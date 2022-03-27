LaMarcus Aldridge back for Nets

Nick Friedell: Nash says LaMarcus Aldridge is available to play tonight.
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is available to play tonight. – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tonight’s game. LaMarcus Aldridge isn’t on it and appears available to play: Dragic (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Miami. Nets-Heat tip shortly. Both teams at nearly full strength. Potential playoff preview? Am told the Heat will honor Goran Dragic tonight. The bar is high for tribute videos after Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge in San Antonio. Updates to come. – 8:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Obviously we’d like to win games here, the position we’re in [8th place] but more importantly it’s growing. Cutting our teeth so to speak. This is I think, one of a handful of games we’ve had w/ everyone except Ben, Joe and LaMarcus.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With no shootaround tomorrow, Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge’s status against the Hornets will likely be decided tomorrow night. – 6:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is on pace to return next week. #nets – 10:47 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Goran Dragić will both play tonight. Adds LaMarcus Aldridge “is knocking on the door,” to return. He could play tomorrow against Charlotte. No update on Ben Simmons. – 10:47 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nets injury report for tonight at Heat:
LaMarcus Aldridge, Out, hip
Seth Curry, Probable, ankle
Goran Dragic, Probable, knee
David Duke Jr., Out, G League
Joe Harris, Out, ankle
Day’Ron Sharpe, Out, G League
Ben Simmons, Out, back – 10:37 AM
Nick Friedell: Nash also said that LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) will be out at least another week as he continues his rehab. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 20, 2022
Kristian Winfield: LaMarcus Aldridge will be out for the rest of the Nets’ road trip, says Steve Nash. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 1, 2022
