Knicks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (32-42) play against the Detroit Pistons (54-54) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022
New York Knicks 59, Detroit Pistons 46 (Q2 00:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade’s starting to heat up. Has 12 points and 4 assists on 4-7 shooting. He and Bagley are the only Pistons playing well – 4:31 PM
Cade’s starting to heat up. Has 12 points and 4 assists on 4-7 shooting. He and Bagley are the only Pistons playing well – 4:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is dominating the mid range right now. PLUG:
theathletic.com/3164695/2022/0… – 4:31 PM
Cade Cunningham is dominating the mid range right now. PLUG:
theathletic.com/3164695/2022/0… – 4:31 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham has now scored 1,000 points in his rookie campaign, becoming the 11th @Detroit Pistons rookie to ever reach the milestone. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) pic.twitter.com/9EjscZ0h5R – 4:30 PM
Cade Cunningham has now scored 1,000 points in his rookie campaign, becoming the 11th @Detroit Pistons rookie to ever reach the milestone. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) pic.twitter.com/9EjscZ0h5R – 4:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham just became the 11th rookie in Pistons history to reach 1K points. – 4:26 PM
Cade Cunningham just became the 11th rookie in Pistons history to reach 1K points. – 4:26 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Another angle because you deserve it. pic.twitter.com/5GBfP0HlSZ – 4:25 PM
Another angle because you deserve it. pic.twitter.com/5GBfP0HlSZ – 4:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley: 14 points, 7-8 shooting
Bagley’s teammates: 17 points, 5-22 shooting – 4:24 PM
Bagley: 14 points, 7-8 shooting
Bagley’s teammates: 17 points, 5-22 shooting – 4:24 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Referees haven’t helped Pistons but letting Obi Toppin in halfcourt set drive in for uncontested over-the-head dunk is alarming. Knicks up 45-26 in Motown. – 4:21 PM
Referees haven’t helped Pistons but letting Obi Toppin in halfcourt set drive in for uncontested over-the-head dunk is alarming. Knicks up 45-26 in Motown. – 4:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 45, Pistons 26 with 7:29 to play until halftime. Knicks have a 23-11 rebounding advantage and have more shots at the line (11-13, Pistons are 5-6) and from 3 (6-19, Pistons are 1-8). – 4:20 PM
Knicks 45, Pistons 26 with 7:29 to play until halftime. Knicks have a 23-11 rebounding advantage and have more shots at the line (11-13, Pistons are 5-6) and from 3 (6-19, Pistons are 1-8). – 4:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
That sophomore connection never fails to impress 🤩
@Immanuel Quickley x @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/DTd0xWgOy0 – 4:20 PM
That sophomore connection never fails to impress 🤩
@Immanuel Quickley x @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/DTd0xWgOy0 – 4:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes gets a tech out of frustration after another turnover. – 4:19 PM
Killian Hayes gets a tech out of frustration after another turnover. – 4:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes just got whistled for a tech. That might be his first one – 4:18 PM
Killian Hayes just got whistled for a tech. That might be his first one – 4:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Knicks are out rebounding Detroit, 23-11(!), so far. New York has eight second-chance points. – 4:18 PM
The Knicks are out rebounding Detroit, 23-11(!), so far. New York has eight second-chance points. – 4:18 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
THREE-FOR-THREE ✅ ✅ ✅
@Immanuel Quickley is PERFECT from downtown. pic.twitter.com/qzMJScFg3q – 4:12 PM
THREE-FOR-THREE ✅ ✅ ✅
@Immanuel Quickley is PERFECT from downtown. pic.twitter.com/qzMJScFg3q – 4:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Not at the #Pistons game today, but getting some quality time with @jonbeard316 pic.twitter.com/WPuUZrfeek – 4:12 PM
Not at the #Pistons game today, but getting some quality time with @jonbeard316 pic.twitter.com/WPuUZrfeek – 4:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After 1 ⤵️
🖍️ @Marvin Bagley: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 6-6 FG
🖍️ @Cade Cunningham: 5 PTS / 3 AST
🖍️ @Cory Joseph: 3 PTS / 1 REB / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/EC5FO7beiP – 4:09 PM
After 1 ⤵️
🖍️ @Marvin Bagley: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 6-6 FG
🖍️ @Cade Cunningham: 5 PTS / 3 AST
🖍️ @Cory Joseph: 3 PTS / 1 REB / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/EC5FO7beiP – 4:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Knicks 34, Pistons 22.
Marvin Bagley III: 12 points, 3 rebounds
Cade Cunningham: 5p, 3a
Detroit is 1 for 5 from 3, Knicks are 6 for 16. That’s the game in a nutshell so far. Pistons have missed some bunnies, too. – 4:08 PM
END OF 1Q: Knicks 34, Pistons 22.
Marvin Bagley III: 12 points, 3 rebounds
Cade Cunningham: 5p, 3a
Detroit is 1 for 5 from 3, Knicks are 6 for 16. That’s the game in a nutshell so far. Pistons have missed some bunnies, too. – 4:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Knicks 34, Pistons 22.
Bagley: 12 points, 6-6 shooting
Cunningham: 5 points, 3 assists – 4:08 PM
End of 1: Knicks 34, Pistons 22.
Bagley: 12 points, 6-6 shooting
Cunningham: 5 points, 3 assists – 4:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not sure if there’s anything to it, but I don’t see Isaiah Stewart on the bench. – 4:06 PM
Not sure if there’s anything to it, but I don’t see Isaiah Stewart on the bench. – 4:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
❌ – @Isaiah Stewart
🤝 – @SaddiqBey
💥 – @Marvin Bagley
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/kfip27hzdG – 4:06 PM
❌ – @Isaiah Stewart
🤝 – @SaddiqBey
💥 – @Marvin Bagley
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/kfip27hzdG – 4:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks are 5-12 from 3 so far. Pistons are 1-5. Main reason why they’re trailing 29-14 – 4:04 PM
Knicks are 5-12 from 3 so far. Pistons are 1-5. Main reason why they’re trailing 29-14 – 4:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1971, the @Jaryd Wilson Bill Bridges grabbed 36 rebounds in a win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Bridges is one of only four players in NBA postseason history to record at least 35 rebounds in a game. No one has done so since. pic.twitter.com/rhTdMuNchO – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1971, the @Jaryd Wilson Bill Bridges grabbed 36 rebounds in a win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Bridges is one of only four players in NBA postseason history to record at least 35 rebounds in a game. No one has done so since. pic.twitter.com/rhTdMuNchO – 4:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Knicks are up 10 on Detroit with 3:21 left in the 1Q.
New York has nine more points from 3. – 4:00 PM
Knicks are up 10 on Detroit with 3:21 left in the 1Q.
New York has nine more points from 3. – 4:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 12, Knicks 11 with 6:55 on the clock. Bagley has eight points and hasn’t missed a shot yet – 3:50 PM
Pistons 12, Knicks 11 with 6:55 on the clock. Bagley has eight points and hasn’t missed a shot yet – 3:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley has eight of the Pistons’ 12 points. Randle isn’t enjoying covering the skinny version of him. – 3:50 PM
Bagley has eight of the Pistons’ 12 points. Randle isn’t enjoying covering the skinny version of him. – 3:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade gets fouled going to the rim early in the first quarter. Loud cheers and a few “finally!” ringing out. – 3:48 PM
Cade gets fouled going to the rim early in the first quarter. Loud cheers and a few “finally!” ringing out. – 3:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Early oop 🤝
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ir5HUY9dQT – 3:47 PM
Early oop 🤝
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ir5HUY9dQT – 3:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III has more dunks in 16 games with the Pistons this season (27) than he did during 30 games with the Kings (18). Says a lot about how much his role has shifted. – 3:44 PM
Marvin Bagley III has more dunks in 16 games with the Pistons this season (27) than he did during 30 games with the Kings (18). Says a lot about how much his role has shifted. – 3:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Last time the Knicks were in this building, Alec Burks turned into Eric Piatowski – 3:41 PM
Last time the Knicks were in this building, Alec Burks turned into Eric Piatowski – 3:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our last Sunday home game of the season tips off now.
@UWMLife | @UWMlending pic.twitter.com/CUkPFL29Fp – 3:39 PM
Our last Sunday home game of the season tips off now.
@UWMLife | @UWMlending pic.twitter.com/CUkPFL29Fp – 3:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
From one 3-point specialist to another.
#Pistons | @wcknicks pic.twitter.com/20uj04V1QG – 3:38 PM
From one 3-point specialist to another.
#Pistons | @wcknicks pic.twitter.com/20uj04V1QG – 3:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
*evergreen tweet*
Alec Burks should not be starting for an NBA team in late March that’s out of playoff contention and has Quickley and McBride on its roster. – 3:37 PM
*evergreen tweet*
Alec Burks should not be starting for an NBA team in late March that’s out of playoff contention and has Quickley and McBride on its roster. – 3:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s @Kia Starting 5: Kids Day Edition ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XRRZXn5El9 – 3:13 PM
Today’s @Kia Starting 5: Kids Day Edition ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XRRZXn5El9 – 3:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
With Jerami Grant out tonight, Marvin Bagley III will start – 3:11 PM
With Jerami Grant out tonight, Marvin Bagley III will start – 3:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is playing and starting – along with Fournier, Barrett, Burks and Robinson. – 3:08 PM
Randle is playing and starting – along with Fournier, Barrett, Burks and Robinson. – 3:08 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Lots of Motown ties from Knicks front office on court before game. Former Pistons scout Scott Perry, former Pistons draft pick, Allan Houston, Knicks scout/Detroit native Fred Cofield and William Wesley, longtime Detroit resident. – 3:03 PM
Lots of Motown ties from Knicks front office on court before game. Former Pistons scout Scott Perry, former Pistons draft pick, Allan Houston, Knicks scout/Detroit native Fred Cofield and William Wesley, longtime Detroit resident. – 3:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
This seems harsh – the Detroit Pistons network teasing an upcoming story on the pregame show as “Knicks going backwards.” – 3:01 PM
This seems harsh – the Detroit Pistons network teasing an upcoming story on the pregame show as “Knicks going backwards.” – 3:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Doors are open for Kids Day at the crib 👋
Stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour for a picture at the 360° photo booth 📸 pic.twitter.com/fgOdWHlz2O – 2:11 PM
Doors are open for Kids Day at the crib 👋
Stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour for a picture at the 360° photo booth 📸 pic.twitter.com/fgOdWHlz2O – 2:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Cunningham’s lack of foul-drawing: “He’s getting hit, and he’s getting there, so he’ll get there. The officials respect him and he’s doing a better job of developing a relationship with him.” – 2:01 PM
Casey on Cunningham’s lack of foul-drawing: “He’s getting hit, and he’s getting there, so he’ll get there. The officials respect him and he’s doing a better job of developing a relationship with him.” – 2:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Cade’s lack of free throws: “He’ll earn it. He’s getting hit. Maybe he has to get an act. … I see guys falling like they got hit with a baseball bat.” – 2:01 PM
Casey on Cade’s lack of free throws: “He’ll earn it. He’s getting hit. Maybe he has to get an act. … I see guys falling like they got hit with a baseball bat.” – 2:01 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The Nets have won ____ consecutive games when holding an opponent under 100 points.
Choose your answer in the poll below and reply to have a chance to win a 12-person suite to Tuesday’s game against Detroit!
@SociosUSA – 2:00 PM
The Nets have won ____ consecutive games when holding an opponent under 100 points.
Choose your answer in the poll below and reply to have a chance to win a 12-person suite to Tuesday’s game against Detroit!
@SociosUSA – 2:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Grant transitioning to a different role when Cade took off: “He was a pro. He didn’t take a backseat, but he understood (to get off the ball quicker). Jerami did an excellent job of blending in and playing his role, doing what the offense needed.” – 1:59 PM
Casey on Grant transitioning to a different role when Cade took off: “He was a pro. He didn’t take a backseat, but he understood (to get off the ball quicker). Jerami did an excellent job of blending in and playing his role, doing what the offense needed.” – 1:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni caught fire in Detroit! 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/xpBTaCuTzB – 1:57 PM
Deni caught fire in Detroit! 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/xpBTaCuTzB – 1:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he’s been encouraging Isaiah Stewart to shoot the 3 more down the stretch here. Since they’re asking him to play with Bagley, they want him to start getting reps from the corner. – 1:57 PM
Casey said he’s been encouraging Isaiah Stewart to shoot the 3 more down the stretch here. Since they’re asking him to play with Bagley, they want him to start getting reps from the corner. – 1:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Bagley: “He’s a 6-11 athlete who can get off the mark quick. He has a knack of scoring in the paint with his left hand, right hand. All those things are there.” – 1:57 PM
Casey on Bagley: “He’s a 6-11 athlete who can get off the mark quick. He has a knack of scoring in the paint with his left hand, right hand. All those things are there.” – 1:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III playing together, Dwane Casey said he’d like both players to be able to shoot well from 3. – 1:54 PM
On Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III playing together, Dwane Casey said he’d like both players to be able to shoot well from 3. – 1:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane on Bagley-Stew playing together, spacing the floor: “WE want both of them to have the ability to. It doesn’t matter which one.” – 1:54 PM
Dwane on Bagley-Stew playing together, spacing the floor: “WE want both of them to have the ability to. It doesn’t matter which one.” – 1:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Swagged out Sundays 🔥
@Cade Cunningham
@Isaiah Stewart
@Killian Hayes
@SaddiqBey
@Kelly Olynyk
@Frank Jackson
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 1:49 PM
Swagged out Sundays 🔥
@Cade Cunningham
@Isaiah Stewart
@Killian Hayes
@SaddiqBey
@Kelly Olynyk
@Frank Jackson
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 1:49 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting New York Knicks: pic.twitter.com/VYqqZnHHBj – 1:41 PM
Today’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting New York Knicks: pic.twitter.com/VYqqZnHHBj – 1:41 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham has recorded the team high for assists in each of the last 8 games he has played, marking the 2nd time he has done so this season. He joins Isiah Thomas (10) and Dave Bing (9) as the only Pistons rookies to tally as long of a streak. #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) – 1:30 PM
Cade Cunningham has recorded the team high for assists in each of the last 8 games he has played, marking the 2nd time he has done so this season. He joins Isiah Thomas (10) and Dave Bing (9) as the only Pistons rookies to tally as long of a streak. #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) – 1:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
“Doing the tag is representative of New York City. It’s bold, it’s original, and it’s what I know.”
Visual artist @Indie184 shares the inspiration behind her design for our Women’s Empowerment Month logo. pic.twitter.com/xQqKThyXRm – 1:10 PM
“Doing the tag is representative of New York City. It’s bold, it’s original, and it’s what I know.”
Visual artist @Indie184 shares the inspiration behind her design for our Women’s Empowerment Month logo. pic.twitter.com/xQqKThyXRm – 1:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One-handed slam from Beef Stew earns Dunk of the Week, presented by @DraftKings 💪 pic.twitter.com/utroVjXROZ – 1:00 PM
One-handed slam from Beef Stew earns Dunk of the Week, presented by @DraftKings 💪 pic.twitter.com/utroVjXROZ – 1:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Some news: After seven years on the #Pistons beat, I’ve accepted a promotion to become an Assistant Sports Editor at The Detroit News.
I’m excited for this new challenge and grateful for my followers and #PistonsTwitter.
I’ll finish the season, but then it’s #StartEditing. pic.twitter.com/0YjBunQE7Y – 12:15 PM
Some news: After seven years on the #Pistons beat, I’ve accepted a promotion to become an Assistant Sports Editor at The Detroit News.
I’m excited for this new challenge and grateful for my followers and #PistonsTwitter.
I’ll finish the season, but then it’s #StartEditing. pic.twitter.com/0YjBunQE7Y – 12:15 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes (sore right knee) is out for today’s game at Detroit. – 12:07 PM
Quentin Grimes (sore right knee) is out for today’s game at Detroit. – 12:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor had 34 points and 17 rebounds in a win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the Western Division Finals.
It was the first of 11 straight postseason games in which Baylor scored at least 30 points, the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/mbQffruLVg – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor had 34 points and 17 rebounds in a win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the Western Division Finals.
It was the first of 11 straight postseason games in which Baylor scored at least 30 points, the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/mbQffruLVg – 12:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The squad is hustling different in the 313 for Kids Day!!
We’re giving away free Pop Sensory Toys to the first 5,000 fans in attendance, sponsored by @BCBSM.
🚪 Doors open at 1:30 🚪 pic.twitter.com/qY6ExHLSX4 – 12:00 PM
The squad is hustling different in the 313 for Kids Day!!
We’re giving away free Pop Sensory Toys to the first 5,000 fans in attendance, sponsored by @BCBSM.
🚪 Doors open at 1:30 🚪 pic.twitter.com/qY6ExHLSX4 – 12:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Detroit was Eastern team that didn’t pass Knicks by. But Pistons have slew of 1st-round pieces to feel good about – Cade Cunningham (1), Saddiq Bey (17), Isaiah Stewart (16), Killian Hayes (7), Bagley (2). And young vet Grant. They’ll be odds-on for top-4. Knicks in Motown today. – 10:40 AM
Detroit was Eastern team that didn’t pass Knicks by. But Pistons have slew of 1st-round pieces to feel good about – Cade Cunningham (1), Saddiq Bey (17), Isaiah Stewart (16), Killian Hayes (7), Bagley (2). And young vet Grant. They’ll be odds-on for top-4. Knicks in Motown today. – 10:40 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest injury report for today’s Knicks vs. Pistons — Randle still listed as questionable (same as he was in Miami Friday). pic.twitter.com/o44U8Yf3dj – 10:32 AM
Latest injury report for today’s Knicks vs. Pistons — Randle still listed as questionable (same as he was in Miami Friday). pic.twitter.com/o44U8Yf3dj – 10:32 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
In honor of Kids Day today, we shared kid drawings of our players with our players to get their reactions. 🎨 👩🎨 pic.twitter.com/ZahwNJUAfO – 10:30 AM
In honor of Kids Day today, we shared kid drawings of our players with our players to get their reactions. 🎨 👩🎨 pic.twitter.com/ZahwNJUAfO – 10:30 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Gameday in Motor City 📍
@BetMGM x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/VF8k8V9d9G – 10:00 AM
Gameday in Motor City 📍
@BetMGM x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/VF8k8V9d9G – 10:00 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
As the NBA season closes, debates intensify. In DET, people care about Rookie of Year.
For Cade Cunningham, I wrote out his case for the prestigious award, as if he was on a job interview.
Here’s Cade Cunningham’s case for Rookie of the Year (sub $1)
theathletic.com/3211223/2022/0… – 9:58 AM
As the NBA season closes, debates intensify. In DET, people care about Rookie of Year.
For Cade Cunningham, I wrote out his case for the prestigious award, as if he was on a job interview.
Here’s Cade Cunningham’s case for Rookie of the Year (sub $1)
theathletic.com/3211223/2022/0… – 9:58 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle (quad) is listed as questionable for this afternoon’s game vs. the Pistons. – 9:57 AM
Julius Randle (quad) is listed as questionable for this afternoon’s game vs. the Pistons. – 9:57 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
How well do you know your #Pistons? Can you recognize our guys from their kid photos? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/U6zB1ee9gl – 9:30 AM
How well do you know your #Pistons? Can you recognize our guys from their kid photos? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/U6zB1ee9gl – 9:30 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.