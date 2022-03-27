Lakers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-42) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (31-43) at Smoothie King Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are spending $5,302,854 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,332,149 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Home Radio: ESPN 100.3FM
Away Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)

