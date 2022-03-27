Lakers vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-42) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (43-43) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 34, New Orleans Pelicans 25 (Q2 10:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Behind LeBron James’ 11 points, Russell Westbrook’s 7, Malik Monk’s 7, Lakers open 31-23 lead over Pelicans end of first. – 7:34 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
1st quarter ✅
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not a typo. The Lakers have increased a lead with LeBron on the bench. AK – 7:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 31-23 lead out of a productive 1st Q in which LeBron led the way early (10 points in a 12-0 run) and Westbrook and Monk closed the quarter strong after NOP had trimmed the margin to 3. – 7:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
feels like the play-in tournament started today in New Orleans whew that first quarter. – 7:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Pelicans 23
A dominant first-quarter performance from LeBron, who scored 11 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and blocked a shot. Russell Westbrook has 7 points. Malik Monk has 7 off the bench. LA is playing with the sense of urgency they’ve displayed lately. – 7:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Lakers 31, Pelicans 23
McCollum 7 pts & 3 assts
Ingram 6 pts & 3 rebs
Jones 4 pts & 4 stls
James 11 pts & 3 rebs – 7:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice minutes from both Monk and Westbrook on offense, picking up the scoring load with LeBron on the bench.
Monk has 7 quick points, and Westbrook 7 as well as LAL lead 31-23. – 7:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Jaxson Hayes dislocated his left index finger.
He is available to return to tonight’s game. – 7:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jaxson Hayes is available to return for New Orleans with a dislocated left index finger. – 7:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jaxson Hayes dislocated his left index finger. He’ll continue playing. – 7:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes is back on the bench. Looks like he has some kind of wrap on his finger – 7:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Jaxson Hayes (dislocated left index finger) will return to tonight’s game. – 7:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones has 4 steals and we’re not even 10 minutes into this game. And this time he finished the fast break with a slam dunk. – 7:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Game started about as poorly as possible with Lakers up 12-0 but #Pelicans have settled in and are getting a lot of good shots. Herb and LeBron meeting on fast breaks a couple times already. Herb has 3 stl in 8 mins – 7:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With a corner 3, Russell Westbrook surpassed Dwyane Wade for 31st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, with 23,167 points.
He’s now 11 points from catching Adrian Dantley for 30th. – 7:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones probably wishing he could have do-overs of each of his three transition drives.
Still, after falling behind 12-0, Pelicans have roared back to only trail by 3 at 20-17. McCollum really settled New Orleans with a couple of hoops and then Ingram took over. – 7:26 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado are jawing at each other a whole lot.
Alvarado has yet to play. – 7:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Watch Stanley Johnson and Herb Jones. They were really battling for rebounding position on that last Dwight Howard FT attempt. – 7:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his first basket of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Dwyane Wade for 31st place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR. – 7:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram missed his first couple shots, but he’s hit 3 in a row since. On his second make, a driving layup, he grabbed ball out of basket and threw it to ref on baseline. Never mind… – 7:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
New Orleans battled back quickly into this one with a 7-0 run, which Russell Westbrook broke with his first jumper tonight.
It’s 16-9 midway through the 1st Q. – 7:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado doing a little jawing.
Need Jose to get in this game pronto. – 7:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado JAWING at each other for close to a minute after LeBron blocks Herb Jones’ lay-up attempt.
Can’t wait for Jose to get in this game. – 7:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron here hinting at what he provide in a potential 1-game play-in scenario with this start, up to 12-0 after he scored again. – 7:19 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
3-3 FG, 8 points, under 3 minutes played.
Only @LeBron James.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/kKHvCUZgsX – 7:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL open this game with a 10-0 burst, with @LeBron James hitting a pair of 3’s and a layup, plus Dwight Howard’s layup, around a series of stops on the other end.
LeBron’s been all over the place on defense as well. – 7:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers jump out to a 10-0 lead in what is the biggest game of the season up to this point. LeBron has 8 of those points. – 7:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Lakers are off to a 10-0 start. LeBron already has 8 points.
Pels are looking like a team that hasn’t played in this type of game before. – 7:14 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jaxson Hayes looked like he was in pretty bad pain. Headed back to the locker room quickly. Holding a hand or finger. Couldn’t tell. – 7:14 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Jaxson Hayes just bolted into the locker room.
Hard to say exactly what he heart but looked like either hand or midsection. – 7:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes is grabbing at his hand and heads immediately to the locker room. Naji Marshall subs in to take his place. – 7:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaxson Hayes is grabbing at his hand/finger and just ran straight off the court and to the locker room. One of the trainers was right behind him. – 7:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A spirited 8-0 start from the Lakers, led by a couple of 3s from LeBron. LA is playing with a playoff-like intensity early. – 7:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
LeBron James just picked up Herb Jones full court.
Think this is gonna be a fun one, folks. – 7:12 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
LeBron guarding Herb Jones on the opening possession like it’s the 4th quarter of Game 7.
I think he wants this one. – 7:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Huge boos for entire Lakers starting lineup. This is going to be a fun night – 7:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pretty wild that Wenyen Gabriel couldn’t crack SVG’s rotation last season but is in the starting lineup for the Lakers a year later. – 6:53 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ready to roll in NO.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/kIpDToTbbO – 6:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:
Dwight Howard
Wenyen Gabriel
LeBron Jame
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard’s workout found him good enough to play with the sore hip, and he’ll start alongside Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron and Gabriel.
As expected, New Orleans will have McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas all available. – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Your starting 5 is back 💪
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/IrWG2OSkPK – 6:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans returning to the CJ McCollum-Herb Jones-Brandon Ingram-Jaxson Hayes-Jonas Valanciunas starting 5.
That group is +10.2 this season. – 6:32 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers still rocking with the big lineup that they started against Cleveland. Dwight Howard is in.
Pelicans have Ingram, Valanciunas and McCollum all available as well. pic.twitter.com/m5cFgGfFih – 6:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Unfortunate timing for the most crowded Pelicans game in three years to coincide with some closures to Superdome parking garage entrances (due to Final Four).
Not sure I’ve ever seen this kind of traffic before a Pels game. – 6:25 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
More angles of the upcoming Jordan Zion 2 from today’s Pelicans shoot-around.
Appears to have same cushioning setup as Zion 1:
– Full-length Air Strobel
– Forefoot Zoom Air pic.twitter.com/H8K5QzFw3o – 6:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Three #Pelicans starters who were on injury list are all available to play vs. Lakers. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/seWBe2gEUw pic.twitter.com/S7nLau33SO – 6:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas will play tonight, Pelicans say. – 6:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are AVAILABLE.
Brandon Ingram back as well. – 6:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Updated Injury Report vs. Lakers:
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness), CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain), and Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game.
Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) is OUT. – 6:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas will all be available tonight vs the Lakers, per the Pelicans – 6:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard is a game time decision. He has some hip soreness that he felt the morning after L.A.’s last game, where he played 28 minutes against Philly, towards a season-high 24 points with 8 boards. – 5:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA games on today that matter to the Nuggets (and fans):
MIN vs BOS
PHX vs PHI
GSW vs WAS
LAL vs NOP
UTA vs DAL – 5:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis continues to ramp up his on-court activity but isn’t ready to return yet. – 5:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s ramping up activity. Not ready yet.” – 5:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says the Lakers’ “psyche” is different from the last time they played the Pelicans. – 5:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James will play in New Orleans tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says.
Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the Pelicans but likely on a minutes restriction, while CJ McCollum is a game-time decision.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
THT, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, is also available.
Vogel said LAL’s coaching staff is expecting McCollum and Valanciunas to be available for New Orleans. – 5:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available for tonight’s game. – 5:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight. – 5:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available today, per Frank Vogel. – 5:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green updates status pregame for Lakers game of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/Q73dueN3E2 pic.twitter.com/XAq7sqjQVW – 5:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas will be gametime decisions tonight.
Larry Nance is out. – 5:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are game-time decisions, Willie Green says. – 5:18 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
New Orleans coach Willie Green said Brandon Ingram more than likely to play and CJ and Jonas game time decisions – 5:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pelicans coach Willie Green said this of Brandon Ingram, who has been out for a couple weeks with a hamstring strain, but is listed as probable: “More than likely, we think he will (play).”
CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are both true game-time decisions, he added. – 5:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green injury updates:
– Brandon Ingram “likely” to go. Will be on some sort of minutes restrictions.
– CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are both game-time decisions. – 5:17 PM
Willie Green injury updates:
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says “it’s more than likely” Brandon Ingram will play tonight as Pelicans host the Lakers – 5:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Willy Hernangomez is wearing Real Betis’ jersey ahead of the big time game against the Lakers. He and Kristaps Porzingis are big Betis fans! #WBD #BetisAle pic.twitter.com/YYTTrA2yur – 4:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
beautiful day for some basketball 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/KWNP2ZxfQW – 4:27 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Kansas on the verge of making the fourth straight New Orleans Final Four.
Jayhawks were here in: 1993, 2003 and 2012.
Like LSU football and national championships in NO (‘03, ‘07, ‘11, ‘19). – 4:10 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
REMINDER: If you’re going to @New Orleans Pelicans game tonight against the Lakers, wear Pels gear and you will get discounts on draft beer, soda, and more! #BlockOutTheLakers pic.twitter.com/5pOUlT6UeJ – 3:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The 38 players with 100+ post scoring possessions this year, ranked by FG% (per Synergy):
1. Jokić – 62.9
2. Durant – 60.7
3. Zubac – 57.8
4. Ayton – 57.0
5. Allen – 55.6
6. T. Harris – 55.1
7. LeBron – 55.0
8. Valanciunas – 54.0
9. Sengun – 53.0
10. KAT – 52.7 – 3:49 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Don’t forget to wear your Pelicans branded attire to today’s game!
Those who do will receive thundersticks while also enjoying discounted concessions on beer, soda and snacks.
But let’s be real, drowning out all the Lakers gear inside The Blender will be a reward in itself. 😉 – 3:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The NBA’s L2M Report determined that there wasn’t a foul on Jose Alvarado’s final shot in last night’s loss to the Spurs.
It did come back with 2 incorrect non-calls, though — one on the Pels, one on the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/WMcMde2uAZ – 3:22 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
On the line tonight:
-Wolves need to win to stay out of the play-in.
-Celtics could move up to the 1 seed.
-Sixers could stay in the 1 seed.
-Pelicans can clinch tiebreaker on the Lakers and move into HCA for play-in.
-Hornets could clinch tiebreaker on Nets and move up to 8 – 3:16 PM
On the line tonight:
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random note w/ the Hornets (rested) having a rest advantage against the Nets (2nd of a b2b) tonight…
Biggest difference, winning %, rested vs. not rested…
1. Brooklyn: 37-25, 2-10
2. Charlotte: 37-24, 1-12
3. Miami: 43-19, 4-9
4. Utah: 41-21, 4-8
5. New Orleans: 29-32, 2-11 – 3:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Parking reminder:
We encourage fans to get to the @SmoothieKingCtr early tonight to park pic.twitter.com/Opw1UNBoVc – 2:10 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Road trip ready.
⏰: 4:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA on.nba.com/3IJR8Ij – 2:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Well… Brandon Ingram likely back. However…
CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) and Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) are both l questionable
Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) is doubtful on a back-to-back. – 1:47 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook can scratch off a potential new #NBA home next offseason.
#LakeShow #Lakers
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) and Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) have also been listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs the Lakers.
Larry Nance Jr is doubtful with the Pels on the second night of a back-to-back. – 1:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram upgraded to probable on Sunday’s #Pelicans injury list, but CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. added to official report ahead of key game vs. Lakers. Injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/Fmy0fiyO9L pic.twitter.com/ihEeHPwaFp – 1:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Updates on Ingram, McCollum, Valanciunas and Nance Jr. in today’s Injury Report
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 1:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram listed as probable for today’s game against the Lakers. On track to play after missing 10 straight. New Orleans went 4-6 in that stretch. – 1:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs the Lakers, per the Pelicans – 1:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram is probable for tonight’s game vs the Lakers pic.twitter.com/iBHnSc4ptH – 1:34 PM
