Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown out against Toronto

Boston: Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out. Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out . Robert Williams (left knee lateral meniscal tear) has been downgraded to out. Nik Stauskas (G League – on assignment) has been upgraded to available. Brodric Thomas (G League – two-way) has been upgraded to available. Malik Fitts (G League – on assignment) has been upgraded to available.Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype