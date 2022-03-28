Bulls vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (43-31) play against the New York Knicks (42-42) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Chicago Bulls 28, New York Knicks 19 (Q1 01:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan has passed Bernard King for 51st on the All-Time points list with 19,656- King was a tremendous talent—Google young hoopsters. – 7:56 PM
DeMar DeRozan has passed Bernard King for 51st on the All-Time points list with 19,656- King was a tremendous talent—Google young hoopsters. – 7:56 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach cookin’ in the 1st 👨🍳
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/34HgJXifPR – 7:54 PM
Zach cookin’ in the 1st 👨🍳
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/34HgJXifPR – 7:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Clean cut by Ayo 👀
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/cgmSltF0JB – 7:52 PM
Clean cut by Ayo 👀
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/cgmSltF0JB – 7:52 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Come for the aerial view of Madison Square Garden. Stay for Ayo Dosunmu cutting and dunking on the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/onH2lbnJC7 – 7:51 PM
Come for the aerial view of Madison Square Garden. Stay for Ayo Dosunmu cutting and dunking on the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/onH2lbnJC7 – 7:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach made this look too easy 💯
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/AwuasDcWfq – 7:46 PM
Zach made this look too easy 💯
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/AwuasDcWfq – 7:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lotta Bulls fans at Madison Square Garden, especially by the high-rent district near team bench. – 7:35 PM
Lotta Bulls fans at Madison Square Garden, especially by the high-rent district near team bench. – 7:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
First five on the floor against the Knicks.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/dcP6LnvNqk – 7:00 PM
First five on the floor against the Knicks.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/dcP6LnvNqk – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo in the Kobe 1s at MSG.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/v4Lb5GCwUt – 6:52 PM
Deebo in the Kobe 1s at MSG.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/v4Lb5GCwUt – 6:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lots of X and O talk in pregame, specifically Billy Donovan saying they haven’t been playing a drop defense most of the season. The problem has been miscommunications on the PnR where Vooch naturally just drops back. It’s still a work in progress with communication. – 6:18 PM
Lots of X and O talk in pregame, specifically Billy Donovan saying they haven’t been playing a drop defense most of the season. The problem has been miscommunications on the PnR where Vooch naturally just drops back. It’s still a work in progress with communication. – 6:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio HC Billy Donovan opens up on going to @TheGarden as a kid, teenager and player. Great stuff. Billy attended a Stones concert at 13- sat on stage with Rick Carlisle during a Grateful Dead concert in his early 20s. @670TheScore @Audacy 6:15 CT pre – 6:16 PM
Tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio HC Billy Donovan opens up on going to @TheGarden as a kid, teenager and player. Great stuff. Billy attended a Stones concert at 13- sat on stage with Rick Carlisle during a Grateful Dead concert in his early 20s. @670TheScore @Audacy 6:15 CT pre – 6:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s Big-Apple fit 🔥
@Zach LaVine | @Klarna pic.twitter.com/BGo0g56EDn – 6:10 PM
Zach’s Big-Apple fit 🔥
@Zach LaVine | @Klarna pic.twitter.com/BGo0g56EDn – 6:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said he doesn’t know exact date for Lonzo Ball’s reevaluation, but it will be some time time in 7-10 day window from when they paused running
10 day mark is Thursday. Donovan hinted at reeval coming after team returns from road trip, which concludes tomorrow at WAS – 6:04 PM
Billy Donovan said he doesn’t know exact date for Lonzo Ball’s reevaluation, but it will be some time time in 7-10 day window from when they paused running
10 day mark is Thursday. Donovan hinted at reeval coming after team returns from road trip, which concludes tomorrow at WAS – 6:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose hasn’t been cleared for contact. Obviously, Rose is unlikely to return at this point because he’d need to regain his conditioning once he’s cleared for contact. – 5:52 PM
Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose hasn’t been cleared for contact. Obviously, Rose is unlikely to return at this point because he’d need to regain his conditioning once he’s cleared for contact. – 5:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) and Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain) will not play Tuesday vs. Chicago. – 5:47 PM
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) and Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain) will not play Tuesday vs. Chicago. – 5:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau gave first indication Derrick Rose longshot to return. “I don’t know – he’s been out a long time.” Said still conditioning issues. – 5:47 PM
Thibodeau gave first indication Derrick Rose longshot to return. “I don’t know – he’s been out a long time.” Said still conditioning issues. – 5:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is out tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are playing. – 5:47 PM
Quentin Grimes is out tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are playing. – 5:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau says that Randle and Robinson are a go tonight vs. Chicago. – 5:46 PM
Thibodeau says that Randle and Robinson are a go tonight vs. Chicago. – 5:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/BvNDKSnN0q
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/lcXfK4dkpn – 4:00 PM
Free pod: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/BvNDKSnN0q
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/lcXfK4dkpn – 4:00 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Ex Woodbury HS star Michael Jones has already been contacted by the #Gophers + Loyola Chi. He entered the portal today after a solid run at Davidson. Hear he’s a great kid, double-digit scorer. Davidson doesn’t have a grad program. Has 2 yrs left to play. pic.twitter.com/5dZSxTYfmP – 3:46 PM
Ex Woodbury HS star Michael Jones has already been contacted by the #Gophers + Loyola Chi. He entered the portal today after a solid run at Davidson. Hear he’s a great kid, double-digit scorer. Davidson doesn’t have a grad program. Has 2 yrs left to play. pic.twitter.com/5dZSxTYfmP – 3:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Jordan’s DOUBLE-NICKEL.
27 years ago today at MSG.
55 points | 21-37 shooting | W
pic.twitter.com/Jh3TWUrVWK – 2:51 PM
Jordan’s DOUBLE-NICKEL.
27 years ago today at MSG.
55 points | 21-37 shooting | W
pic.twitter.com/Jh3TWUrVWK – 2:51 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1995, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan had his famous “double-nickel” game, scoring 55 points in a 113-111 win over the Knicks.
It was Jordan’s fifth game back following the first of what would eventually be three retirements from the NBA. pic.twitter.com/7bRR1Brtne – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1995, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan had his famous “double-nickel” game, scoring 55 points in a 113-111 win over the Knicks.
It was Jordan’s fifth game back following the first of what would eventually be three retirements from the NBA. pic.twitter.com/7bRR1Brtne – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Cleveland (vs Orlando) and Chicago (at New York) both have favourable matchups tonight, but Raptors catch a break with the red-hot 1st-place Celtics in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and resting Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston will also be without Horford/Robert Williams – 1:32 PM
Cleveland (vs Orlando) and Chicago (at New York) both have favourable matchups tonight, but Raptors catch a break with the red-hot 1st-place Celtics in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and resting Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston will also be without Horford/Robert Williams – 1:32 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.