Celtics signing Juwan Morgan to 10-day contract

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are signing forward Juwan Morgan of G League’s Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Available Celtics tonight*:
Ballhandlers: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard
Wings: Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, Brodric Thomas, Matt Ryan
Bigs: Grant Williams, Daniel Theis, Luke Kornet, Juwan Morgan
*Assuming everyone is called up/signed. – 1:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Juwan Morgan is sort of like Grant Williams, in that he can play the 3/4 role.
This probably signals that Boston is expecting to sit some of the frontcourt guys coming up and wanted one more guy they can mix in there.
And, yes, we still wait for news on Rob… – 11:34 AM
