Darius Bazley won't return in 2021-22

Mark Daigneault didn’t offer an injury update on Kenrich Williams, and he remains out. Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala, Lu Dort, and Josh Giddey remain out as their season is over. Darius Bazley is doubtful. – 11:57 PM

Thunder say Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season. – 5:13 PM

The Thunder’s opening night lineup Oct. 20 in Utah:Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderJosh GiddeyLu DortDarius BazleyDerrick FavorsGiddey, Dort and Bazley are done for the year. SGA’s status is TBD, but his season might be over. Favors has basically been shut down. – 5:39 PM

