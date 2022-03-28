Hawks vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) play against the Indiana Pacers (50-50) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 74, Indiana Pacers 63 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 74-63 over the Pacers at halftime.
Capela: 16/10/2, 8/12 FG
Huerter: 14/4, 5/8 FG
Bogdanovic: 12, 4/7 FG
Young: 8/10, 3/7 FG – 8:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Enjoyed the aggressive offensive play by Haliburton in the 2Q. He has 16pts after just 2 in the first period.
Hawks with just two 3s in the quarter, but they’re dominating the paint (+14) — and up 74-63 at halftime. – 8:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Pacers are trapping Trae a lot, but they’re also playing 4 smalls and a big, so when the big goes with Trae, Capela can get whatever he wants on the offensive glass. – 7:59 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has notched his 10th first-half double-double of the season. – 7:57 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jalen Johnson sighting.
He looks good tonight.
pic.twitter.com/vi9GHQpSaX – 7:54 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nancy Leonard celebrating her birthday at the #Pacers game, of course.
One of the icons of the organization.
I believe there should be something significant to celebrate her and Slick outside The Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/SZEHpjBxtQ – 7:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton has 8 points and 7 assists. Trae Young 8 points and 8 assists. #Pacers – 7:51 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
just finished a Lance Stephenson shimmy footage marathon. ama pic.twitter.com/nRWDRA7mPm – 7:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson is 4-of-5 from the field with a combined distance of 0 ft. on his makes. – 7:43 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nice steal and finish on the other end for Jalen Johnson. Very active minutes so far for the rookie. He’s up to 8 points and the Hawks are up 50-33. – 7:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks Twitter may explode… Jalen Johnson just had a steal and finished with a dunk on the other end 👀 – 7:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Another nice finish from Jalen Johnson at the rim, this one set up by Lou Williams
(all my mentions are about Johnson so I guess I’m just gonna live tweet whatever he does on the court, lol) – 7:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta’s 44-point first quarter is a season-best for points in a first quarter. – 7:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Hawks 44, #Pacers 30
Trae Young is doing whatever he wants with 8 points and 8 assists. – 7:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hawks go for 44pts, 10 for 14 from range, in the first quarter. And just one FTA in 12mins.
Pacers are trapping and trying to make it difficult on Trae Young, but he has 8pts, 8asts.
Buddy Hield has 10. – 7:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks made 10 3-pointers in that first quarter.
So, that’s giving them quite a boost 😂
They lead the Pacers 44-30 heading into the second quarter. – 7:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 44-30 over the Pacers at the end of the first quarter. Hawks shot 10/14 from 3 and 68 percent from the floor.
Huerter: 9/2, 3/5 FG
Young: 8/8, 3/5 FG
Capela: 6/7/2, 3/5 FG
TLC: 6, 2/2 FG
Bogdanovic: 6, 2/2 FG – 7:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks made 10 three’s in the first period, their most in a quarter this season (previously 9 twice). – 7:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson checks in and gets the loudest applause of the night. Building needs some life, honestly. It’s so quiet in here. #Pacers – 7:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are 6-for-10 from 3-point range with 3:58 still to go in the first quarter.
Three 3’s for Kevin Huerter, two for TLC, one for Bogi.
Hawks lead the Pacers, 26-24 – 7:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Terry Taylor with a layup. #Pacers hanging around, trailing 26-24. – 7:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his sixth defensive rebound tonight, Clint Capela has tied John Brown for 25th place in Hawks history with 1,143 … Tonight is Capela’s 130th game in an Atlanta uniform. – 7:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first field goal made tonight, Clint Capela has reached 2,500 for his career. – 7:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lights on for Pacers introductions … is unusual pic.twitter.com/9eh5uSJVVb – 7:08 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson providing the #FeetHeat tonight.🔥🔥
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/lQ8G2wHB73 – 7:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Delon Wright enters tonight’s contest ranked 5th in total steals off the bench (59) and t30th overall (77). Wright recorded his team-leading 22nd multi-steal game against GSW on 3/25, notching two thefts in the win. – 6:57 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Starters for the shorthanded #Pacers tonight:
— Keifer Sykes
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Justin Anderson
— Goga Bitadze pic.twitter.com/r63qF7katZ – 6:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon got shots up during his usual pre-game shooting time pic.twitter.com/9ERYOrfI1Q – 6:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five ⤵️
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/prd73xfWvD – 6:50 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers only have 8 players available tonight, which is part of the reason they signed Justin Anderson to a second 10-day contract. Need 8 active players.
Sykes, Haliubrton, Hield, Anderson, Bitadze; Stephenson, Taylor, Smith.
Only Bitadze was on the team last season. – 6:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) is back tonight and will start — along with Sykes, Haliburton, Hield and Anderson. Oshae Brissett is a late scratch.
Trae Young has scored 30+ in five straight games vs the Pacers, including 47 last time out. – 6:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“He’s a good player, and he is an NBA player. He earned the opportunity to come with us.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Justin Anderson indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kelvin Sampson spent the end of the 2008 season with the Spurs after he was let go at Indiana. He and Gregg Popovich struck up a friendship during USA Basketball. “He’s a great coach,” Popovich said. – 6:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“Felt very bad about not going on that trip because it’s just a hard set of couple games, given our personnel situation. But we got seven (games) left, and we gotta focus.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“Could he have played a game or two at the end? Possibly, yes. He’s pretty close, but at that point with a back-to-back to end the season, what’s the point?” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Myles Turner indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Pacers:
Trae Young
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Clint Capela – 6:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Pacers
Trae Young
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Clint Capela – 6:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has scored 30+ points in five straight games against the Pacers. He’s the first Hawk since Dominique Wilkins to tally 30+ in five straight games against a single opponent (vs. Charlotte, 1/19/93-11/20/93), per @EliasSports. – 6:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
30 minutes to tip!
tap in tonight using #PacersGameNight. pic.twitter.com/aefGxvHtSf – 6:30 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks are heavy favorites tonight over the Pacers, but they’re 6-15 on the road since Christmas and they’re 0-5 in their last five opportunities to get over .500. – 6:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
An hour ago, Oshae Brissett was warming up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and I even got a couple photos of him. 📸
Now, the third-year swingman has been ruled OUT against the #Hawks due to a sore back, and the #Pacers are down to the league minimum eight players tonight. pic.twitter.com/cRgSToDqJf – 6:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)
Oshae Brissett – Out (sore back)
Duane Washington Jr. – Out (bruised right hip)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (rest)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (headache)
Chris Duarte – Out (left toe) pic.twitter.com/A1hRAMv324 – 6:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks enter tonight’s game having won their first three contests against the Pacers this season, averaging 126.0 PPG and 29.0 APG over those three victories (.546 FG%, .481 3FG%, .846 FT%).
Game Notes vs. Indiana: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic is a game-time decision. – 5:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight’s game.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is a game-time decision. – 5:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle returns from two-game absence indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 5:25 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Rick Carlisle says Goga Bitadze is playing, Duane Washington is out and Pacers will have 9 players tonight. pic.twitter.com/ToCof6nzgu – 5:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze is IN. Duane Washington Jr. is OUT, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 5:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers sign Justin Anderson to second 10-day deal, third overall indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 4:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers sign Justin Anderson to a second 10-day contract sportando.basketball/en/pacers-sign… – 4:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Justin Anderson has signed a second 10-day contract with the Pacers.
He signed his first one on March 17, then averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. – 3:49 PM
Justin Anderson has signed a second 10-day contract with the Pacers.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Justin Anderson has been signed to a second 10-day contract, the #Pacers announced. – 3:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Roster Update: We have signed Justin Anderson to a second 10-day contract.
Learn more » https://t.co/otq63Z3vaw pic.twitter.com/sjo0bNgBPj – 3:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week won by Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/mlYZz7cjAx – 3:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
On March 24 vs. the Pacers, John Konchar played 25 minutes and traveled 2 miles at an average of 4.38 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/2Zc9HyXsHp – 3:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
get loud for free fries tonight 🍟👏
» https://t.co/XrYR4lLvT8 pic.twitter.com/NhXWeDwZ6U – 2:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Today is the final day to apply for 75 Moves That Start Movements, a partnership created with @Hennessy to award minority-owned businesses with relief and resources through the #UnfinishedBusiness program!
APPLY: https://t.co/gI768hDQJx pic.twitter.com/aAwCTUcF4p – 1:09 PM
