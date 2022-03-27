Julius Randle available, will start on Sunday

Marc Berman: Julius Randle will start.
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Berman
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Berman
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley has eight of the Pistons’ 12 points. Randle isn’t enjoying covering the skinny version of him. – 3:50 PM
Bagley has eight of the Pistons’ 12 points. Randle isn’t enjoying covering the skinny version of him. – 3:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is playing and starting – along with Fournier, Barrett, Burks and Robinson. – 3:08 PM
Randle is playing and starting – along with Fournier, Barrett, Burks and Robinson. – 3:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest injury report for today’s Knicks vs. Pistons — Randle still listed as questionable (same as he was in Miami Friday). pic.twitter.com/o44U8Yf3dj – 10:32 AM
Latest injury report for today’s Knicks vs. Pistons — Randle still listed as questionable (same as he was in Miami Friday). pic.twitter.com/o44U8Yf3dj – 10:32 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This All-NBA voting stuff is simple.
If you think both Jokic and Embiid are top 5 players, vote Jokic as forward and Embiid as center.
If you don’t, vote Jokic at center and Julius Randle as forward. Just like last season. – 5:30 PM
This All-NBA voting stuff is simple.
If you think both Jokic and Embiid are top 5 players, vote Jokic as forward and Embiid as center.
If you don’t, vote Jokic at center and Julius Randle as forward. Just like last season. – 5:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Heat have lost 3 straight games to:
— Sixers without Embiid/Harden
— Warriors without Steph/Klay/Dray
— Knicks without Randle
They had a 4Q lead in all 3 games. pic.twitter.com/2sctK2tKsJ – 10:34 PM
The Heat have lost 3 straight games to:
— Sixers without Embiid/Harden
— Warriors without Steph/Klay/Dray
— Knicks without Randle
They had a 4Q lead in all 3 games. pic.twitter.com/2sctK2tKsJ – 10:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Thibs gonna put in Julius Randle in his street clothes to close out this game – 10:15 PM
Thibs gonna put in Julius Randle in his street clothes to close out this game – 10:15 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose, Julius Randle clawing for return with #Knicks season in shambles #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/25/der… – 2:46 PM
Derrick Rose, Julius Randle clawing for return with #Knicks season in shambles #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/25/der… – 2:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said Randle and Robinson are game time decisions. Both did some at shootaround (as did Derrick Rose). – 11:39 AM
Thibodeau said Randle and Robinson are game time decisions. Both did some at shootaround (as did Derrick Rose). – 11:39 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“I was born and raised in New York…so I know attitude. I know bad energy. I know playing with a gullyness & an aggressiveness. But there’s levels to it.”
– @AshNicoleMoss on Julius Randle. Counterpoint to that & more on last week’s Putback, linked here: https://t.co/9AQlM7kUN4 pic.twitter.com/4nneSGwM8M – 9:29 AM
“I was born and raised in New York…so I know attitude. I know bad energy. I know playing with a gullyness & an aggressiveness. But there’s levels to it.”
– @AshNicoleMoss on Julius Randle. Counterpoint to that & more on last week’s Putback, linked here: https://t.co/9AQlM7kUN4 pic.twitter.com/4nneSGwM8M – 9:29 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks have listed Julius Randle (quadriceps) and Micthell Robinson (back) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 8:57 AM
The Knicks have listed Julius Randle (quadriceps) and Micthell Robinson (back) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 8:57 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks may have peered into future at a life without Julius Randle/Mitchell Robinson #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/24/kni… – 9:06 PM
#Knicks may have peered into future at a life without Julius Randle/Mitchell Robinson #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/24/kni… – 9:06 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Julius Randle is a game time decision, Tom Thibodeau said. Mitchell Robinson will “most likely” start. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 27, 2022
Tommy Beer: Julius Randle (quad) is listed as questionable for this afternoon’s game vs. the Pistons. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / March 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.