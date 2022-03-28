Cavaliers rule Dean Wade out for the season

Marla Ridenour: #Cavs announce forward Dean Wade underwent surgery today on the meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Wade had already been sidelined for 7 games with the issue.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce forward Dean Wade underwent surgery today on the meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Wade had already been sidelined for 7 games with the issue. – 1:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say that Dean Wade underwent successful surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee.
Wade will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 1:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade will miss the remainder of the season following surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. – 1:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland has ruled out forward Dean Wade for the rest of the season with a surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee. – 1:05 PM
More on this storyline
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Dean Wade (right knee soreness) will be “out for the forseeable future,” but gives no timeline. -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / March 21, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Dean Wade has a partial tear in his meniscus, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will likely miss 3-4 weeks. The hope is he returns by the end of the regular season or the postseason. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 21, 2022
However: Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has suffered a partial meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss several weeks, sources said. It’s yet another injury to a Cavaliers role player. Wade has been a key and versatile rotation piece, averaging 5.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point land. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
