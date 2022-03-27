Russell Westbrook enters Top-30 in all-time scoring list

Ryan Ward: With his sixth field goal of the game, Russell Westbrook passed Adrian Dantley for 30th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL, struggling to score all 4th Q, found themselves down 111-105 with 2:20 to play.
They cut it in half with a Monk 3, thanks to 2 offensive boards from Westbrook. LAL ball with 1:30 left. – 9:14 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 94, Pelicans 90
The Pelicans outscored the Lakers 41-25 in the third to make this a game in the fourth. LeBron James has 35 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Russell Westbrook has 16 points. Malik Monk has 14. The biggest 12 minutes of the season for LA. – 8:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his sixth field goal of the game, Russell Westbrook passed Adrian Dantley for 30th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, via Lakers PR. – 8:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49
The Lakers just had one of their best halves of the season in their biggest game of the season. LeBron was spectacular with 25 points, including six 3s. Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk each have 12 points. – 8:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting, 6-for-9 on threes, Russell Westbrook 12 and Malik Monk 12 as Lakers open 69-49 lead over Pelicans at the half. – 8:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are on fire from 3, now 11 for 18 after Westbrook hit his second tonight. LeBron has 6, Monk 1 and Augustin 2.
Including his 2 for 2 tonight, Augustin is 21 for 41 from 3 since the Lakers acquired him, good for 51.2%. – 8:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Russell Westbrook with a 3 and then a drive for layup, as Lakers are blowing this game open with a 65-42 lead. – 7:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James is 6-9 from deep and now Russell Westbrook just hit his second 3-point attempt. pic.twitter.com/qXNS4NrQEM – 7:58 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Behind LeBron James’ 11 points, Russell Westbrook’s 7, Malik Monk’s 7, Lakers open 31-23 lead over Pelicans end of first. – 7:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 31-23 lead out of a productive 1st Q in which LeBron led the way early (10 points in a 12-0 run) and Westbrook and Monk closed the quarter strong after NOP had trimmed the margin to 3. – 7:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Pelicans 23
A dominant first-quarter performance from LeBron, who scored 11 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and blocked a shot. Russell Westbrook has 7 points. Malik Monk has 7 off the bench. LA is playing with the sense of urgency they’ve displayed lately. – 7:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice minutes from both Monk and Westbrook on offense, picking up the scoring load with LeBron on the bench.
Monk has 7 quick points, and Westbrook 7 as well as LAL lead 31-23. – 7:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With a corner 3, Russell Westbrook surpassed Dwyane Wade for 31st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, with 23,167 points.
He’s now 11 points from catching Adrian Dantley for 30th. – 7:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
New Orleans battled back quickly into this one with a 7-0 run, which Russell Westbrook broke with his first jumper tonight.
It’s 16-9 midway through the 1st Q. – 7:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:
Dwight Howard
Wenyen Gabriel
LeBron Jame
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard’s workout found him good enough to play with the sore hip, and he’ll start alongside Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron and Gabriel.
As expected, New Orleans will have McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas all available. – 6:32 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook can scratch off a potential new #NBA home next offseason.
#LakeShow #Lakers
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:46 PM
