Celtics to lose Robert Williams for at least several weeks

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Celtics C Robert Williams has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will minimally miss several weeks. Further evaluation today will help provide a timetable. Boston moved into first-place Sunday, and Williams has been immense part of NBA’s best defense.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This little slip may have been the moment when Rob Williams tore his meniscus, though it’s hard to pinpoint.
Wrote about how the Celtics are fighting health more than their opponent at this point. Read on @The Athletic while our $1 sale is still going. https://t.co/bNURSBmPjm pic.twitter.com/Osiiwnyqre – 1:48 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Celtics have gone 7-7 without Robert Williams this year
Their defense has been incredible but its been elite w/ him on the floor (104.4 RTG) and just better than average w/ him off (109.1 RTG)
They haven’t given a timeline but meniscus tears are typically 6-8 weeks – 1:47 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Boston’s Robert Williams diagnosed with meniscus tear in left knee
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Cleveland (vs Orlando) and Chicago (at New York) both have favourable matchups tonight, but Raptors catch a break with the red-hot 1st-place Celtics in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and resting Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston will also be without Horford/Robert Williams – 1:32 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Rob Williams has a left torn lateral meniscal tear and will be out for a while, obviously. For tonight’s game, players OUT include Jaylen Brown (right Knee Tendinopathy); Al Horford (personal Reasons); Jayson Tatum (right Patella Tendinopathy) – 1:20 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics confirm reports by listing Robert Williams as out with a left knee lateral meniscus tear. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both out tonight with tendinopathy. Al Horford to miss second straight game for personal reasons. – 1:20 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Celtics make it official: left knee lateral meniscal tear for Robert Williams. No timetable offered for a potential return. – 1:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Official Robert Williams injury update from the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/12mYq1Ke9D – 1:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce they will be without Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Rob Williams and Jayson Tatum tonight in Toronto. – 1:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics announce Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams are all OUT tonight against #Raptors. – 1:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Toronto tonight:
Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 1:17 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Official update from Celtics on Robert Williams. Firmer recovery timeline to come later this week. pic.twitter.com/IlUzkhUzaV – 1:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics confirm Robert Williams torn meniscus. Team will provide update and timeline later in the week. – 1:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This could certainly have an impact this evening
Our pals at Celtics PR just report
Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 1:16 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy), Al Horford (personal reasons), Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy), and Robert Williams (left knee lateral meniscal tear) are all OUT vs. Toronto. – 1:15 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Celtics center Robert Williams feared to have meniscus tear in left knee: Sources
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-c… – 12:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Robert Williams reportedly tears meniscus in left knee. Potential timelines and what this could mean with an assist from @DocFlynnNFL
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/03/28/rob… – 12:57 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Robert Williams is a key piece to the Celtics starting 5.
This season, 35 5-man lineups have played 175 minutes together.
The lineup of Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford and Williams ranks first in defensive rating (94.2) and net rating (+24.6) among those 35 groups. – 12:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @SouichiTerada: How #Celtics could fill Rob Williams spot in the lineup and the impact on the team’s rotation masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:16 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Khem Birch is out (knee swelling) vs. Celtics tonight. Gary Trent Jr. (big toe) is questionable but was on the floor at shootaround this morning. Celtics will be without Robert Williams who will require surgery on his knee. – 12:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Boston Celtics center Robert Williams tearing meniscus in his left knee — with a timeline for return minimally weeks and maybe longer: es.pn/3wJyeyI – 12:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A closer look at Rob Williams injury and the potential options Ime Udoka will have to choose from as #Celtics move forward this season without the key big man masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:09 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Was prepared to spend my whole morning on Will Smith-related text threads but now I’m going to spend the morning on Rob Williams-related text threads, please give me some space in these trying times. – 12:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Celtics center Robert Williams tears meniscus, out at least several weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/rep… – 12:04 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Robert Williams: A meniscus tear was my concern when Udoka said Willaim had “quite a bit of pain on the lateral side.” While some players, including Joel Embiid, have played through a meniscus tear, surgery is often warranted. – 11:59 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Celtics C Robert Williams suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will miss at least several weeks, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/tbGQErbNNp – 11:54 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The very latest on Rob WIlliams suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee which will sideline him indefinitely masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:44 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Celtics C Robert Williams has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will minimally miss several weeks. Further evaluation today will help provide a timetable. Boston moved into first-place Sunday, and Williams has been immense part of NBA’s best defense. – 11:43 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With @Shams Charania reporting Rob Williams may be out indefinitely with a meniscus tear, it’s clear that the unstoppable Celtics’ greatest foe is health. theathletic.com/3213089/2022/0… – 11:38 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is feared to have suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It could lead to an indefinite absence, which would be a tough loss for the Celtics as Williams is shining as the starting center this season. – 11:35 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The latest from Ime Udoka on Rob Williams’ knee injury and an update on Al Horford masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka said he was unsure of what happened to Robert Williams, but that he was in “quite a bit of pain” and that he’s going to get his knee scanned tomorrow morning. Said that imaging would determine how long Williams could be out. – 8:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams was in quite a bit of pain with his knee but didn’t remember which specific play he hurt himself. He will not play tomorrow night. They are getting that scanned now – 8:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams had “quite a bit of pain on the lateral side” of his sprained knee. Horford will be out in Toronto tomorrow night as well due to personal reasons. Udoka implies all players on the roster are allowed to play in Canada with the vaccination requirement. – 8:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams won’t travel with the team to Toronto for tomorrow’s game. – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said he doesn’t know what happened with Rob Williams’ knee. Williams said he wasn’t sure when it happened.
Udoka said Williams is in quite a bit of pain, but he’s not sure the extent of the injury yet. – 8:32 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka: Rob Williams will have sprained knee scanned in morning. In “quite a bit of pain.” – 8:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams will have his left knee examined on Monday. Udoka said he was in “a quite of bit of pain” when he exited the game. #Celtics – 8:32 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Robert Williams will get checked out in the morning. Will not travel. Al Horford will also not go to Toronto. Ime said the team still deciding who else will travel. – 8:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams will not return with a left knee sprain #Celtics #Timberwolves – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics ruled Robert Williams out for the rest of the night due to a left knee sprain. – 7:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams will not return with a left knee sprain. – 7:55 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Robert Williams has a left knee sprain. Will not return. – 7:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams walked slightly limping to the locker room, could be precautionary with the #Celtics up 26 after 3Q. – 7:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This has been a big test for Grant and Rob Williams trying to cover KAT in the post. Grant is on him and Rob is trying to help off Vanderbilt on the back line, who is really good on the offensive glass. So far KAT is running through Grant and timing Rob’s rotations well. – 6:25 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Sometimes you wonder just how much range teammates believe Rob Williams has on these lobs. – 6:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Timberwolves starters:
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Edwards
D’Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley – 5:36 PM
