vs. Mavs. All of the Jazz’s 7-footers are out tonight. – 6:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Breaking: Rudy Gobert is now OUT vs Dallas due to right leg contusion. – 6:50 PM
Breaking: Rudy Gobert is now OUT vs Dallas due to right leg contusion. – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd hesitated to call Mavs-Jazz tonight an important game for home-court advantage, but he said this of big-game Luka Doncic:
“He’s felt it. He’s played in it, and I think some people don’t like it. I think he’s embraced it. He loves it. He loves the stage.” pic.twitter.com/bnBHoArSIG – 6:48 PM
Jason Kidd hesitated to call Mavs-Jazz tonight an important game for home-court advantage, but he said this of big-game Luka Doncic:
“He’s felt it. He’s played in it, and I think some people don’t like it. I think he’s embraced it. He loves it. He loves the stage.” pic.twitter.com/bnBHoArSIG – 6:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
If you’ve ever wondered whether Doncic is as big as an NFL tight end, the answer is “bigger.” pic.twitter.com/B4o64GOKma – 6:41 PM
If you’ve ever wondered whether Doncic is as big as an NFL tight end, the answer is “bigger.” pic.twitter.com/B4o64GOKma – 6:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Armani Booker in the 1Q:
22 PTS
8-11 FG
3-3 3P
It’s his 3rd 20-point quarter of the season. Only Luka has more. pic.twitter.com/DMZzY5Himc – 6:40 PM
Devin Armani Booker in the 1Q:
22 PTS
8-11 FG
3-3 3P
It’s his 3rd 20-point quarter of the season. Only Luka has more. pic.twitter.com/DMZzY5Himc – 6:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Terrible photo, but Luka meets Jason Witten. pic.twitter.com/9TwoEkxbwt – 6:30 PM
Terrible photo, but Luka meets Jason Witten. pic.twitter.com/9TwoEkxbwt – 6:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Sunday night plans 📃
Jazz Pregame Show at 5PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/fB88kmhFdF – 6:29 PM
Sunday night plans 📃
Jazz Pregame Show at 5PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/fB88kmhFdF – 6:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Meanwhile, Hassan Whiteside will head from Dallas tonight to Salt Lake City for additional imaging on his foot injury. Whiteside first felt foot pain in the Jazz’s loss to the Nets. – 6:18 PM
Meanwhile, Hassan Whiteside will head from Dallas tonight to Salt Lake City for additional imaging on his foot injury. Whiteside first felt foot pain in the Jazz’s loss to the Nets. – 6:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Greg Monroe is not with the team vs. Dallas, is expected to join the Jazz in Los Angeles. – 6:16 PM
Greg Monroe is not with the team vs. Dallas, is expected to join the Jazz in Los Angeles. – 6:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House and Hassan Whiteside all ruled out tonight for the Utah Jazz in Dallas. – 6:03 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House and Hassan Whiteside all ruled out tonight for the Utah Jazz in Dallas. – 6:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report:
*OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Surgery)
OUT – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 6:02 PM
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report:
*OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Surgery)
OUT – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 6:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Couple of players return for the Mavs tonight vs Utah. Davis Bertans is back from missing 3 games w/ right knee soreness & Trey Burke is avail after being out the last 2 (non-Covid illness). Mavs vs Jazz, winner takes sole possession of 4th in the West w/ 2 weeks left. 630p, BSSW – 5:57 PM
Couple of players return for the Mavs tonight vs Utah. Davis Bertans is back from missing 3 games w/ right knee soreness & Trey Burke is avail after being out the last 2 (non-Covid illness). Mavs vs Jazz, winner takes sole possession of 4th in the West w/ 2 weeks left. 630p, BSSW – 5:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“Some places have home court (advantage), some don’t,”
Kidd says. “Utah is a team that does. They play very well at home.” Mavs have lost 11 straight in SLC, so, yes, today is big. – 5:55 PM
“Some places have home court (advantage), some don’t,”
Kidd says. “Utah is a team that does. They play very well at home.” Mavs have lost 11 straight in SLC, so, yes, today is big. – 5:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA games on today that matter to the Nuggets (and fans):
MIN vs BOS
PHX vs PHI
GSW vs WAS
LAL vs NOP
UTA vs DAL – 5:52 PM
NBA games on today that matter to the Nuggets (and fans):
MIN vs BOS
PHX vs PHI
GSW vs WAS
LAL vs NOP
UTA vs DAL – 5:52 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee soreness) and Trey Burke (illness, non-Covid) will be available for tonight’s game against the Jazz.
Sterling Brown (health & safety protocols), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all remain out. – 5:48 PM
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee soreness) and Trey Burke (illness, non-Covid) will be available for tonight’s game against the Jazz.
Sterling Brown (health & safety protocols), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all remain out. – 5:48 PM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
Luis Robert with his second homer of the day. Both crushed to right center.
He almost catches Tim Anderson on the bases. TA has three hits.
Dallas Keuchel with three scoreless innings. All White Sox vs. the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/dmO4N2pSHK – 5:19 PM
Luis Robert with his second homer of the day. Both crushed to right center.
He almost catches Tim Anderson on the bases. TA has three hits.
Dallas Keuchel with three scoreless innings. All White Sox vs. the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/dmO4N2pSHK – 5:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court vs the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6TDSyCdTjd – 4:27 PM
#Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court vs the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6TDSyCdTjd – 4:27 PM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
After a giving up a leadoff single to Mookie Betts, Dallas Keuchel gets Freddie Freeman to ground into a double play, and then Trea Turner on a groundout to third. – 4:19 PM
After a giving up a leadoff single to Mookie Betts, Dallas Keuchel gets Freddie Freeman to ground into a double play, and then Trea Turner on a groundout to third. – 4:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Check out our Top 🖐 Plays of the Week!
@ATT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/EVDn08fmSK – 4:00 PM
Check out our Top 🖐 Plays of the Week!
@ATT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/EVDn08fmSK – 4:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Win & get healthy.
#JazzHealth | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/WhXIlNjsSD – 3:22 PM
Win & get healthy.
#JazzHealth | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/WhXIlNjsSD – 3:22 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random note w/ the Hornets (rested) having a rest advantage against the Nets (2nd of a b2b) tonight…
Biggest difference, winning %, rested vs. not rested…
1. Brooklyn: 37-25, 2-10
2. Charlotte: 37-24, 1-12
3. Miami: 43-19, 4-9
4. Utah: 41-21, 4-8
5. New Orleans: 29-32, 2-11 – 3:07 PM
Random note w/ the Hornets (rested) having a rest advantage against the Nets (2nd of a b2b) tonight…
Biggest difference, winning %, rested vs. not rested…
1. Brooklyn: 37-25, 2-10
2. Charlotte: 37-24, 1-12
3. Miami: 43-19, 4-9
4. Utah: 41-21, 4-8
5. New Orleans: 29-32, 2-11 – 3:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Make sure to stop by The Hangar at the @AACenter TONIGHT outside Section 117 to grab one of 100 limited edition Game Day prints.
Only $20 and proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation. Arrive early to purchase.
@MichaelsStores | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oa0GqJ5zw7 – 3:00 PM
Make sure to stop by The Hangar at the @AACenter TONIGHT outside Section 117 to grab one of 100 limited edition Game Day prints.
Only $20 and proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation. Arrive early to purchase.
@MichaelsStores | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oa0GqJ5zw7 – 3:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Big game in Big D 🤠
⏰ 5:30 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote – 1:44 PM
Big game in Big D 🤠
⏰ 5:30 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote – 1:44 PM
