Darius Bazley won't return in 2021-22

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s opening night lineup Oct. 20 in Utah:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors
Giddey, Dort and Bazley are done for the year. SGA’s status is TBD, but his season might be over. Favors has basically been shut down. – 5:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee.
Baze will miss the rest of the season.
Darius’s midseason turnaround showed promise for his upcoming 2022-2023 season. – 5:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season, per the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley’s season line: 69 games, 10.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.0 blk. Career-high 42 FG%.
Tops on the team in blocks and rebounds. – 5:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder PR: Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season. – 5:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
From the Thunder: Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season. – 5:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Thunder say Darius Bazley has sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. He will miss the remaining eight games of the 2021-22 season. – 5:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
This Thunder team is a 1.5-point favorite tonight in Portland:
Theo Maledon
Lindy Waters III
Aleksej Pokusevski
Aaron Wiggins
Isaiah Roby
Tre Mann
Vit Krejci
Olivier Sarr
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Darius Bazley (doubtful) – 1:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault didn’t offer an injury update on Kenrich Williams, and he remains out. Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala, Lu Dort, and Josh Giddey remain out as their season is over. Darius Bazley is doubtful. – 11:57 PM
Joe Mussatto: From Thunder: Darius Bazley (knee sprain) is going to get an MRI. He’s doubtful to play tomorrow in Portland. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / March 27, 2022
