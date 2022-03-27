Julius Randle available, will start on Sunday

Julius Randle available, will start on Sunday

Main Rumors

Julius Randle available, will start on Sunday

March 27, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley has eight of the Pistons’ 12 points. Randle isn’t enjoying covering the skinny version of him. – 3:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is playing and starting – along with Fournier, Barrett, Burks and Robinson. – 3:08 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle will start. – 3:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle will warm up and if he feels okay he will play. – 1:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest injury report for today’s Knicks vs. Pistons — Randle still listed as questionable (same as he was in Miami Friday). pic.twitter.com/o44U8Yf3dj10:32 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
This All-NBA voting stuff is simple.
If you think both Jokic and Embiid are top 5 players, vote Jokic as forward and Embiid as center.
If you don’t, vote Jokic at center and Julius Randle as forward. Just like last season. – 5:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Heat have lost 3 straight games to:
— Sixers without Embiid/Harden
— Warriors without Steph/Klay/Dray
— Knicks without Randle
They had a 4Q lead in all 3 games. pic.twitter.com/2sctK2tKsJ10:34 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Thibs gonna put in Julius Randle in his street clothes to close out this game – 10:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Julius Randle for Knicks tonight at Heat. – 6:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Julius Randle out tonight vs Heat – 6:34 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle out. – 6:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle is OUT tonight in Miami, Tom Thibodeau says. – 6:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle is out tonight. – 6:31 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose, Julius Randle clawing for return with #Knicks season in shambles #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/25/der…2:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said Randle and Robinson are game time decisions. Both did some at shootaround (as did Derrick Rose). – 11:39 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“I was born and raised in New York…so I know attitude. I know bad energy. I know playing with a gullyness & an aggressiveness. But there’s levels to it.”
– @AshNicoleMoss on Julius Randle. Counterpoint to that & more on last week’s Putback, linked here: https://t.co/9AQlM7kUN4 pic.twitter.com/4nneSGwM8M9:29 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks have listed Julius Randle (quadriceps) and Micthell Robinson (back) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 8:57 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks may have peered into future at a life without Julius Randle/Mitchell Robinson #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/24/kni…9:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle (quad) and Mitchell Robinson (back) both listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game in Miami. – 8:33 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Julius Randle is where Pascal Siakam was a season ago. Career year-> disappointing campaign-> back to being amazing for Pascal. – 8:10 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home