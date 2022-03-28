Celtics vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (47-28) play against the Toronto Raptors (32-32) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Boston Celtics 34, Toronto Raptors 28 (Q1 00:31)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boucher and Pritchard share a laugh and a pat after that foul. Former Oregon teammates. #Celtics #Raptors – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard was the first sub. Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet are in as the 7th and 8th guys.
Smart and Grant have gone the whole way so far. – 7:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors are just spreading the floor and having Pascal Siakam attack Daniel Theis in space early, often and over and over again. Related: Siakam has scored four straight buckets and five in eight minutes. Raps trail 22-17. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics don’t generally double ballhandlers, but they may need to send a second guy at Siakam to help Theis out.
Theis is a good defender, but not on-ball against guys who can get downhill on him. – 7:56 PM
Celtics don’t generally double ballhandlers, but they may need to send a second guy at Siakam to help Theis out.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And it looks like the #Raptors got good Siakam tonight. #Celtics – 7:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Scal breaking a little news on the broadcast saying the Celtics won’t know what the option really is for Robert Williams until they scope the knee and see the extent of the tear. – 7:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It’s been a while since that group of 5 has played together, and man, it showed. Let’s see if Achiuwa and Boucher can give the Raptors a lift, as they’ve done a bunch recently. Undermanned Celtics lead 22-11. – 7:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Luke Kornet checking into the game, here in the 1Q for Boston. pic.twitter.com/8kC5sivG6x – 7:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Toronto calls timeout and they go right at the Celtics at the rim two straight times. No fear with Rob out – 7:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Let’s just say the best-5-players lineup continues to underwhelm for the Raptors. – 7:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The thing to remember on a night like this is that it’s not the starting lineup that will be the issue on a shorthanded night. It’s going to be when Boston goes to the bench that we’ll see some missed passes and cuts and defensive breakdowns – 7:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Here’s the thing about the Celtics’ current six-game winning streak that we are seeing tonight: Boston’s bench has been just about as good as the starters during that stretch. – 7:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The early question was who the heck was going to score in this starting lineup? The answer is everybody so far. BOS 16, TOR 7. #Celtics #Raptors – 7:48 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Boston knows that the Raptors can be baited into playing down to bad/undermanned teams at home lately — Udoka playing 4D chess tonight 😂 – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Aaron Nesmith making a lot of nice little plays so far. Celtics making the hustle plays right now – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Technical foul on Nick Nurse. That might have been to fire up his guys. Toronto has started this one very sleepily. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are hustling their asses off. Beating Toronto to every loose ball ealry on. – 7:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Nick Nurse just got a tech. He’s been working the officials for the last four possessions. #Celtics #Raptors – 7:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Marcus Smart’s taken 2 30-footers in about 3 minutes if you want to know what kind of game we’re in for
Marcus Smart’s taken 2 30-footers in about 3 minutes if you want to know what kind of game we’re in for
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Excellent positioning by Grant and terrific pass by Theis. Probably should have been a no-call, but Boston will take it. – 7:44 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
And opening things up for Boston with a 3-pointer is Marcus Tatum, uh, Marcus Smart! – 7:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors head coach/Canadian men’s national basketball team head coach Nick Nurse on the possibility of his team drawing some inspiration from the men’s soccer team qualifying for the World Cup: pic.twitter.com/OLhWY0dLbl – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Grant Williams
Aaron Nesmith
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Pascal Siakam
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Gary Trent Jr.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics are moments away from tip-off vs the @Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/wKkGGv3tYG – 7:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Top 3-point shooting bigs in the NBA since the all-star break (minimum 60 attempts):
1. Christian Wood, 32-for-70 (45.7%)
2. Precious Achiuwa, 26-for-63 (41.3%)
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Celtics keeping Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum at home it could be a nice opportunity for Mississauga’s Nik Stauskas who has played limited minutes since signing with Boston on March 4th. Stauskas played a conditioning stint with G-League Maine Celtics on Sunday. – 7:29 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
National anthem singer just threw Scottie Barnes a curveball tonight. Don’t think he knows the French version of O Canada yet. He’ll get there. – 7:26 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
As expected, Gary Trent Jr does slide into the Raptors starting lineup with VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam and Anunoby – 7:19 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent is listed as a starter with VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam. As a reminder, Khem Birch is out. – 7:17 PM
Tom Liston @Liston
#Raptors Date night, part 2. Sans speaker fires (hopefully). #WeTheNorth #RTZ pic.twitter.com/1ogiz4TH64 – 7:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Raptors – Scotia Bank Arena – March 28, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, White, Nesmith, G. Williams, Theis
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, Scottie Barnes, OG Aunonby, Pascal Siakam
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam vs Boston tonight. First time those 5 have all been active since the all-star break. Raps are 12-6 with that lineup this season, including 12-3 since Jan 1. – 7:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Armed Forces Night here and it’s nice to support and recognize the women and men who serve
Armed Forces Night here and it’s nice to support and recognize the women and men who serve
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
If you’re looking for Jayson Tatum cards before the playoffs, there are some affordable options!
This week’s @Three_Stars Card Corner: youtu.be/gRh-wBtIjvw
If you’re looking for Jayson Tatum cards before the playoffs, there are some affordable options!
This week’s @Three_Stars Card Corner: youtu.be/gRh-wBtIjvw
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka thinks that Daniel Theis can be an adequate replacement for Robert Williams, although obviously not as athletic. This will be the biggest stretch of Theis’ career. #Celtics – 6:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The Boston Celtics went from 6th to 1st in the East … IN LESS THAN A MONTH! pic.twitter.com/SrXz6wUM1k – 6:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors now confirm Gary Trent Jr is available tonight, Nick suggested pre-game that if he was available, he’d just take over the Birch spot – 6:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The teams in the East could be best described as “reeling”, “storming”, “holding”, and “lurking”. Milwaukee, Miami, Philly and Boston will have to deal with Brooklyn at the end of it, though sports.yahoo.com/wide-open-east… – 6:35 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Was just on a “would you offer your meniscus to Rob Williams?” text thread. It’s an easy YES for me. – 6:34 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Payton Pritchard discusses how the team has been clicking at the right time these past few weeks. pic.twitter.com/8lJaMMWd6L – 6:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Matt Ryan will wear No. 37 for the #Celtics. Juwan Morgan will wear No. 4. – 6:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Rob Williams has to undergo surgery on his left knee. A closer look at potential surgery options for torn meniscus along with recovery timetables masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:28 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would the Raptors be the best soccer team in the NBA? Who would be second? – 6:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Members of the Canada men’s soccer team are here for the Raptors Celtics game, currently taking in pre game warmups. – 6:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A whole bunch of Canadian soccer dudes will be at the Raptors game tonight. – 6:26 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Some of Rob Williams’ surgical options allow for a possible return. Ime Udoka: “There are some that keep you out longer than others and we’re hoping for the best as far as that.” – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said his starters tonight are:
Daniel Theis
Grant Williams
Aaron Nesmith
Derrick White
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said there’s a chance Williams could return during the playoffs — likely second or third round or beyond — with certain surgical options. That will be determined this week. #Celtics – 6:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams outlook for the rest of the season: “He has some optimism he can return.”
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams outlook for the rest of the season: “He has some optimism he can return.”
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams is clearly headed for surgery. Different options have different time frames. – 6:11 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
There’s a possibility that Rob Williams will be back this season, according to Ime Udoka, depending on the choice made by Williams and the Celtics as far as which surgical procedure he selects. – 6:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “He has some optimism that he can possibly come back (this year).” – 6:09 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
starting five for the Celtics tonight: M. Smart, D. White, G. Williams, D. Theis and A. Nesmith. – 6:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams, Daniel Theis are the starters tonight – 6:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams and Daniel Theis will start for the Celtics tonight in Toronto. – 6:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics starting five tonight: Smart, White, Nesmith, G. Williams, Theis – 6:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“He’s a mini-Al (Horford) as far as what we ask him to do.” – Ime Udoka on Grant Williams. – 6:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams will have surgery, per Ime Udoka. No details on timeline of when or how long Williams will be out. Different surgical options are being considered. – 6:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams WILL have surgery. He will NOT play through his torn meniscus. Team is currently exploring surgical options. #Celtics – 6:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams will have surgery for his torn meniscus according to Ime Udoka. Will be varying return timetables depending on what type of surgery is decided upon later this week. – 6:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says the team is going to have to evaluate Robert Williams’ surgical option over the next few days. This will not be a rehab situation. Williams will require surgery – 6:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Ime Udoka said the Celtics and Robert Williams will, “evaluate surgical options the next few days.” – 6:04 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
For now Gary Trent Jr is a go for tonight, but head coach Nick Nurse hinted that could change before game time. – 6:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We’ll have to see …. I don’t think he was moving that great, to be honest, when I’ve seen him. I was surprised he was a ‘go’ — Nick Nurse on Gary Trent Jr. who is available after being out with a sprained toe. Said he might play limited minutes. – 5:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gary Trent Jr will play for the Toronto Raptors tonight vs the Boston Celtics.
Gary Trent Jr will play for the Toronto Raptors tonight vs the Boston Celtics.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Nick Nurse on the #Celtics defense: “They’re extremely physical. They keep everything in front of them. They deliver five or six blows every possession.” #Raptors. – 5:51 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Their defense has been incredible Their offense has been incredible. They’re as hot as anyone.” – Raptors HC Nick Nurse on the Celtics – 5:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. (hyper-extended toe) will play for the Raptors tonight. – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Before the Celtics enter this final phase of the regular season, a moment of Zen to appreciate what they did the last two months…. pic.twitter.com/Ts9xeCYm2R – 5:46 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about the impact of Robert Williams III’s meniscus injury and how the magnitude of it depends on the course of treatment that ends up being chosen: es.pn/3IQshCu (ESPN+) – 5:13 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
With his latest Player of the Week nod, Jayson Tatum pulled off a historic feat that has only been matched by LeBron James.
With his latest Player of the Week nod, Jayson Tatum pulled off a historic feat that has only been matched by LeBron James.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/jayson-tatu… – 4:27 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Juwan Morgan signs 10-day deal with Celtics sportando.basketball/en/juwan-morga… – 4:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/BvNDKSnN0q
Free pod: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/BvNDKSnN0q
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per NBA injury report, Tatum, Brown and Horford all are out for Celtics tonight vs. Raptors (a couple of sore knees, and personal reasons). Brown and Tatum both played on Sunday in Boston. Robert Williams is out after injuring his knee Sunday. – 3:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week won by Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/mlYZz7cjAx – 3:34 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT IN THE NBA
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Robert Williams
Caleb Martin
Lonnie Walker
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
For the third time this month, Jayson Tatum has won East player of the week. He now leads the league with 4 of them this season after tying for the league lead with 3 last season. – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 23 of the 2021-22 season (March 21-27). pic.twitter.com/EUonBQsYDD – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 23: Suns guard Devin Booker and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Boston’s Jayson Tatum were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA.
Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Boston’s Jayson Tatum were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Celtics injury report for against the Raps: Celtics Injury Report vs. Toronto (3/28):
Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
This is strange- Kenley Jansen pitching for ATL Braves in exhibition game v Toronto in Venice, Fl. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning. pic.twitter.com/VloZ1LEEy5 – 2:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Matt Ryan making his Celtics debut on 3-28 is probably a good omen they can come back from this time lord injury – 2:44 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We have signed @juwanmorgan to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/zky0gTLB7v – 2:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
If there’s anything any Raptors fan who’s been paying even a bit of attention should know, it’s that it doesn’t matter who plays
It’s how the guys who do play, play
If there’s anything any Raptors fan who’s been paying even a bit of attention should know, it’s that it doesn’t matter who plays
It’s how the guys who do play, play
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This little slip may have been the moment when Rob Williams tore his meniscus, though it’s hard to pinpoint.
This little slip may have been the moment when Rob Williams tore his meniscus, though it’s hard to pinpoint.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics depth chart vs. Raptors
Guards: Smart, White, Pritchard, Stauskas, Thomas
Forwards: G. Williams, Nesmith, Hauser, Fitts, Ryan, Morgan
Centers: Theis, Kornet
Celtics depth chart vs. Raptors
Guards: Smart, White, Pritchard, Stauskas, Thomas
Forwards: G. Williams, Nesmith, Hauser, Fitts, Ryan, Morgan
Centers: Theis, Kornet
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Celtics have gone 7-7 without Robert Williams this year
Their defense has been incredible but its been elite w/ him on the floor (104.4 RTG) and just better than average w/ him off (109.1 RTG)
Celtics have gone 7-7 without Robert Williams this year
Their defense has been incredible but its been elite w/ him on the floor (104.4 RTG) and just better than average w/ him off (109.1 RTG)
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Celtics using tonight as a maintenance night. Williams out with that MCL injury and Horford out for personal reasons, but also top scorers Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum who will rest nagging knee injuries they have been playing through. – 1:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Boston’s Robert Williams diagnosed with meniscus tear in left knee
Boston’s Robert Williams diagnosed with meniscus tear in left knee
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Cleveland (vs Orlando) and Chicago (at New York) both have favourable matchups tonight, but Raptors catch a break with the red-hot 1st-place Celtics in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and resting Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston will also be without Horford/Robert Williams – 1:32 PM
