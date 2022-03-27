LeBron James returns after missing last game

Jovan Buha: LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available today, per Frank Vogel.
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James will play in New Orleans tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says.
Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the Pelicans but likely on a minutes restriction, while CJ McCollum is a game-time decision.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:34 PM
LeBron James will play in New Orleans tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says.
Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the Pelicans but likely on a minutes restriction, while CJ McCollum is a game-time decision.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available for tonight’s game. – 5:31 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available for tonight’s game. – 5:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight. – 5:31 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight. – 5:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available today, per Frank Vogel. – 5:31 PM
LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available today, per Frank Vogel. – 5:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The 38 players with 100+ post scoring possessions this year, ranked by FG% (per Synergy):
1. Jokić – 62.9
2. Durant – 60.7
3. Zubac – 57.8
4. Ayton – 57.0
5. Allen – 55.6
6. T. Harris – 55.1
7. LeBron – 55.0
8. Valanciunas – 54.0
9. Sengun – 53.0
10. KAT – 52.7 – 3:49 PM
The 38 players with 100+ post scoring possessions this year, ranked by FG% (per Synergy):
1. Jokić – 62.9
2. Durant – 60.7
3. Zubac – 57.8
4. Ayton – 57.0
5. Allen – 55.6
6. T. Harris – 55.1
7. LeBron – 55.0
8. Valanciunas – 54.0
9. Sengun – 53.0
10. KAT – 52.7 – 3:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James questionable Sunday vs. Pelicans due to knee soreness as Lakers try to hold on to play-in spot
https://t.co/EsZQhL1FhG pic.twitter.com/mNwfiaHlSU – 12:21 PM
LeBron James questionable Sunday vs. Pelicans due to knee soreness as Lakers try to hold on to play-in spot
https://t.co/EsZQhL1FhG pic.twitter.com/mNwfiaHlSU – 12:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo:
16/6/6 last season
20/7/7 this season
He joins Luka and LeBron as the only players in NBA history to have multiple 15/5/5 seasons before turning 21. pic.twitter.com/ptf6s0nt0K – 10:01 AM
LaMelo:
16/6/6 last season
20/7/7 this season
He joins Luka and LeBron as the only players in NBA history to have multiple 15/5/5 seasons before turning 21. pic.twitter.com/ptf6s0nt0K – 10:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James wins Razzie for worst actor for Space Jam: A New Legacy nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/27/leb… – 10:00 AM
LeBron James wins Razzie for worst actor for Space Jam: A New Legacy nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/27/leb… – 10:00 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Booby Gibson in the house … just a reminder, MJ would have never been able to take that Cavs Booby Gibson teams to the Finals. #Bron – 8:44 PM
Booby Gibson in the house … just a reminder, MJ would have never been able to take that Cavs Booby Gibson teams to the Finals. #Bron – 8:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now two former teammates have soared over — and through — #Cavs Kevin Love in the last week. Tristan Thompson didn’t put him on a poster like LeBron but still … – 8:41 PM
Now two former teammates have soared over — and through — #Cavs Kevin Love in the last week. Tristan Thompson didn’t put him on a poster like LeBron but still … – 8:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers at Pelicans, Three Things to Know:
on.nba.com/3IJR8Ij
1) Lakers building energy in last four games
2) Play-in/standings update after NOP loses to SAS
3) LeBron has five days between games – 7:33 PM
Lakers at Pelicans, Three Things to Know:
on.nba.com/3IJR8Ij
1) Lakers building energy in last four games
2) Play-in/standings update after NOP loses to SAS
3) LeBron has five days between games – 7:33 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
In NBA news, just prepare yourselves for the Spurs swiping the dumb 10th spot from the Lakers and then watching GM LeBron win the lottery. – 7:13 PM
In NBA news, just prepare yourselves for the Spurs swiping the dumb 10th spot from the Lakers and then watching GM LeBron win the lottery. – 7:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The LeBron vs. Jordan debate is officially over pic.twitter.com/3I98Hse8Uk – 6:57 PM
The LeBron vs. Jordan debate is officially over pic.twitter.com/3I98Hse8Uk – 6:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Bulls and Cavs tonight in Cleveland, Chicago with a 1-game lead over Cavs for 5th in East. DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso are probable to play. Kevin Love’s next 3-pointer will give him 1,000 with Cleveland. LeBron is the only other player to do it. – 6:01 PM
Bulls and Cavs tonight in Cleveland, Chicago with a 1-game lead over Cavs for 5th in East. DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso are probable to play. Kevin Love’s next 3-pointer will give him 1,000 with Cleveland. LeBron is the only other player to do it. – 6:01 PM
More on this storyline
LA Lakers: LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) has been upgraded to questionable. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to probable. Dwight Howard (hip soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 26, 2022
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel he’s hopeful that both LeBron and THT will play on Sunday, but they’re day-to-day and will be evaluated before the game. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 25, 2022
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel says LeBron James is just dealing with some soreness in his knee. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.