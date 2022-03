Hawks vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

📅 On this day in 2018, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns had 56 points and 15 rebounds in a 126-114 win over the Hawks.Towns (22 years, 133 days) became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record at least 55p/15r in a game, a distinction he still holds. pic.twitter.com/b2qCI7qR1A

The Pacers have signed Justin Anderson to a second 10-day contract. He had three games scoring in double figures for the team on his first 10-day deal and has started on the wing due to various injuries. – 3:48 PM

Justin Anderson has signed a second 10-day contract with the Pacers.He signed his first one on March 17, then averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. – 3:49 PM

Rick Carlisle says Goga Bitadze is playing, Duane Washington is out and Pacers will have 9 players tonight. pic.twitter.com/ToCof6nzgu

The Hawks enter tonight’s game having won their first three contests against the Pacers this season, averaging 126.0 PPG and 29.0 APG over those three victories (.546 FG%, .481 3FG%, .846 FT%).Game Notes vs. Indiana: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta (1/2):Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)Oshae Brissett – Out (sore back)Duane Washington Jr. – Out (bruised right hip)Malcolm Brogdon – Out (rest)Isaiah Jackson – Out (headache)Chris Duarte – Out (left toe) pic.twitter.com/A1hRAMv324

An hour ago, Oshae Brissett was warming up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and I even got a couple photos of him. 📸Now, the third-year swingman has been ruled OUT against the #Hawks due to a sore back, and the #Pacers are down to the league minimum eight players tonight. pic.twitter.com/cRgSToDqJf

Hawks are heavy favorites tonight over the Pacers, but they’re 6-15 on the road since Christmas and they’re 0-5 in their last five opportunities to get over .500. – 6:29 PM

Trae Young has scored 30+ points in five straight games against the Pacers. He’s the first Hawk since Dominique Wilkins to tally 30+ in five straight games against a single opponent (vs. Charlotte, 1/19/93-11/20/93), per @EliasSports . – 6:30 PM

“Could he have played a game or two at the end? Possibly, yes. He’s pretty close, but at that point with a back-to-back to end the season, what’s the point?” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Myles Turner indystar.com/story/sports/n…

“Felt very bad about not going on that trip because it’s just a hard set of couple games, given our personnel situation. But we got seven (games) left, and we gotta focus.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle indystar.com/story/sports/n…

Kelvin Sampson spent the end of the 2008 season with the Spurs after he was let go at Indiana. He and Gregg Popovich struck up a friendship during USA Basketball. “He’s a great coach,” Popovich said. – 6:39 PM

“He’s a good player, and he is an NBA player. He earned the opportunity to come with us.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Justin Anderson indystar.com/story/sports/n…

Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) is back tonight and will start — along with Sykes, Haliburton, Hield and Anderson. Oshae Brissett is a late scratch.Trae Young has scored 30+ in five straight games vs the Pacers, including 47 last time out. – 6:45 PM

Pacers only have 8 players available tonight, which is part of the reason they signed Justin Anderson to a second 10-day contract. Need 8 active players.Sykes, Haliubrton, Hield, Anderson, Bitadze; Stephenson, Taylor, Smith.Only Bitadze was on the team last season. – 6:47 PM

Delon Wright enters tonight’s contest ranked 5th in total steals off the bench (59) and t30th overall (77). Wright recorded his team-leading 22nd multi-steal game against GSW on 3/25, notching two thefts in the win. – 6:57 PM

With his sixth defensive rebound tonight, Clint Capela has tied John Brown for 25th place in Hawks history with 1,143 … Tonight is Capela’s 130th game in an Atlanta uniform. – 7:24 PM

Hawks are 6-for-10 from 3-point range with 3:58 still to go in the first quarter.Three 3’s for Kevin Huerter, two for TLC, one for Bogi.Hawks lead the Pacers, 26-24 – 7:24 PM

Pacers defense hasn’t been good so far. On the flip side, neither has the Hawks. It’s 26-24 Atlanta so far with both teams shooting 50% or better. – 7:25 PM

Lance Stephenson checks in and gets the loudest applause of the night. Building needs some life, honestly. It’s so quiet in here. #Pacers

The Hawks made 10 three’s in the first period, their most in a quarter this season (previously 9 twice). – 7:34 PM

Hawks up 44-30 over the Pacers at the end of the first quarter. Hawks shot 10/14 from 3 and 68 percent from the floor.Huerter: 9/2, 3/5 FGYoung: 8/8, 3/5 FGCapela: 6/7/2, 3/5 FGTLC: 6, 2/2 FGBogdanovic: 6, 2/2 FG – 7:35 PM

Trae Young with an easy 8 points and 8 assists in the first quarter as the Hawks carve up the Pacers defense. It’s 44-30 after one frame. Buddy Hield had a 10 point first quarter for the Pacers. – 7:35 PM

The Hawks made 10 3-pointers in that first quarter.So, that’s giving them quite a boost 😂They lead the Pacers 44-30 heading into the second quarter. – 7:35 PM

Hawks go for 44pts, 10 for 14 from range, in the first quarter. And just one FTA in 12mins.Pacers are trapping and trying to make it difficult on Trae Young, but he has 8pts, 8asts.Buddy Hield has 10. – 7:36 PM

End of 1Q: #Hawks 44, #Pacers 30Trae Young is doing whatever he wants with 8 points and 8 assists. – 7:36 PM

Another nice finish from Jalen Johnson at the rim, this one set up by Lou Williams(all my mentions are about Johnson so I guess I’m just gonna live tweet whatever he does on the court, lol) – 7:38 PM

Hawks Twitter may explode… Jalen Johnson just had a steal and finished with a dunk on the other end 👀 – 7:40 PM

Nice steal and finish on the other end for Jalen Johnson. Very active minutes so far for the rookie. He’s up to 8 points and the Hawks are up 50-33. – 7:40 PM

Jalen Johnson is 4-of-5 from the field with a combined distance of 0 ft. on his makes. – 7:43 PM

Haliburton, now up to 8 points and 7 assists, is doing his best to keep up with Trae Young (who has 8 and 8). Pacers on a 12-6 run since Haliburton checked and have cut the lead down to 11. – 7:49 PM

Nancy Leonard celebrating her birthday at the #Pacers game, of course.One of the icons of the organization.I believe there should be something significant to celebrate her and Slick outside The Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/SZEHpjBxtQ

Pacers are trapping Trae a lot, but they’re also playing 4 smalls and a big, so when the big goes with Trae, Capela can get whatever he wants on the offensive glass. – 7:59 PM

Enjoyed the aggressive offensive play by Haliburton in the 2Q. He has 16pts after just 2 in the first period.Hawks with just two 3s in the quarter, but they’re dominating the paint (+14) — and up 74-63 at halftime. – 8:05 PM

