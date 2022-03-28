Hawks vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-50) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,678,714 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,464,502 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
