Warriors vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (48-26) play against the Washington Wizards (42-42) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022
Golden State Warriors 68, Washington Wizards 76 (Q3 05:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Four assists (and 10 points) in the first 3:20 of the second half is a better representation of how the Warriors’ offense is designed – 7:33 PM
Four assists (and 10 points) in the first 3:20 of the second half is a better representation of how the Warriors’ offense is designed – 7:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green just picked up three fouls on Kristaps Porzingis on the same possession. First one went side out of bounds, second one ruled a flagrant, third one on a Porzingis layup. Odd sequence. Result was four Porzingis points. – 7:29 PM
Draymond Green just picked up three fouls on Kristaps Porzingis on the same possession. First one went side out of bounds, second one ruled a flagrant, third one on a Porzingis layup. Odd sequence. Result was four Porzingis points. – 7:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is going to play through the pain, but the Nets can’t afford for him to get hurt.
New for @NYDNSports: A look at the shooters on Brooklyn’s roster not named Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shows just how important a healthy Curry is. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 PM
Seth Curry is going to play through the pain, but the Nets can’t afford for him to get hurt.
New for @NYDNSports: A look at the shooters on Brooklyn’s roster not named Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shows just how important a healthy Curry is. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Official Rodney Mott sends Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis to their respective benches as if it is a boxing match after Green half tosses Porzingis before the inbounds pass 😂 – 7:26 PM
Official Rodney Mott sends Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis to their respective benches as if it is a boxing match after Green half tosses Porzingis before the inbounds pass 😂 – 7:26 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors are 23-1 when they have at least 30 assists.
They open second half needing 23 to hit that mark – 7:25 PM
Warriors are 23-1 when they have at least 30 assists.
They open second half needing 23 to hit that mark – 7:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
In celebration of International Women’s Night, we spotlight some of the Women of the Wizards, whose everyday efforts uplift our entire organization.
Our in-game host @ItsBrittWaters gets us started!
#DCFamily | @FreshVineWine pic.twitter.com/DIHXMaSVRO – 7:21 PM
In celebration of International Women’s Night, we spotlight some of the Women of the Wizards, whose everyday efforts uplift our entire organization.
Our in-game host @ItsBrittWaters gets us started!
#DCFamily | @FreshVineWine pic.twitter.com/DIHXMaSVRO – 7:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Closing half with 12-2 run, Warriors trail WAS 59-51.
-Offense: 34.9pct FG, 22.2pct 3p, 7 assists. Will late surge help rhythm?
-Defense: Too many rotations late/not at all. Over-helping. Wiz: 50pct/58.8 from deep, with 18 assists
Warriors likely win, but issues persist – 7:18 PM
Closing half with 12-2 run, Warriors trail WAS 59-51.
-Offense: 34.9pct FG, 22.2pct 3p, 7 assists. Will late surge help rhythm?
-Defense: Too many rotations late/not at all. Over-helping. Wiz: 50pct/58.8 from deep, with 18 assists
Warriors likely win, but issues persist – 7:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Taking a lead into the locker room!
Kispert: 16 PTS, 4-6 3P
Gill: 9 PTS, 3 REB
KCP: 9 PTS, 4-4 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:17 PM
Taking a lead into the locker room!
Kispert: 16 PTS, 4-6 3P
Gill: 9 PTS, 3 REB
KCP: 9 PTS, 4-4 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors down eight at half in DC. Had been worse. Wizards went up 18, made 10 (mostly wide open) 3s. Corey Kispert had 16. Late Poole/Klay/Wiggins surge dragged Warriors back in it, but they’re still in danger of another bad loss on this road trip. – 7:10 PM
Warriors down eight at half in DC. Had been worse. Wizards went up 18, made 10 (mostly wide open) 3s. Corey Kispert had 16. Late Poole/Klay/Wiggins surge dragged Warriors back in it, but they’re still in danger of another bad loss on this road trip. – 7:10 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis was just upset that he did not get a tryout at quarterback for the Commanders pic.twitter.com/VaoRU2lSHC – 7:10 PM
Kristaps Porzingis was just upset that he did not get a tryout at quarterback for the Commanders pic.twitter.com/VaoRU2lSHC – 7:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail the Wizards 59-51 at halftime. Washington led by as many as 18 points early in the second quarter, but Golden State was able to chip away.
Wizards are shooting 50 percent, and are 10-16 from 3-point range. Warriors are shooting 35 percent and are 4-18 from deep – 7:09 PM
Warriors trail the Wizards 59-51 at halftime. Washington led by as many as 18 points early in the second quarter, but Golden State was able to chip away.
Wizards are shooting 50 percent, and are 10-16 from 3-point range. Warriors are shooting 35 percent and are 4-18 from deep – 7:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
squad pulls within eight at the break pic.twitter.com/p5Qiu9lFgf – 7:08 PM
squad pulls within eight at the break pic.twitter.com/p5Qiu9lFgf – 7:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Warriors 59-51. The difference has been 3-point shooting. Washington is 10 for 17 beyond the arc. Golden State is 4 for 18. Corey Kispert leads all scorers with 16 points and is 4 for 6 beyond the arc. – 7:08 PM
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Warriors 59-51. The difference has been 3-point shooting. Washington is 10 for 17 beyond the arc. Golden State is 4 for 18. Corey Kispert leads all scorers with 16 points and is 4 for 6 beyond the arc. – 7:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 59, Warriors 51
Kispert: 16p
KCP and Gill have 9 each
Porzingis: 7 & 7
Preeetty good shooting from the Wiz so far. – 7:08 PM
Halftime: Wizards 59, Warriors 51
Kispert: 16p
KCP and Gill have 9 each
Porzingis: 7 & 7
Preeetty good shooting from the Wiz so far. – 7:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
GPII getting stops
Jordan Poole getting scores
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zyKsVjTB5G – 7:08 PM
GPII getting stops
Jordan Poole getting scores
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zyKsVjTB5G – 7:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Warriors by 8 pts at the half. Corey Kispert leads all scorers with 16 pts. The Wiz are 10-of-17 from three. – 7:07 PM
The Wizards lead the Warriors by 8 pts at the half. Corey Kispert leads all scorers with 16 pts. The Wiz are 10-of-17 from three. – 7:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 59
#DubNation 51
Halftime.
Corey Kispert 16 (4/6) 3PT
Anthony Gill/KCP 9
__
Jordan Poole 13
* The Washington Wizards have hit 10/16 3’s – 7:07 PM
#DCAboveAll 59
#DubNation 51
Halftime.
Corey Kispert 16 (4/6) 3PT
Anthony Gill/KCP 9
__
Jordan Poole 13
* The Washington Wizards have hit 10/16 3’s – 7:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Kristaps Porzingis just committed a foul on a drive by Andrew Wiggins and then committed a technical for showing frustration at the call. I think that’s actually a welcome (not unexpected) sign for the Wizards’ young players to see: the sight of Porzingis … – 7:06 PM
(1/2) Kristaps Porzingis just committed a foul on a drive by Andrew Wiggins and then committed a technical for showing frustration at the call. I think that’s actually a welcome (not unexpected) sign for the Wizards’ young players to see: the sight of Porzingis … – 7:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This starting five is 3-1 this season, including last night’s 110-95 road victory in Miami. – 7:03 PM
Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This starting five is 3-1 this season, including last night’s 110-95 road victory in Miami. – 7:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
We keep talking about Warriors D (I’m guilty of this) because they keep repeating mistakes.
That’s why they’re 20-19 over their last 39 games after going 28-7 thru the first 35. – 6:58 PM
We keep talking about Warriors D (I’m guilty of this) because they keep repeating mistakes.
That’s why they’re 20-19 over their last 39 games after going 28-7 thru the first 35. – 6:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail Washington 57-39 with 4 minutes left in the half. Wizards are shooting 53 percent from the field. Golden State is shooting just 32 percent. – 6:58 PM
Warriors trail Washington 57-39 with 4 minutes left in the half. Wizards are shooting 53 percent from the field. Golden State is shooting just 32 percent. – 6:58 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wizards 20-for-39 FGs, including 8-13 from three. Kispert and Gill a combined 9-for-11 from the field – 6:57 PM
Wizards 20-for-39 FGs, including 8-13 from three. Kispert and Gill a combined 9-for-11 from the field – 6:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors’ defense need DPOY Draymond to show up in a hurry – 6:55 PM
Warriors’ defense need DPOY Draymond to show up in a hurry – 6:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Anthony Gill gave the Wizards some good minutes off the bench bridging the first and second quarters, scoring nine points on 3-of-3 shooting, with three rebounds, one assist and one block. Among other qualities, Wes Unseld Jr. likes Gill’s ability to switch on defense. – 6:55 PM
Anthony Gill gave the Wizards some good minutes off the bench bridging the first and second quarters, scoring nine points on 3-of-3 shooting, with three rebounds, one assist and one block. Among other qualities, Wes Unseld Jr. likes Gill’s ability to switch on defense. – 6:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert is on fire in the first half. Just hit a stepback 3 to make it 16 pts in 17 min on 6-8 FG and 4-6 3PT. – 6:54 PM
Corey Kispert is on fire in the first half. Just hit a stepback 3 to make it 16 pts in 17 min on 6-8 FG and 4-6 3PT. – 6:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors averaged 23.2 assists last 5 games and ball movement continues to come in spurts. Iso-heavy is not their thing.
6 assists in the first 19 minutes vs. Wizards. – 6:53 PM
Warriors averaged 23.2 assists last 5 games and ball movement continues to come in spurts. Iso-heavy is not their thing.
6 assists in the first 19 minutes vs. Wizards. – 6:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis is pushed down by Andrew Wiggins and takes him time to get back up, but appears to be fine as he is staying in the game
Then Damion Lee throws him to the ground on the same possession, sheesh – 6:52 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is pushed down by Andrew Wiggins and takes him time to get back up, but appears to be fine as he is staying in the game
Then Damion Lee throws him to the ground on the same possession, sheesh – 6:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Anthony Gill, aka Mr, stay ready. He makes a significant impact when he hits the floor. 9 points off the bench. – 6:51 PM
Anthony Gill, aka Mr, stay ready. He makes a significant impact when he hits the floor. 9 points off the bench. – 6:51 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Some nice minutes for Anthony Gill tonight vs. the Warriors. Wiz are up 48-37 midway through the second. – 6:50 PM
Some nice minutes for Anthony Gill tonight vs. the Warriors. Wiz are up 48-37 midway through the second. – 6:50 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Corey Kispert is proving that more playing time breeds confidence. He’s adding multiple things to his game. (13 points currently) #DCAboveAll – 6:50 PM
Corey Kispert is proving that more playing time breeds confidence. He’s adding multiple things to his game. (13 points currently) #DCAboveAll – 6:50 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
2️⃣2️⃣ points after one.
That marks Book’s 18th 20+ point quarter. Only Curry (23) and Harden (22) have more 20+ point quarters since the start of 2016-17. pic.twitter.com/b3POkBHvab – 6:48 PM
2️⃣2️⃣ points after one.
That marks Book’s 18th 20+ point quarter. Only Curry (23) and Harden (22) have more 20+ point quarters since the start of 2016-17. pic.twitter.com/b3POkBHvab – 6:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let that thing fly!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/dWRyWXFznc – 6:47 PM
Let that thing fly!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/dWRyWXFznc – 6:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Happy International Women’s Month!
Our players recognize the women in their life who keep them going day in and day out!
#DCAboveAll | @FreshVineWine pic.twitter.com/t457HMPWmf – 6:45 PM
Happy International Women’s Month!
Our players recognize the women in their life who keep them going day in and day out!
#DCAboveAll | @FreshVineWine pic.twitter.com/t457HMPWmf – 6:45 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards are swinging the rock which is leading to open looks from three. Washington has hit 6/9 – 6:45 PM
The Wizards are swinging the rock which is leading to open looks from three. Washington has hit 6/9 – 6:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Looks like Jordan Poole is playing through a right lower back issue. Training staff is having him ride the bike and then go through a warm up routine before re-entering. Has it wrapped. – 6:43 PM
Looks like Jordan Poole is playing through a right lower back issue. Training staff is having him ride the bike and then go through a warm up routine before re-entering. Has it wrapped. – 6:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Came out strong in the first!
Kispert: 6 PTS, 2-2 3P
Hachimura: 6 PTS, 2-3 3P
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:40 PM
Came out strong in the first!
Kispert: 6 PTS, 2-2 3P
Hachimura: 6 PTS, 2-3 3P
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Warriors 28-24 after one. The Wiz are shooting 5-8 3PT with Hachimura and Kispert each having made two apiece. – 6:37 PM
The Wizards lead the Warriors 28-24 after one. The Wiz are shooting 5-8 3PT with Hachimura and Kispert each having made two apiece. – 6:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors put together a nice little run with Payton, Thompson, Porter, Green and Looney on the floor to end the first quarter.
WAS 28, GSW 24 – 6:36 PM
Warriors put together a nice little run with Payton, Thompson, Porter, Green and Looney on the floor to end the first quarter.
WAS 28, GSW 24 – 6:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 28
#DubNation 24
End of Q1
Hachimura 6 | Thompson 6
Kispert 6 – 6:36 PM
#DCAboveAll 28
#DubNation 24
End of Q1
Hachimura 6 | Thompson 6
Kispert 6 – 6:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Catch & shoot #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/UjKoAjz0Ew – 6:35 PM
Catch & shoot #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/UjKoAjz0Ew – 6:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Top of the charts 📈
@Corey Kispert passed @Bradley Beal for the most threes by a rookie in team history!
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/bxbRiRGDHO – 6:32 PM
Top of the charts 📈
@Corey Kispert passed @Bradley Beal for the most threes by a rookie in team history!
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/bxbRiRGDHO – 6:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole is at the end of the bench clutching his lower back. Something to monitor. – 6:31 PM
Jordan Poole is at the end of the bench clutching his lower back. Something to monitor. – 6:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rui gets us on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/uJHqjfz7Ey – 6:29 PM
Rui gets us on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/uJHqjfz7Ey – 6:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura is 2 for 2 today from three-point range. He’s now made 42 of his 91 three-point attempts this season (46.2 percent). – 6:27 PM
Rui Hachimura is 2 for 2 today from three-point range. He’s now made 42 of his 91 three-point attempts this season (46.2 percent). – 6:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Corey Kispert’s season had some ups and downs from the beginning. The way he’s ending up his rookie season means a lot. Franchise record as the rookie with most 3s made. Big time accomplishment for Kispert. He can be importan part on the Wizards future plan. #DCAboveAll – 6:25 PM
Corey Kispert’s season had some ups and downs from the beginning. The way he’s ending up his rookie season means a lot. Franchise record as the rookie with most 3s made. Big time accomplishment for Kispert. He can be importan part on the Wizards future plan. #DCAboveAll – 6:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors just 2-9 from the field to start (1-5 from 3). Washington leads 9-5 with 7:41 left in the first quarter. – 6:16 PM
Warriors just 2-9 from the field to start (1-5 from 3). Washington leads 9-5 with 7:41 left in the first quarter. – 6:16 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Rui Drains the three over Draymond, dray fell on two young fans and he checked on them. Good guy. – 6:12 PM
Rui Drains the three over Draymond, dray fell on two young fans and he checked on them. Good guy. – 6:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We just gotta do the best we can and manage his health the rest of the way and hopefully he can maintain a level of comfort playing through some discomfort…. it’s not where it’s debilitating.”
#nets coach Steve Nash on managing Seth Curry’s ongoing ankle soreness. pic.twitter.com/FTcLP1d6k0 – 6:11 PM
“We just gotta do the best we can and manage his health the rest of the way and hopefully he can maintain a level of comfort playing through some discomfort…. it’s not where it’s debilitating.”
#nets coach Steve Nash on managing Seth Curry’s ongoing ankle soreness. pic.twitter.com/FTcLP1d6k0 – 6:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Duane Washington Jr. (right hip) are questionable to play tomorrow vs. the #Hawks.
Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Chris Duarte (left big toe), Isaiah Jackson (headache), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 5:52 PM
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Duane Washington Jr. (right hip) are questionable to play tomorrow vs. the #Hawks.
Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Chris Duarte (left big toe), Isaiah Jackson (headache), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 5:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA games on today that matter to the Nuggets (and fans):
MIN vs BOS
PHX vs PHI
GSW vs WAS
LAL vs NOP
UTA vs DAL – 5:52 PM
NBA games on today that matter to the Nuggets (and fans):
MIN vs BOS
PHX vs PHI
GSW vs WAS
LAL vs NOP
UTA vs DAL – 5:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the team doesn’t have the luxury to rest Seth Curry when it might be ideal to. They’ll need to manage his health moving forwards given the ongoing ankle issue. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says the team doesn’t have the luxury to rest Seth Curry when it might be ideal to. They’ll need to manage his health moving forwards given the ongoing ankle issue. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets updates to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Curry (left ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE
Dragic (left knee soreness) – AVAILABLE – 5:45 PM
Nets updates to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Curry (left ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE
Dragic (left knee soreness) – AVAILABLE – 5:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday fun day.
Dubs vs. Wizards is up next. Stream the game live on @NBCSAuthentic » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/KI7NxUJRmz – 5:45 PM
Sunday fun day.
Dubs vs. Wizards is up next. Stream the game live on @NBCSAuthentic » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/KI7NxUJRmz – 5:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to rock 🤘
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/gfvsxQ8yUo – 5:43 PM
Ready to rock 🤘
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/gfvsxQ8yUo – 5:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rui stays rocking heat 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/fyv0HOWhe8 – 5:36 PM
Rui stays rocking heat 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/fyv0HOWhe8 – 5:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starters 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/N71h4qEOAc – 5:30 PM
Tonight’s starters 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/N71h4qEOAc – 5:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sunday’s best.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/V4ZBHIHJcm – 5:28 PM
Sunday’s best.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/V4ZBHIHJcm – 5:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
As part of International Women’s Night, play-by-play announcer @meghanmcpeak will join @JustinKutcher and @Drew Gooden for tonight’s broadcast on @NBCSWashington!
#DCAboveAll | @FreshVineWine pic.twitter.com/CR9bDHBihl – 5:15 PM
As part of International Women’s Night, play-by-play announcer @meghanmcpeak will join @JustinKutcher and @Drew Gooden for tonight’s broadcast on @NBCSWashington!
#DCAboveAll | @FreshVineWine pic.twitter.com/CR9bDHBihl – 5:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 5:00 PM
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 5:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford just threw down a huge dunk before Wizards-Warriors and I almost got Deni Avdija’s windmill which has become a white whale for me.
Here are 3 keys to the game (6 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/wkGmHauerm – 4:55 PM
Daniel Gafford just threw down a huge dunk before Wizards-Warriors and I almost got Deni Avdija’s windmill which has become a white whale for me.
Here are 3 keys to the game (6 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/wkGmHauerm – 4:55 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr what he likes when Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis are on the floor together.
“Balance” Rui is able to be aggressive on defense because he knows KP is behind him he also wants to see that emotion from Rui which he displayed v #Pistons – 4:43 PM
Pregame I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr what he likes when Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis are on the floor together.
“Balance” Rui is able to be aggressive on defense because he knows KP is behind him he also wants to see that emotion from Rui which he displayed v #Pistons – 4:43 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors are Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green against the Wizards. – 4:36 PM
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors are Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green against the Wizards. – 4:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga will start again for the Warriors tonight.
Steve Kerr is hopeful Andre Iguodala will play tomorrow in Memphis. – 4:35 PM
Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga will start again for the Warriors tonight.
Steve Kerr is hopeful Andre Iguodala will play tomorrow in Memphis. – 4:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr is “hopeful” that Andre Iguodala will be available tomorrow night in Memphis. – 4:35 PM
Steve Kerr is “hopeful” that Andre Iguodala will be available tomorrow night in Memphis. – 4:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are “hopeful” that Andre Iguodala returns tomorrow in Memphis, per Kerr. They’d targeted one side of this back-to-back. – 4:35 PM
Warriors are “hopeful” that Andre Iguodala returns tomorrow in Memphis, per Kerr. They’d targeted one side of this back-to-back. – 4:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriros are going with the same starting five tonight in Washington:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 4:34 PM
The Warriros are going with the same starting five tonight in Washington:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 4:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Warriors as last game. Poole, Klay, Wigs, Kuminga, Draymond – 4:34 PM
Same starters for the Warriors as last game. Poole, Klay, Wigs, Kuminga, Draymond – 4:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in DC
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 4:34 PM
Warriors starters tonight in DC
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 4:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Willy Hernangomez is wearing Real Betis’ jersey ahead of the big time game against the Lakers. He and Kristaps Porzingis are big Betis fans! #WBD #BetisAle pic.twitter.com/YYTTrA2yur – 4:34 PM
Willy Hernangomez is wearing Real Betis’ jersey ahead of the big time game against the Lakers. He and Kristaps Porzingis are big Betis fans! #WBD #BetisAle pic.twitter.com/YYTTrA2yur – 4:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Carlos Bustamante, our Assistant Athletic Trainer, has many responsibilities for the team. Hear from him what goes into his game-day process and how important representation is to him.
🎥 One Arena for All, presented by @CapitalOne. pic.twitter.com/jYDXTDRsFX – 4:30 PM
Carlos Bustamante, our Assistant Athletic Trainer, has many responsibilities for the team. Hear from him what goes into his game-day process and how important representation is to him.
🎥 One Arena for All, presented by @CapitalOne. pic.twitter.com/jYDXTDRsFX – 4:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Same starters for the Wizards vs. the Warriors:
Satoransky, Kispert, KCP, Hachimura, Porzingis – 4:25 PM
Same starters for the Wizards vs. the Warriors:
Satoransky, Kispert, KCP, Hachimura, Porzingis – 4:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Warriors: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 4:24 PM
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Warriors: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 4:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford will return tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. Kyle Kuzma is out, but Unseld Jr. says the team intends for him to return soon, they aren’t planning to shut him down. – 4:23 PM
Daniel Gafford will return tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. Kyle Kuzma is out, but Unseld Jr. says the team intends for him to return soon, they aren’t planning to shut him down. – 4:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford (neck strain) will play tonight against the Warriors, Wes Unseld Jr. says. Kyle Kuzma (knee tendinitis), who is out tonight, is day-to-day. The Wizards are “not any closer” to shutting him down for the season. – 4:23 PM
Daniel Gafford (neck strain) will play tonight against the Warriors, Wes Unseld Jr. says. Kyle Kuzma (knee tendinitis), who is out tonight, is day-to-day. The Wizards are “not any closer” to shutting him down for the season. – 4:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford (neck strain) will be available to play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 4:23 PM
Daniel Gafford (neck strain) will be available to play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 4:23 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Test your knowledge of the Warriors with our 10-question quiz about the team’s draft history. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/25/qui… – 4:00 PM
Test your knowledge of the Warriors with our 10-question quiz about the team’s draft history. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/25/qui… – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Something new dropping Tuesday 🌸👀 pic.twitter.com/CeBN8FvVl6 – 3:55 PM
Something new dropping Tuesday 🌸👀 pic.twitter.com/CeBN8FvVl6 – 3:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸 Wizards x NFT x Cherry Blossom 🌸
Our Limited Edition Bloom City NFT collection drops on Tuesday!
Sign up to get reminders and more info ⬇️
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 3:35 PM
🌸 Wizards x NFT x Cherry Blossom 🌸
Our Limited Edition Bloom City NFT collection drops on Tuesday!
Sign up to get reminders and more info ⬇️
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 3:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to stay hot 🔥
Kristaps Porzingis has three games with a true shooting percentage of 70.0% or better since joining the team, including a 71.8% performance vs. the Warriors on March 14.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/iLcTLDBGNV – 3:20 PM
Looking to stay hot 🔥
Kristaps Porzingis has three games with a true shooting percentage of 70.0% or better since joining the team, including a 71.8% performance vs. the Warriors on March 14.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/iLcTLDBGNV – 3:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A couple of marksmen from the Pacific Northwest going at it tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Hrs4BzRvTR – 3:01 PM
A couple of marksmen from the Pacific Northwest going at it tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Hrs4BzRvTR – 3:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bradley Beal said he is enjoying being recruited, leaves door open to bolting Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/27/bra… – 3:01 PM
Bradley Beal said he is enjoying being recruited, leaves door open to bolting Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/27/bra… – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 42 points and 37 rebounds in a 113-106 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Division Finals.
Chamberlain is the only player in NBA postseason history to record at least 40p/30r in a game. He did so six times. pic.twitter.com/fFAdXqlRlR – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 42 points and 37 rebounds in a 113-106 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Division Finals.
Chamberlain is the only player in NBA postseason history to record at least 40p/30r in a game. He did so six times. pic.twitter.com/fFAdXqlRlR – 3:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni caught fire in Detroit! 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/xpBTaCuTzB – 1:57 PM
Deni caught fire in Detroit! 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/xpBTaCuTzB – 1:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tonight’s game. LaMarcus Aldridge isn’t on it and appears available to play: Dragic (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE
Curry (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 1:38 PM
Nets status report for tonight’s game. LaMarcus Aldridge isn’t on it and appears available to play: Dragic (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE
Curry (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 1:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker had 50 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Wizards.
Booker became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games.
He and Amar’e Stoudemire are the only players in team history to record a 50p/10r game. pic.twitter.com/3PHwYtoYSo – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Phoenix Suns Devin Booker had 50 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Wizards.
Booker became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games.
He and Amar’e Stoudemire are the only players in team history to record a 50p/10r game. pic.twitter.com/3PHwYtoYSo – 1:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors center James Wiseman will miss the remainder of the regular season and playoffs to continue rehabbing his right knee injury. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/26/inj… – 1:00 PM
Warriors center James Wiseman will miss the remainder of the regular season and playoffs to continue rehabbing his right knee injury. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/26/inj… – 1:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Growing up in Bellevue, Washington there was a cul- de-sac where we would play street hockey with frozen tennis balls and had a blast. I idolized Bobby Orr …I later met him in Toronto and a picture of the two of us is displayed in the office. Orr revolutionized the game . pic.twitter.com/S56Zm9LKNs – 12:49 PM
Growing up in Bellevue, Washington there was a cul- de-sac where we would play street hockey with frozen tennis balls and had a blast. I idolized Bobby Orr …I later met him in Toronto and a picture of the two of us is displayed in the office. Orr revolutionized the game . pic.twitter.com/S56Zm9LKNs – 12:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala will not play tonight against the Wizards. Yesterday he was considered questionable. – 12:47 PM
Andre Iguodala will not play tonight against the Wizards. Yesterday he was considered questionable. – 12:47 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
First time this season, the Nets’ notes for a home game don’t have Kyrie Irving listed here.
STATUS UPDATES: Goran Dragić (left knee soreness) is PROBABLE. Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) is QUESTIONABLE. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness) are OUT. – 12:44 PM
First time this season, the Nets’ notes for a home game don’t have Kyrie Irving listed here.
STATUS UPDATES: Goran Dragić (left knee soreness) is PROBABLE. Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) is QUESTIONABLE. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness) are OUT. – 12:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic is probable and Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s game against the Hornets. This is particularly encouraging for Dragic* because it’s the second game of a back to back. Curry said his ankle situation will linger for the rest of the season. – 12:40 PM
Goran Dragic is probable and Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s game against the Hornets. This is particularly encouraging for Dragic* because it’s the second game of a back to back. Curry said his ankle situation will linger for the rest of the season. – 12:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Sunday’s Warriors at Wizards game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 12:11 PM
Our prediction and best bet for Sunday’s Warriors at Wizards game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 12:11 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.