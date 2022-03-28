Derrick Rose unlikely to return this season

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose hasn’t been cleared for contact. Obviously, Rose is unlikely to return at this point because he’d need to regain his conditioning once he’s cleared for contact. – 5:52 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau gave first indication Derrick Rose longshot to return. “I don’t know – he’s been out a long time.” Said still conditioning issues. – 5:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nothing new to report for either Bulls or Knicks on NBA Injury Report. Derrick Rose remains sidelined recovering from ankle surgery. 6:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 10:46 AM

Fred Katz: Derrick Rose did not practice today, Tom Thibodeau said. No update on a timeline for him. Quentin Grimes went through full practice. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 17, 2022

