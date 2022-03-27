Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) play against the Boston Celtics (28-28) at TD Garden
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 74, Boston Celtics 94 (Q3 02:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart with the friendly pat on Towns’ ass after drawing that jumpball. – 7:37 PM
Marcus Smart with the friendly pat on Towns’ ass after drawing that jumpball. – 7:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum has 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block and he’s played some excellent 1-on-1 defense on Karl-Anthony Towns. – 7:36 PM
Jayson Tatum has 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block and he’s played some excellent 1-on-1 defense on Karl-Anthony Towns. – 7:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Entire Celtics bench was fired up after that charge like this was a two-point game in the fourth quarter. – 7:34 PM
Entire Celtics bench was fired up after that charge like this was a two-point game in the fourth quarter. – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics just pulled out a Smart off the backboard alley-oop to Brown.
All-Star Game stuff happening here. – 7:34 PM
The Celtics just pulled out a Smart off the backboard alley-oop to Brown.
All-Star Game stuff happening here. – 7:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
So Marcus Smart just threw an off the backboard alley oop to Jaylen Brown and this place is going nuts – 7:34 PM
So Marcus Smart just threw an off the backboard alley oop to Jaylen Brown and this place is going nuts – 7:34 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tony Dobbins discusses how we have taken our focus to the next level in recent play.
Watch the second half on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/QamBsVhe39 – 7:33 PM
Tony Dobbins discusses how we have taken our focus to the next level in recent play.
Watch the second half on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/QamBsVhe39 – 7:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards with three 3s early in the third, trying to give Minnesota a spark, down 17 now. – 7:32 PM
Anthony Edwards with three 3s early in the third, trying to give Minnesota a spark, down 17 now. – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rather than Thris, the Celtics are going small here with Grant on the bench with four fouls. – 7:32 PM
Rather than Thris, the Celtics are going small here with Grant on the bench with four fouls. – 7:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant passes Kobe Bryant for most points in NBA history before age 21 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pUlfc0JDxv – 7:29 PM
Ant passes Kobe Bryant for most points in NBA history before age 21 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pUlfc0JDxv – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum splitting traps for finger rolls huh? That’s All-NBA First Team stuff. – 7:25 PM
Tatum splitting traps for finger rolls huh? That’s All-NBA First Team stuff. – 7:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
USA! USA! USA!
And now back to the Celtics. At least primarily. – 7:24 PM
USA! USA! USA!
And now back to the Celtics. At least primarily. – 7:24 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Minnesota is a pretty good team…so what the hell does that make the Celtics who put up 72 pts against them in a half? I’m about to dive headfirst into the finals or bust mentality – 7:17 PM
Minnesota is a pretty good team…so what the hell does that make the Celtics who put up 72 pts against them in a half? I’m about to dive headfirst into the finals or bust mentality – 7:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Minnesota, which has been beating up on many teams lately, is down 23 at the half to Boston, which has been pulverizing basically everyone. – 7:12 PM
Minnesota, which has been beating up on many teams lately, is down 23 at the half to Boston, which has been pulverizing basically everyone. – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 72-49 at the half
Brown – 17 points, 7 rebounds
Tatum – 15/3/4
White – 10 points
Pritchard – 9 points
Celtics – 53.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-21 3’s
Celtics – 8 TOs
Towns – 13/4/3
Nowell – 11 points
Vanderbilt – 7 points
Wolves – 42.2% FGs
Wolves – 4-15 3’s
Wolves – 9 TOs – 7:10 PM
Celtics lead 72-49 at the half
Brown – 17 points, 7 rebounds
Tatum – 15/3/4
White – 10 points
Pritchard – 9 points
Celtics – 53.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-21 3’s
Celtics – 8 TOs
Towns – 13/4/3
Nowell – 11 points
Vanderbilt – 7 points
Wolves – 42.2% FGs
Wolves – 4-15 3’s
Wolves – 9 TOs – 7:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown makes both free throws, Celtics lead by 20…again.
It’s the 27th 20-point lead for the Celtics this year…
…it’s the 6th straight game they’ve had one and the 14th time in the last 28 games.
(Halftime: Boston 72, Minnesota 49) – 7:10 PM
Jaylen Brown makes both free throws, Celtics lead by 20…again.
It’s the 27th 20-point lead for the Celtics this year…
…it’s the 6th straight game they’ve had one and the 14th time in the last 28 games.
(Halftime: Boston 72, Minnesota 49) – 7:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
man, if the rest of the world only knew what the Celtics looked like all of two months ago. what a turnaround. – 7:10 PM
man, if the rest of the world only knew what the Celtics looked like all of two months ago. what a turnaround. – 7:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics up 72-79 over #Timberwolves at half. Brown 17, Tatum 15, White 10; Towns 13, Nowell 11.
BOS 38 pts in 2Q with one turnover. – 7:09 PM
#Celtics up 72-79 over #Timberwolves at half. Brown 17, Tatum 15, White 10; Towns 13, Nowell 11.
BOS 38 pts in 2Q with one turnover. – 7:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Boston leads Minnesota 72-49. Just a dominant half, especially defensively. Brown with 17. Tatum with 15. After 12 in the first quarter, Towns had just one in quarter 2. – 7:08 PM
Boston leads Minnesota 72-49. Just a dominant half, especially defensively. Brown with 17. Tatum with 15. After 12 in the first quarter, Towns had just one in quarter 2. – 7:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Another Celtics game, another 20-point first half lead for Boston. Celtics are shooting over 50 percent from the field and lead the Wolves 67-47 late in the second quarter. – 7:06 PM
Another Celtics game, another 20-point first half lead for Boston. Celtics are shooting over 50 percent from the field and lead the Wolves 67-47 late in the second quarter. – 7:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown was flexing his left wrist after that last foul. Looks like he’s staying in the game though.
May be weird coming off three days off, but spotting Brown a rest day at some point seems like it might not be a bad idea. – 7:06 PM
Jaylen Brown was flexing his left wrist after that last foul. Looks like he’s staying in the game though.
May be weird coming off three days off, but spotting Brown a rest day at some point seems like it might not be a bad idea. – 7:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
the celtics are getting boringly dominant. there’s hardly any suspense anymore. they just keep destroying playoff teams like it’s nothing. they’re like an 18 wheeler going over roadkill – 7:05 PM
the celtics are getting boringly dominant. there’s hardly any suspense anymore. they just keep destroying playoff teams like it’s nothing. they’re like an 18 wheeler going over roadkill – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I want to preface this by saying I love Anthony Edwards. I think he’s awesome and a lot of fun.
But about once every couple of weeks, he has a game where he’s just kind of getting in his cardio out there. Those empty games gotta go. – 7:04 PM
I want to preface this by saying I love Anthony Edwards. I think he’s awesome and a lot of fun.
But about once every couple of weeks, he has a game where he’s just kind of getting in his cardio out there. Those empty games gotta go. – 7:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Celtics just so much stronger. Beating the Wolves up on the glass and out-hustling them them. They’ve been on an incredible roll, and it hasn’t slowed today. – 7:03 PM
Celtics just so much stronger. Beating the Wolves up on the glass and out-hustling them them. They’ve been on an incredible roll, and it hasn’t slowed today. – 7:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Jarred Vanderbilt. He’s just always doing stuff. Steal of a contract for Minnesota. – 6:57 PM
I love Jarred Vanderbilt. He’s just always doing stuff. Steal of a contract for Minnesota. – 6:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert is on fire in the first half. Just hit a stepback 3 to make it 16 pts in 17 min on 6-8 FG and 4-6 3PT. – 6:54 PM
Corey Kispert is on fire in the first half. Just hit a stepback 3 to make it 16 pts in 17 min on 6-8 FG and 4-6 3PT. – 6:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
GWilliams gets the offensive foul call on KAT he’s been clamoring for the entire game. #Celtics #Timberwolves – 6:53 PM
GWilliams gets the offensive foul call on KAT he’s been clamoring for the entire game. #Celtics #Timberwolves – 6:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Three fouls on Theis. Rob back into the game. Grant back in too. Boston pushed it with small-ball about as much as Udoka wanted. – 6:52 PM
Three fouls on Theis. Rob back into the game. Grant back in too. Boston pushed it with small-ball about as much as Udoka wanted. – 6:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Minnesota is down 15 to Boston with over 7 minutes before half.
Dallas plays Utah later tonight.
Either or both teams losing tonight would only help the Nuggets, who only have a one-loss lead on the 7th seeded Timberwolves. – 6:52 PM
Minnesota is down 15 to Boston with over 7 minutes before half.
Dallas plays Utah later tonight.
Either or both teams losing tonight would only help the Nuggets, who only have a one-loss lead on the 7th seeded Timberwolves. – 6:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Aaron Nesmith has been everywhere tonight in his first meaningful minutes since returning from injury. – 6:51 PM
Aaron Nesmith has been everywhere tonight in his first meaningful minutes since returning from injury. – 6:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics bench is shooting 7-of-8 from the field and already has 21 points. – 6:49 PM
Celtics bench is shooting 7-of-8 from the field and already has 21 points. – 6:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The focus is on how the Celtics switch-everything, and that’s fair because they are excellent with that.
But tear your eyes from the ball and watch them switch away from the ball to scam guys out of potential mismatches. Whether it’s a jump-switch, switch-back, etc, it’s so good. – 6:48 PM
The focus is on how the Celtics switch-everything, and that’s fair because they are excellent with that.
But tear your eyes from the ball and watch them switch away from the ball to scam guys out of potential mismatches. Whether it’s a jump-switch, switch-back, etc, it’s so good. – 6:48 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Payton Pritchard 3-3 from downtown tonight. Now 24-33 over his last five games. – 6:46 PM
Payton Pritchard 3-3 from downtown tonight. Now 24-33 over his last five games. – 6:46 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Not the second unit’s finest hour. Boston leads by 13. Towns may have to play every second here on out if the Wolves are going to win. – 6:43 PM
Not the second unit’s finest hour. Boston leads by 13. Towns may have to play every second here on out if the Wolves are going to win. – 6:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT in the first quarter:
12 pts./ 5-8 fg. / 1-1 from three pic.twitter.com/pZN1UaAaGN – 6:40 PM
KAT in the first quarter:
12 pts./ 5-8 fg. / 1-1 from three pic.twitter.com/pZN1UaAaGN – 6:40 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
A 3-pointer and a three-point play for Derrick White in the first 36 seconds of the second. Udoka has said one of his priorities down the stretch is getting White going. – 6:40 PM
A 3-pointer and a three-point play for Derrick White in the first 36 seconds of the second. Udoka has said one of his priorities down the stretch is getting White going. – 6:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Big back to back buckets for Derrick White, who might just be finding his shooting touch from 3 – 6:39 PM
Big back to back buckets for Derrick White, who might just be finding his shooting touch from 3 – 6:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics bench has been an absolute force during this winning streak. 13 points already tonight. – 6:39 PM
The Celtics bench has been an absolute force during this winning streak. 13 points already tonight. – 6:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Seven turnovers for the Celtics in the first quarter.
That’s WAY too many. – 6:38 PM
Seven turnovers for the Celtics in the first quarter.
That’s WAY too many. – 6:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 34-30 after one
Brown – 9 points, 5 rebounds
Smart – 7 points, 5 assists
Pritchard – 6 points
Celtics – 56% FGs
Celtics – 5-11 threes
Celtics – 7 TOs
Towns – 12 points
Vanderbilt – 6 points
Nowell – 5 points
Wolves – 50% FGs
Wolves – 2-8 threes
Wolves – 4 TOs – 6:37 PM
Celtics lead 34-30 after one
Brown – 9 points, 5 rebounds
Smart – 7 points, 5 assists
Pritchard – 6 points
Celtics – 56% FGs
Celtics – 5-11 threes
Celtics – 7 TOs
Towns – 12 points
Vanderbilt – 6 points
Nowell – 5 points
Wolves – 50% FGs
Wolves – 2-8 threes
Wolves – 4 TOs – 6:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Nowell beats the buzzer at the end of the first as the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-30 after one.
Towns tallied 12 points on 5-8 shooting, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the first frame.
Minnesota outscoring Boston in the paint 20-16. – 6:36 PM
Nowell beats the buzzer at the end of the first as the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-30 after one.
Towns tallied 12 points on 5-8 shooting, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the first frame.
Minnesota outscoring Boston in the paint 20-16. – 6:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Despite seven turnovers, #Celtics lead #Timberwolves 34-30 after 1Q. Brown 9, Smart 7, Pritchard 6, Tatum 5, RWilliams 5; Towns 12, Vanderbilt 6. – 6:36 PM
Despite seven turnovers, #Celtics lead #Timberwolves 34-30 after 1Q. Brown 9, Smart 7, Pritchard 6, Tatum 5, RWilliams 5; Towns 12, Vanderbilt 6. – 6:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS IS ON A MISSION 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yDeF8lKLJO – 6:33 PM
KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS IS ON A MISSION 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yDeF8lKLJO – 6:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams got barreled through by KAT who then posterized Theis, but Grant got up yelling at the ref cause KAT pimp slapped him in the face on the drive. – 6:32 PM
Grant Williams got barreled through by KAT who then posterized Theis, but Grant got up yelling at the ref cause KAT pimp slapped him in the face on the drive. – 6:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Towns is going to finish the night with a monster stat-line. Not much Boston can do with him right now. Best hope is to defend him without fouling. – 6:32 PM
Towns is going to finish the night with a monster stat-line. Not much Boston can do with him right now. Best hope is to defend him without fouling. – 6:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s what you call..
INSTANT IMPACT pic.twitter.com/a9K2YNR4QQ – 6:29 PM
that’s what you call..
INSTANT IMPACT pic.twitter.com/a9K2YNR4QQ – 6:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Boston after the McLaughlin steal and score cuts the deficit to 21-20 with 3:45 left in the first quarter.
Towns is leading the way with 10 points, his league-leading 26th 10+ point first quarter of the season (99th career). – 6:27 PM
Timeout Boston after the McLaughlin steal and score cuts the deficit to 21-20 with 3:45 left in the first quarter.
Towns is leading the way with 10 points, his league-leading 26th 10+ point first quarter of the season (99th career). – 6:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka did not like GWilliams making that extra pass instead of taking a wide open shot, and he let Williams know about it. #Celtics #Timberwolves – 6:27 PM
Udoka did not like GWilliams making that extra pass instead of taking a wide open shot, and he let Williams know about it. #Celtics #Timberwolves – 6:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Normally, Udoka subs out Tatum and Horford around 5 minutes to play in Q1. Tonight, it was Tatum, but Grant (starting for Horford) stayed on. Could be a sign of a short rotation tonight. – 6:26 PM
Normally, Udoka subs out Tatum and Horford around 5 minutes to play in Q1. Tonight, it was Tatum, but Grant (starting for Horford) stayed on. Could be a sign of a short rotation tonight. – 6:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This has been a big test for Grant and Rob Williams trying to cover KAT in the post. Grant is on him and Rob is trying to help off Vanderbilt on the back line, who is really good on the offensive glass. So far KAT is running through Grant and timing Rob’s rotations well. – 6:25 PM
This has been a big test for Grant and Rob Williams trying to cover KAT in the post. Grant is on him and Rob is trying to help off Vanderbilt on the back line, who is really good on the offensive glass. So far KAT is running through Grant and timing Rob’s rotations well. – 6:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
top of the key three by @Karl-Anthony Towns?
yeah, that’s a bucket. pic.twitter.com/2wsdOQVoEB – 6:24 PM
top of the key three by @Karl-Anthony Towns?
yeah, that’s a bucket. pic.twitter.com/2wsdOQVoEB – 6:24 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Sometimes you wonder just how much range teammates believe Rob Williams has on these lobs. – 6:23 PM
Sometimes you wonder just how much range teammates believe Rob Williams has on these lobs. – 6:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s a short bench for Ime Udoka with guys down in the G League and Al Horford out. Available reserves are:
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Daniel Theis
Sam Hauser
Aaron Nesmith
Luke Kornet – 6:21 PM
It’s a short bench for Ime Udoka with guys down in the G League and Al Horford out. Available reserves are:
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Daniel Theis
Sam Hauser
Aaron Nesmith
Luke Kornet – 6:21 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Some careless turnovers early, a couple Boston putbacks and the Celtics are leading the Timberwolves 15-8. Wolves taking their time getting into this one. – 6:17 PM
Some careless turnovers early, a couple Boston putbacks and the Celtics are leading the Timberwolves 15-8. Wolves taking their time getting into this one. – 6:17 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re focused on playing the right way tonight against a talented Minnesota team.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/NAL801AcOo – 6:17 PM
We’re focused on playing the right way tonight against a talented Minnesota team.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/NAL801AcOo – 6:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
scheduled tweet
YOUR DAILY VANDO DUNK pic.twitter.com/8CfNUQWFUo – 6:16 PM
scheduled tweet
YOUR DAILY VANDO DUNK pic.twitter.com/8CfNUQWFUo – 6:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a really strong finish by Tatum. Could have been a foul. – 6:16 PM
That was a really strong finish by Tatum. Could have been a foul. – 6:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Celtics been trying to play defense 5 on 4 and Vanderbilt has burned them for 2 dunks and a layup so far. – 6:14 PM
Celtics been trying to play defense 5 on 4 and Vanderbilt has burned them for 2 dunks and a layup so far. – 6:14 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
There is 1 player in the NBA who is in the 90%tile+ in Shooting Talent, Finishing Talent, Playmaking Talent, Perimeter Shooting Talent and C&S 3pt Talent:
Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/qjkm3vOE3q – 6:07 PM
There is 1 player in the NBA who is in the 90%tile+ in Shooting Talent, Finishing Talent, Playmaking Talent, Perimeter Shooting Talent and C&S 3pt Talent:
Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/qjkm3vOE3q – 6:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA games on today that matter to the Nuggets (and fans):
MIN vs BOS
PHX vs PHI
GSW vs WAS
LAL vs NOP
UTA vs DAL – 5:52 PM
NBA games on today that matter to the Nuggets (and fans):
MIN vs BOS
PHX vs PHI
GSW vs WAS
LAL vs NOP
UTA vs DAL – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Timberwolves starters:
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Edwards
D’Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley – 5:36 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Timberwolves starters:
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Edwards
D’Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley – 5:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Timberwolves at Celtics – TD Garden – March 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Minnesota – D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns
OUT: Boston: Horford, Minnesota: Beasley, J. McDaniels pic.twitter.com/2mEMouRMpU – 5:36 PM
Timberwolves at Celtics – TD Garden – March 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Minnesota – D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns
OUT: Boston: Horford, Minnesota: Beasley, J. McDaniels pic.twitter.com/2mEMouRMpU – 5:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Some of the family invaded Boston for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/1DqZ3KVrA1 – 5:36 PM
Some of the family invaded Boston for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/1DqZ3KVrA1 – 5:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Quad Contusion) is AVAILABLE.
Malik Beasley (Left Ankle Sprain), and Jaden McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) are OUT at Boston. pic.twitter.com/F1PslbnDwF – 5:31 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Quad Contusion) is AVAILABLE.
Malik Beasley (Left Ankle Sprain), and Jaden McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) are OUT at Boston. pic.twitter.com/F1PslbnDwF – 5:31 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV, talking playoff race, Jayson Tatum and more right up until Celtics-Wolves at 6 ET. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. pic.twitter.com/E3j2LSgV9W – 5:28 PM
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV, talking playoff race, Jayson Tatum and more right up until Celtics-Wolves at 6 ET. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. pic.twitter.com/E3j2LSgV9W – 5:28 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tonight’s game features 3 of the Top 15 three-point shooters in the NBA.
Grant Williams (6th)
Payton Pritchard (14th)
Karl-Anthony Towns (15th)
Just what we all assumed at the start of the season. – 5:27 PM
Tonight’s game features 3 of the Top 15 three-point shooters in the NBA.
Grant Williams (6th)
Payton Pritchard (14th)
Karl-Anthony Towns (15th)
Just what we all assumed at the start of the season. – 5:27 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The Eastern Conference standings are a hot topic around the NBA, but not in our locker room.
nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 5:08 PM
The Eastern Conference standings are a hot topic around the NBA, but not in our locker room.
nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 5:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Late on this, but both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs Minnesota.
I’m also available after a long day of soccer! – 5:05 PM
Late on this, but both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs Minnesota.
I’m also available after a long day of soccer! – 5:05 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Alex Rodriguez is still rockin’ with the enemy, but in a different role and a different team now. He’s part of the Timberwolves ownership group. pic.twitter.com/Bof89jIOp4 – 5:05 PM
Alex Rodriguez is still rockin’ with the enemy, but in a different role and a different team now. He’s part of the Timberwolves ownership group. pic.twitter.com/Bof89jIOp4 – 5:05 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics list Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both as available tonight after some questions for both regarding knee soreness. – 5:03 PM
Celtics list Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both as available tonight after some questions for both regarding knee soreness. – 5:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Boston. Sounded like he’s getting close and they’re hoping to have him back early this week. If not tomorrow, could be Wednesday vs Minnesota. – 4:56 PM
Gary Trent Jr. is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Boston. Sounded like he’s getting close and they’re hoping to have him back early this week. If not tomorrow, could be Wednesday vs Minnesota. – 4:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both officially available tonight – 4:50 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both officially available tonight – 4:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both IN today against #Timberwolves. #Celtics – 4:46 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both IN today against #Timberwolves. #Celtics – 4:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum “testing it out” before the game as Ime Udoka said he would, with the hopes of playing tonight against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/vmsPK56FF0 – 4:44 PM
Jayson Tatum “testing it out” before the game as Ime Udoka said he would, with the hopes of playing tonight against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/vmsPK56FF0 – 4:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
90 minutes ‘til tip-off 🐺
WHO’S READY? pic.twitter.com/8CangMT1na – 4:29 PM
90 minutes ‘til tip-off 🐺
WHO’S READY? pic.twitter.com/8CangMT1na – 4:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court vs the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6TDSyCdTjd – 4:27 PM
#Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court vs the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6TDSyCdTjd – 4:27 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka says he hasn’t mentioned the standings once to the team. His emphasis, instead, is to “continue to play the right way and build on what we’ve been doing well.” – 4:22 PM
Ime Udoka says he hasn’t mentioned the standings once to the team. His emphasis, instead, is to “continue to play the right way and build on what we’ve been doing well.” – 4:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka says he isn’t sure about Al Horford’s availability (personal reasons) for tomorrow’s game in Toronto yet. – 4:21 PM
Ime Udoka says he isn’t sure about Al Horford’s availability (personal reasons) for tomorrow’s game in Toronto yet. – 4:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Boston showing some love. 💚 pic.twitter.com/EtcE4RHYoh – 3:48 PM
Boston showing some love. 💚 pic.twitter.com/EtcE4RHYoh – 3:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Miami’s Kam McGusty is a Sixth-Year Redshirt Senior who has dealt with multiple injuries…
He graduated high school in 2016 and was an ESPN Top-50 recruit in the same class as Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball, Bam Adebayo, Seventh Woods & Jarrett Allen espn.com/college-sports… – 3:20 PM
Miami’s Kam McGusty is a Sixth-Year Redshirt Senior who has dealt with multiple injuries…
He graduated high school in 2016 and was an ESPN Top-50 recruit in the same class as Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball, Bam Adebayo, Seventh Woods & Jarrett Allen espn.com/college-sports… – 3:20 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
On the line tonight:
-Wolves need to win to stay out of the play-in.
-Celtics could move up to the 1 seed.
-Sixers could stay in the 1 seed.
-Pelicans can clinch tiebreaker on the Lakers and move into HCA for play-in.
-Hornets could clinch tiebreaker on Nets and move up to 8 – 3:16 PM
On the line tonight:
-Wolves need to win to stay out of the play-in.
-Celtics could move up to the 1 seed.
-Sixers could stay in the 1 seed.
-Pelicans can clinch tiebreaker on the Lakers and move into HCA for play-in.
-Hornets could clinch tiebreaker on Nets and move up to 8 – 3:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 42 points and 37 rebounds in a 113-106 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Division Finals.
Chamberlain is the only player in NBA postseason history to record at least 40p/30r in a game. He did so six times. pic.twitter.com/fFAdXqlRlR – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 42 points and 37 rebounds in a 113-106 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Division Finals.
Chamberlain is the only player in NBA postseason history to record at least 40p/30r in a game. He did so six times. pic.twitter.com/fFAdXqlRlR – 3:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Definitely feels like Denver and Minnesota are on track for a “winner earns a playoff spot” game on April 1st unless either team slips up prior to that.
Now, where have we seen that before? – 1:46 PM
Definitely feels like Denver and Minnesota are on track for a “winner earns a playoff spot” game on April 1st unless either team slips up prior to that.
Now, where have we seen that before? – 1:46 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
🚨 TRANSPORTATION ALERT 🚨
Sections of Merrimac St, Sudbury St, New Chardon St and Canal St are currently closed and are unlikely to reopen prior to the game. The Orange Line is on shuttle service from North Station to Back Bay (skipping Haymarket). Please plan accordingly. – 1:20 PM
🚨 TRANSPORTATION ALERT 🚨
Sections of Merrimac St, Sudbury St, New Chardon St and Canal St are currently closed and are unlikely to reopen prior to the game. The Orange Line is on shuttle service from North Station to Back Bay (skipping Haymarket). Please plan accordingly. – 1:20 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Here’s a ten game sample size of Kristpas Porzings in D.C.
21.2 ppg.
8.1 rebs.
49% FG
32% 3P
87% FT
27 min. per game
Record: (3-7) – 12:57 PM
Here’s a ten game sample size of Kristpas Porzings in D.C.
21.2 ppg.
8.1 rebs.
49% FG
32% 3P
87% FT
27 min. per game
Record: (3-7) – 12:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Toughest schedules left in the East for teams that matter:
1. Boston
2. BULLS
3. Milwaukee
4. Charlotte
5. Toronto
6. Miami
7. Cleveland
8. Philadelphia
9. Atlanta
10. Brooklyn – 12:22 PM
Toughest schedules left in the East for teams that matter:
1. Boston
2. BULLS
3. Milwaukee
4. Charlotte
5. Toronto
6. Miami
7. Cleveland
8. Philadelphia
9. Atlanta
10. Brooklyn – 12:22 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.