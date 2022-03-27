Taurean Prince fined for obscene gesture

JD Shaw: Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court, the NBA says.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court vs the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6TDSyCdTjd – 4:27 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is one T away from an automatic one-game suspension. Doncic and Taurean Prince got double T’s for barking at each other at the end of the third quarter. Doncic officially has 15 this season, not including one that was rescinded. – 10:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka goes between the legs of Taurean Prince with a bounce pass to Kleber for the easy bucket. Mavericks still down 26-22 late in the first. – 8:36 PM
