LeBron James moves to second in all-time field goals made list

Bill Oram @billoram
🚨Wholesome content alert🚨
For his mom’s birthday, Trey Murphy III introduced her to @LeBron James. She was practically in tears she was so happy. I said, “You understand your son just beat him,” and she said, “But that’s LEBRON!” pic.twitter.com/wcHt7mKogG10:21 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A very surreal backstage experience: As LeBron was limping out, Pelicans hero Trey Murphy was waiting with his parents and asked for LeBron for a picture for his mother’s birthday. Trey snapped a pic, LeBron hugged her, and as he got a few steps away she *screamed* with delight. – 10:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said that he hopes this ankle doesn’t cost him any missed games. He already started treatment on it postgame, will continue treatment on the flight, and aim to get it ready for the next game. – 10:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron on the status of his sprained ankle: “it’s horrible.” pic.twitter.com/XgcSIywtcH10:15 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James: “I hate missing games. It’s not in my makeup.” – 10:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said this game was a microcosm of their season in many ways: “Another wasted opportunity.”
On his ankle: “I lost all explosiveness, couldn’t really get into the lane like I’d have wanted to.”
He’s missed 20 games this season, and Anthony Davis has played just 37 of 74. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on if the ankle injury will cost him games: “I hope not, shit.” – 10:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James did his ankle feels “horrible” after finishing the game on it. He had it wrapped but was able to walk – slowly – without crutches to his postgame interview. – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron limped into his postgame media session on what’s clearly a very sore ankle, and said that it feels “horrible” right now, and that he “has no idea how I finished the game.”
He’s dealt with ankle sprains before, and also has the sore knee (since late January). – 10:11 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron on losing a key game tonight in New Orleans, losing a 23-point lead in a game he scored 39: “It feels like shit.” – 10:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says his ankle is “horrible right now” and he knows it’ll probably get worse on the plane ride. “It’s pretty sore right now.” – 10:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“Its horrible right now,” LeBron James said about his left ankle injury. – 10:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on his left ankle injury: “It’s horrible. It’s horrible right now. … It’s pretty sore right now.” – 10:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James came to the postgame podium with his left ankle wrapped up. On the injury: “I have no idea how I finished the game.” Says it’s “horrible” at the moment. – 10:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on his ankle: “I have no idea how I finished the game. … It was pretty nasty.” – 10:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James just limped in on left ankle – 10:08 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron James walks into the interview room walking very gingerly. Left ankle heavily taped. – 10:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Malik Monk: “I’m never not confident in what we can do, especially when we got Bron on our team.” – 10:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When the Clippers blew a 20-point lead in New Orleans back in November, it was their 5th game in 7 days
When the Lakers blew a 23-point lead in New Orleans, the Pelicans were playing the second night of a back-to-back, Lakers had three days off and LeBron James had five days off – 10:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said LeBron was “In an incredible groove” prior to turning his ankle, and that he was clearly limited by it in 2nd half, even as he managed to play 42 minutes.
“He was pushing through it, but I did sense (his limitation).”
We’ll hear from LeBron soon. – 9:42 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Vogel used the word “hobbled” to describe LeBron on defense in the second half. He gave credit to him earlier for toughing it out for 39 points, but acknowledged that trying to get LeBron off the ball more might have hurt them defensively. – 9:41 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s ankle: “We’ll have an update tomorrow.” – 9:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
LeBron can’t miss even the play-in . . . can he? – 9:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Incredible 116-108 comeback over the Lakers!! The Pelicans trailed by 20 points at halftime & LeBron James was rolling. However, New Orleans wallops L.A. 67-39 in the second half. So many players excelled, but Trey Murphy’s my player of the game with 21 points — all in 2nd half. – 9:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Lakers held a 23-point lead at one point.
The Pelicans just won 116-108.
According to @ESPNStatsInfo research, it’s the largest blown lead in a game LeBron James has played in for the Lakers. – 9:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James tonight:
39 PTS
9 REB
5 AST
14-27 FG
7-13 3P
It’s his 17th loss when scoring 30+, the most by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/Kqu3GzS9ZJ9:22 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108
The Lakers blew a 20-point halftime lead to fall to 31-43 — 0.5 games behind the Pelicans, who have passed them for No. 9 in the West. The Spurs are now just one game back. LeBron had 39 pts, 9 rebs and 5 asts.
Up next: at Dallas on Tuesday. – 9:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games that end in losses this season:
17 — LeBron James
16 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
No other player has more than 9. pic.twitter.com/Y1mRmapQ3W9:21 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans took LeBron’s best shot, shrugged it off and covered the spread.
What a freaking half. – 9:20 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum hasn’t had a great game by his lofty standards but a lefty floater goaltended by LeBron gives Pels 7-point lead at 0:29. Huge basket – 9:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It’s going down in the SKC! Someone should have told that to LeBron on that goaltend – 9:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Trey Murphy with 21 points, 4-6 from 3, and a spot in the closing lineup at the 2 vs Lakers. Lakers have gone small with LeBron at C, JV guarding Carmelo – 9:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That was Herb Jones’ 6th steal – a new career high.
And that was a nifty finish against LeBron James – that didn’t go Herb’s way the first two times back the first quarter. – 9:06 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I generally think all broadcasts should talk less about the officiating, but I laughed at Antonio Daniels saying “Message!” (from Don’t be a Menace) when Joel Meyers said that LeBron picked up just his first foul in 32 minutes. – 8:57 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his 13th field goal of the night, LeBron James passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list, via Lakers PR. – 8:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
How much longer before Trey Murphy catches LeBron on the all-time scoring list? – 8:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 94, Pelicans 90
The Pelicans outscored the Lakers 41-25 in the third to make this a game in the fourth. LeBron James has 35 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Russell Westbrook has 16 points. Malik Monk has 14. The biggest 12 minutes of the season for LA. – 8:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Another trey for Trey Murphy, picks up the charge against Carmelo Anthony and now picks up an And-1 on a drive through the lane.
So here for the Trey Murphy tops LeBron James game. – 8:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting to look like LeBron is gonna NEED 50 to put the Pelicans away. New Orleans decided to play some defense and hit from outside in the second half. – 8:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL had the game in control at the half, but didn’t come out with the same intensity. The Pelicans are now fully engaged, and have hit 3 straight 3’s, helping them trim LAL’s 20-point lead to 5 before a LeBron layup made it 85-78 with 4 min. to play in the 3rd. – 8:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers led by 23, but now it’s just five. Fighting to stay ahead of the Pels, but the offense is shaky and LeBron’s mobility is a factor. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy III answering LeBron’s 3 with one of his own >>>>> – 8:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49
The Lakers just had one of their best halves of the season in their biggest game of the season. LeBron was spectacular with 25 points, including six 3s. Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk each have 12 points. – 8:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49
Ingram 10 pts
Jones 10 pts & 5 stls
McCollum 7 pts
LeBron James (25 pts) and the Lakers came up and punched the Pels square in the mouth to start this one. Surreal stuff from LeBron in a game we knew he would be up for. – 8:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting, 6-for-9 on threes, Russell Westbrook 12 and Malik Monk 12 as Lakers open 69-49 lead over Pelicans at the half. – 8:04 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
The Lakers are up 69-49 on the Pelicans after a sizling first half. They are shooting 66.7% from the field and have drained 11-of-19 3-pointers. LeBron has a game-high 25 points despite appearing to roll his left ankle early in the second quarter. – 8:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49
– LeBron was ready for this one: 25p, 5r, 3a, 6/9 3P
– Ingram: 10p, 3r, 2a
– Herb: 10p, 5s
– CJ: 7p, 4a
– JV: 8p, 3r
Pels: 44.9 FG%, 3/12 3P, 2/3 FT
Lakers: 66.7 FG%, 11/19 3P, 6/7 FT – 8:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
LeBron has 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Completely dominant first half. Those deep 3s late in the shot clock are back breakers. – 8:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers take a 69-49 lead into the half. LeBron didn’t sit after turning his ankle, playing the entire 2nd Q, scoring 25 points in his 21 minutes. – 8:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are on fire from 3, now 11 for 18 after Westbrook hit his second tonight. LeBron has 6, Monk 1 and Augustin 2.
Including his 2 for 2 tonight, Augustin is 21 for 41 from 3 since the Lakers acquired him, good for 51.2%. – 8:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Wrote about how LeBron has evolved as a scorer over the last decade earlier this month. Tonight he is absolutely hammering from his 3-point sweet spot.
https://t.co/nQqWvKvN50 pic.twitter.com/6SLRgGTxMD7:59 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James is 6-9 from deep and now Russell Westbrook just hit his second 3-point attempt. pic.twitter.com/qXNS4NrQEM7:58 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron came to play today. Lakers have flipped the script from the last time these two team played. – 7:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron airballed his first 3 since tweaking his ankle … but has since hit 4 triples, towards a 6 for 9 effort already from distance.
He has 23 points, and has LAL up 60-42 with 3 minutes left in the half. – 7:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron has 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting (6 of 9 on 3s). – 7:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Damn LeBron…long ass three-ball gives Lakers a 20 point lead and him 23 points – 7:56 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron is 6-of-9 from 3 and it’s not even halftime yet. – 7:56 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron now has five 3-pointers tonight with 4 minutes left in the first half. Zooming past the career 37,000-point mark. – 7:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
LeBron is going nuts – 7:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron air-balled his first 3 after turning his ankle, but has 2 makes since, including a deep one moments ago to put LAL up 47-33. DJ Augustin also has a pair of 3’s as he continues his hot shooting. – 7:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his sixth field goal of the contest, LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 37,000 career points, via Lakers PR. – 7:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron stretched the ankle w/a band during the time out, and upon returning, attempted a 3 that was well short.
LAL were up 36-27 when LeBron hurt the ankle as THT scored inside, and New Orleans scored in transition as he remained down. Pelicans now on a 6-0 run, lead down to 3. – 7:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James, who stayed in the game after twisting his left ankle, shoots an airball over Trey Murphy and the crowd lets him know about it. – 7:42 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is checking back in and playing through it. – 7:41 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron stays in the game after the timeout. – 7:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is back in game – 7:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron appeared to tweak his ankle, but is remaining in the game here. – 7:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James helped up off the court, walks slowly to seat, getting looked at by Lakers medical people. – 7:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James went down to the floor after appearing to tweak his left ankle. L.A. called timeout, James re-laced his sneaker and is walking by the bench, trying to test it out. – 7:39 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is now walking around after getting pulled up. He’s testing the ankle. Did the thing where he reties his shoe. – 7:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
After falling and holding his left ankle, LeBron is up and walking around. – 7:39 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Looked like LeBron rolled an ankle. He’s down on the court in New Orleans. Lakers lead 36-29 but this is… – 7:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
LeBron is down on the floor and reaching at his left ankle. Trainers come out on the floor to check on him – 7:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James goes down holding left ankle. Still on ground during timeout. – 7:38 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron fell and immediately grabbed his left ankle. – 7:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Oh hell yeah Jose over LeBron – 7:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Behind LeBron James’ 11 points, Russell Westbrook’s 7, Malik Monk’s 7, Lakers open 31-23 lead over Pelicans end of first. – 7:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not a typo. The Lakers have increased a lead with LeBron on the bench. AK – 7:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 31-23 lead out of a productive 1st Q in which LeBron led the way early (10 points in a 12-0 run) and Westbrook and Monk closed the quarter strong after NOP had trimmed the margin to 3. – 7:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Pelicans 23
A dominant first-quarter performance from LeBron, who scored 11 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and blocked a shot. Russell Westbrook has 7 points. Malik Monk has 7 off the bench. LA is playing with the sense of urgency they’ve displayed lately. – 7:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice minutes from both Monk and Westbrook on offense, picking up the scoring load with LeBron on the bench.
Monk has 7 quick points, and Westbrook 7 as well as LAL lead 31-23. – 7:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Game started about as poorly as possible with Lakers up 12-0 but #Pelicans have settled in and are getting a lot of good shots. Herb and LeBron meeting on fast breaks a couple times already. Herb has 3 stl in 8 mins – 7:28 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado are jawing at each other a whole lot.
Alvarado has yet to play. – 7:25 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
UPDATE: LeBron no longer has more points than the Pelicans do. They now have the same amount (11). – 7:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado doing a little jawing.
Need Jose to get in this game pronto. – 7:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado JAWING at each other for close to a minute after LeBron blocks Herb Jones’ lay-up attempt.
Can’t wait for Jose to get in this game. – 7:21 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
You knew LeBron was going to be up for this one. – 7:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron here hinting at what he provide in a potential 1-game play-in scenario with this start, up to 12-0 after he scored again. – 7:19 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron 10, Pelicans 0. – 7:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL open this game with a 10-0 burst, with @LeBron James hitting a pair of 3’s and a layup, plus Dwight Howard’s layup, around a series of stops on the other end.
LeBron’s been all over the place on defense as well. – 7:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers jump out to a 10-0 lead in what is the biggest game of the season up to this point. LeBron has 8 of those points. – 7:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Lakers are off to a 10-0 start. LeBron already has 8 points.
Pels are looking like a team that hasn’t played in this type of game before. – 7:14 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A spirited 8-0 start from the Lakers, led by a couple of 3s from LeBron. LA is playing with a playoff-like intensity early. – 7:13 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Jaxson Hayes flew by to try to contest a LeBron corner three. LeBron pumped, stepped to his left, took a long exaggerated look at Hayes and sunk the shot.
Two early threes for LeBron. – 7:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
LeBron James just picked up Herb Jones full court.
Think this is gonna be a fun one, folks. – 7:12 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
LeBron guarding Herb Jones on the opening possession like it’s the 4th quarter of Game 7.
I think he wants this one. – 7:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:
Dwight Howard
Wenyen Gabriel
LeBron Jame
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard’s workout found him good enough to play with the sore hip, and he’ll start alongside Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron and Gabriel.
As expected, New Orleans will have McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas all available. – 6:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James will play in New Orleans tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says.
Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the Pelicans but likely on a minutes restriction, while CJ McCollum is a game-time decision.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com5:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker both playing, per Vogel – 5:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available for tonight’s game. – 5:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Both LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available tonight against New Orleans. – 5:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight. – 5:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available today, per Frank Vogel. – 5:31 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron and THT are both available, Frank Vogel says. – 5:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron will play tonight. – 5:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The 38 players with 100+ post scoring possessions this year, ranked by FG% (per Synergy):
1. Jokić – 62.9
2. Durant – 60.7
3. Zubac – 57.8
4. Ayton – 57.0
5. Allen – 55.6
6. T. Harris – 55.1
7. LeBron – 55.0
8. Valanciunas – 54.0
9. Sengun – 53.0
10. KAT – 52.7 – 3:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James questionable Sunday vs. Pelicans due to knee soreness as Lakers try to hold on to play-in spot
https://t.co/EsZQhL1FhG pic.twitter.com/mNwfiaHlSU12:21 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo:
16/6/6 last season
20/7/7 this season
He joins Luka and LeBron as the only players in NBA history to have multiple 15/5/5 seasons before turning 21. pic.twitter.com/ptf6s0nt0K10:01 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James wins Razzie for worst actor for Space Jam: A New Legacy nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/27/leb…10:00 AM

Ryan Ward: With his sixth field goal of the game, Russell Westbrook passed Adrian Dantley for 30th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 27, 2022
Ryan Ward: With his first basket of the night, Russell Westbrook passed Dwyane Wade for 31st place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 27, 2022

