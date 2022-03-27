LeBron James returns after missing last game

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James will play in New Orleans tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says.
Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the Pelicans but likely on a minutes restriction, while CJ McCollum is a game-time decision.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker both playing, per Vogel – 5:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available for tonight’s game. – 5:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Both LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available tonight against New Orleans. – 5:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight. – 5:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available today, per Frank Vogel. – 5:31 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron and THT are both available, Frank Vogel says. – 5:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron will play tonight. – 5:31 PM
https://t.co/EsZQhL1FhG

More on this storyline

LA Lakers: LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) has been upgraded to questionable. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to probable. Dwight Howard (hip soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 26, 2022
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel he’s hopeful that both LeBron and THT will play on Sunday, but they’re day-to-day and will be evaluated before the game. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 25, 2022

