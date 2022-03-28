Draymond Green, Klay Thompson resting against Memphis

Golden State: Draymond Green (left low back injury management) has been downgraded to out. Klay Thompson (right achilles tendon injury management) has been downgraded to out. Otto Porter (low back injury management) has been downgraded to out. Gary Payton II (right knee soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. Andre Iguodala (low back injury management) has been upgraded to available.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In addition to Stephen Curry and James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. tonight.
Grizzlies will be heavy favorites tonight at FedExForum. – 3:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson on Andre Iguodala’s return: “Wow. That’ll be a welcome sight. I miss playing with him.” pic.twitter.com/GwEtN6QyrA – 3:07 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
As expected, Draymond, Klay, and Otto are out vs Memphis on the second night of a back to back. GP2 is questionable with right knee soreness. – 2:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Injury report is out: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will rest tonight in Memphis.
Looks Andre Iguodala is available to play. Gary Payton II (right knee soreness) is questionable. – 2:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Injury report for Warriors tonight vs Grizzlies:
Iguodala returns
GP2 questionable
No Draymond or Klay or Otto – 2:36 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
As Steve Kerr alluded to last night, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are out tonight in Memphis. Andre Iguodala will be available.
Gary Payton II has been added to the injury report. Questionable with right knee soreness. – 2:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. all out tonight in Memphis, as expected. Gary Payton II questionable with right knee soreness. Andre Iguodala is not listed on the injury report. Cleared for his return. – 2:33 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors dropped another loss to the Wizards on Sunday, Draymond Green was critical of his own recent performances. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/27/war… – 1:00 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Three-time @NBA champion @Klay Thompson is my final guest on ‘How hungry are you?” Season 4. The episode is dropping on Wednesday, March 30th!
#klaythompson #hhay #howhungryareyou pic.twitter.com/TF9QQ15AqK – 12:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors’ Draymond Green after latest loss: “I’m playing terrible” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/war… – 7:42 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite 37 points from Klay Thompson, the Warriors couldn’t slow down Trae Young and the Hawks. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are in a late season spiral. Draymond Green called his recent play “terrible”. He got a flagrant and technical. But he also began to look a bit more like himself defensively in the second half. That’s notable.
Story from DC
theathletic.com/3212571/2022/0… – 11:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“I’ve been terrible.”
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s harsh self-assessment following the Warriors’ 123-115 loss to the Wizards: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green critical of his recent play: “I feel terrible. I feel healthy. But I’m playing terrible.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/WhaFCDFHab – 9:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond said he reminds himself he missed 11 weeks, and he couldn’t be on the court for 7-8 of those. As he works through frustration and his own self-criticism, he said “Regardless of circumstances, I can produce great performances.” – 9:13 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond Green said, “I feel terrible. I’m healthy, but I feel terrible.” Said the game feels like it’s moving at a million miles per hour. Draymond played in his seventh game tonight after coming back from a 30 game absence and he’s frustrated – 9:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on feeling terrible about his play:
“I’ve never really been on a team that gets worse when I’m on the floor. That’s kind of where we are right now. Some things I can correct, some things will come with time.” – 9:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says he feels healthy, but feels “terrible.” What does he mean by this?
“I’ve never been on a team that gets worse when I’m on the floor. That’s where we are right now.” – 9:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green when asked how he’s feeling physically: “I feel terrible. I feel healthy, but I feel terrible.”
“We’re definitely worse with me on the floor right now, that’s for sure. But it will come.” – 9:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr. are likely out for tomorrow’s game, per Steve Kerr. – 9:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are “most likely” out tomorrow against the Grizzlies, Steve Kerr says. – 8:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said that Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green “most likely” won’t play tomorrow night in Memphis. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
“Most likely” no Klay Thompson, Draymond Green or Otto Porter Jr. tomorrow night in Memphis, per Kerr. – 8:58 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The Warriors’ struggles without Steph Curry, which come immediately after the Warriors’ struggles without Draymond Green, goes to show that there isn’t one heart & soul of the team, only two guys who need each other for them, & the team to play at their best – 8:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors fall to Wizards 123-115
-Too many defensive errors (again)
-Too much soft defense (again)
-Too few 3-balls dropping (3/20 aside from Klay’s 5/13)
-Wiz without Beal and Kuzma – 8:37 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On the way to scoring 37 points in a loss against the Hawks, Warriors guard Klay Thompson played a season-high 40 minutes. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/25/war… – 8:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 92-81 Wizards going into the 4th quarter. Kispert and KCP have 18, while Porzingis has 17 pts. Klay Thompson leads all scorers with 20 pts. – 7:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green just picked up three fouls on Kristaps Porzingis on the same possession. First one went side out of bounds, second one ruled a flagrant, third one on a Porzingis layup. Odd sequence. Result was four Porzingis points. – 7:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Official Rodney Mott sends Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis to their respective benches as if it is a boxing match after Green half tosses Porzingis before the inbounds pass 😂 – 7:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors down eight at half in DC. Had been worse. Wizards went up 18, made 10 (mostly wide open) 3s. Corey Kispert had 16. Late Poole/Klay/Wiggins surge dragged Warriors back in it, but they’re still in danger of another bad loss on this road trip. – 7:10 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors’ defense need DPOY Draymond to show up in a hurry – 6:55 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Rui Drains the three over Draymond, dray fell on two young fans and he checked on them. Good guy. – 6:12 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors are Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green against the Wizards. – 4:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga will start again for the Warriors tonight.
Steve Kerr is hopeful Andre Iguodala will play tomorrow in Memphis. – 4:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriros are going with the same starting five tonight in Washington:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 4:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Warriors as last game. Poole, Klay, Wigs, Kuminga, Draymond – 4:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in DC
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 4:34 PM
