Derrick Rose unlikely to return this season

Marc Berman: Thibodeau gave first indication Derrick Rose longshot to return. “I don’t know – he’s been out a long time.” Said still conditioning issues.
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Berman
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Berman
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose hasn’t been cleared for contact. Obviously, Rose is unlikely to return at this point because he’d need to regain his conditioning once he’s cleared for contact. – 5:52 PM
Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose hasn’t been cleared for contact. Obviously, Rose is unlikely to return at this point because he’d need to regain his conditioning once he’s cleared for contact. – 5:52 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau gave first indication Derrick Rose longshot to return. “I don’t know – he’s been out a long time.” Said still conditioning issues. – 5:47 PM
Thibodeau gave first indication Derrick Rose longshot to return. “I don’t know – he’s been out a long time.” Said still conditioning issues. – 5:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nothing new to report for either Bulls or Knicks on NBA Injury Report. Derrick Rose remains sidelined recovering from ankle surgery. 6:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 10:46 AM
Nothing new to report for either Bulls or Knicks on NBA Injury Report. Derrick Rose remains sidelined recovering from ankle surgery. 6:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 10:46 AM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Derrick Rose hasn’t yet been cleared to practice – or take contact – by the NYK medical team. But he continues to work out before games. Here’s a short clip of Rose before tonight’s game vs. ATL: -via Twitter @IanBegley / March 22, 2022
Fred Katz: Derrick Rose did not practice today, Tom Thibodeau said. No update on a timeline for him. Quentin Grimes went through full practice. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.