Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown out against Toronto

Boston: Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out. Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) has been downgraded to out. Robert Williams (left knee lateral meniscal tear) has been downgraded to out. Nik Stauskas (G League – on assignment) has been upgraded to available. Brodric Thomas (G League – two-way) has been upgraded to available. Malik Fitts (G League – on assignment) has been upgraded to available.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics depth chart vs. Raptors
Guards: Smart, White, Pritchard, Stauskas, Thomas
Forwards: G. Williams, Nesmith, Hauser, Fitts, Ryan, Morgan
Centers: Theis, Kornet
OUT: R. Williams (knee), Tatum (knee), Horford (personal), Brown (knee) – 1:48 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Celtics using tonight as a maintenance night. Williams out with that MCL injury and Horford out for personal reasons, but also top scorers Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum who will rest nagging knee injuries they have been playing through. – 1:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Cleveland (vs Orlando) and Chicago (at New York) both have favourable matchups tonight, but Raptors catch a break with the red-hot 1st-place Celtics in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and resting Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston will also be without Horford/Robert Williams – 1:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both with right knee soreness, are out tonight vs. Toronto. Al Horford is out for personal reasons. And obviously Williams is out with the left knee meniscus tear. – 1:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Rob Williams has a left torn lateral meniscal tear and will be out for a while, obviously. For tonight’s game, players OUT include Jaylen Brown (right Knee Tendinopathy); Al Horford (personal Reasons); Jayson Tatum (right Patella Tendinopathy) – 1:20 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics confirm reports by listing Robert Williams as out with a left knee lateral meniscus tear. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both out tonight with tendinopathy. Al Horford to miss second straight game for personal reasons. – 1:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce they will be without Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Rob Williams and Jayson Tatum tonight in Toronto. – 1:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics announce Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams are all OUT tonight against #Raptors. – 1:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Toronto tonight:
Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 1:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This could certainly have an impact this evening
Our pals at Celtics PR just report
Jaylen Brown – Right Knee Tendinopathy – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear – OUT – 1:16 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy), Al Horford (personal reasons), Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy), and Robert Williams (left knee lateral meniscal tear) are all OUT vs. Toronto. – 1:15 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Robert Williams is a key piece to the Celtics starting 5.
This season, 35 5-man lineups have played 175 minutes together.
The lineup of Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford and Williams ranks first in defensive rating (94.2) and net rating (+24.6) among those 35 groups. – 12:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Given the Rob news, if Tatum and Brown are feeling anything at all, just sit them tonight.
All year long it’s been health over playoff position. That shouldn’t change now. – 12:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Minnesota are up for @celticsblog:
-Another blowout over a good team
-Rob got hurt
-Smart stealing offense
-Pritchard dialed in
-Shutting down KAT
-Tatum steps up
-White’s shot is back
-Nesmith!
-Having some fun along the way
celticsblog.com/2022/3/28/2299… – 10:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum MVP case:
— 27.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG (career highs)
— Leads NBA in total points
— Leads NBA in +/-
— Best record in East
— Best point differential in East
— Best point differential in 2022
— Best defense in NBA
— Celtics 22-5 when he scores 30+ pic.twitter.com/94Ex9VZ5nz – 10:03 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 6 AST
Tatum is averaging 31.6 PPG with a 78.4 eFG% over his last five games.
The only other player in @Boston Celtics history to average at least 30 PPG with a 75 eFG% over a five-game span is Larry Bird (March 1986). pic.twitter.com/Vp2dYLQmFq – 9:01 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jayson Tatum on knee soreness affecting his slow start this season: “Maybe in the beginning that played a part. I’ve just really been playing basketball like three years straight, from the bubble, short offseason, playing last year, to the Olympics. But that’s just part of it.” – 10:11 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jayson Tatum on his current level of play: “I wish I had started the season this way – then I’d be MVP.” – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on playing tomorrow in Toronto: “We’re going to assess that tomorrow. See how my knee is feeling. And we’ll decide then.” – 9:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum said he’s happy for UNC’s Caleb Love, who played for Tatum’s father in St. Louis and has no doubt he’ll be in the NBA next year. “But (he) gotta lose next week.” #Celtics #MarchMadness #UNC – 9:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum says he’s going to assess his knee tomorrow to decide if he’ll play in Toronto. – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on his run of great play: “I wish I could start a season like this. Then I’d be MVP. But it’s a great time to find your rhythm.” – 9:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics season so far: “It’s been a journey. We’ve had to find ourselves. But it’s been fun. Looking back on the tougher times, I think we benefitted from them and it made us better along the way.” – 9:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on going from 11th to 1st: “It’s been a journey. We’ve had to find our identity…It’s been fun. Some of the tougher times, looking back, I think we benefited from it and it made us better along the way. – 9:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on his knee soreness: “It’s feeling better. It’s something from earlier in the season. Something I’ve needed to keep an eye on.” – 9:41 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on going from 11th seed to 1 seed in two months: “It’s been a journey. We’ve had to find our identity.” – 9:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on his knee: “It’s feeling better.” Says he’s been keeping an eye on it all season. – 9:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on fellow St. Louis native Caleb Love of UNC: “He’s been playing great. No doubt in my mind he’ll be playing up here, in the league, next year. But they gotta lose next game.” – 9:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Duke alum Jayson Tatum on UNC’s Caleb Love, who played for his Dad back in high school: “No doubt in my mind he’ll be playing up here in the NBA next year, but they gotta lose next week.” – 9:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Duke-UNC: “Coach K’s last year, you can’t write it up any better than that.” – 9:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on being No. 1 seed: “Feeling good. Playing great basketball…spirits are high.” – 9:37 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“Seeding matters … But we’re going to have to play who we have to play. The East is going to be a dogfight. We’re not running from nobody.”
– Jaylen Brown on seeding after Celtics took over the top spot in the East on Sunday night.
pic.twitter.com/ab0Gf6PyI0 – 8:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on if playoff seedings matter: “It matters, because the East is going to be a dogfight. But we aren’t running from nobody.” – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown in the walk-off TV interview: “We got a little respect around here. Jayson Tatum – MVP. Ime – Coach of the Year. Rob and Smart – First Team All-Defense and Defensive Player of the Year. We gotta get some respect.” – 8:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown last 5 games:
28.4 PPG
5.0 RPG
59.1 FG%
51.9 3P% on 5.4 attempts
The Celtics are 21-3 since the “energy shifted”. pic.twitter.com/HcDuIXFj3k – 8:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum in March:
33.7 PPG
6.8 RPG
4.8 APG
53.9 FG%
46.6 3P% on 9.8 attempts
91.0 FT%
The Celtics have outscored opponents by 209 points with Tatum on the court this month. pic.twitter.com/lmvc1SiERG – 8:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
TD Garden crowd chanting “Deuce” as Jayson Tatum holds his son during postgame interview with @Amanda_Pflugrad – 8:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The whole Garden is yelling Deuuuuce right now as Tatum holds his son for the postgame jumbotron interview – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 134-112. 6 straight wins
Tatum – 34/5/6
Brown – 31 points, 10 rebounds
White – 15 points
Rob – 13 points, 10 rebounds
Pritchard – 11 points
Celtics – 56.3% FGs
Celtics – 17-39 threes
Edwards – 24/5/6
Towns – 19/4/5
Nowell – 13 points
Wolves – 53.6% FGs – 8:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
It’s an ATL thing. Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards do a jersey sway following the game. #Celtics #Timberwolves. – 8:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat up on #Timberwolves 134-112, tied with #Heat for first in East. Tatum 34, Brown 31, White 15, RWiliams 13; Edwards 24, Towns 19, Nowell 13. – 8:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum is averaging 29.9 points and 5 assists on a 50.3/40.1/87.6 percent shooting split in his last 28 games, starting from his 51-point explosion in Washington. Celtics are 24-4 in that span, which sounds like a typo. – 8:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
With back-to-back looming, kind of surprised Tatum/Brown are still out there. Likely not for long. – 8:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has a 30-point, 5-assist night for the 3rd time in his last 4 games. – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 106-80 after three
Tatum – 32 points
Brown – 23 points
Rob – 13 points, 10 rebounds
White – 13 points
Celtics – 57.1% FGs
Celtics – 12-30 threes
Towns – 15 points
Edwards – 15 points
Nowell – 13 points
Wolves – 49.2% FGs
Wolves – 9-24 threes – 7:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Feels like Tatum has gotten an MVP chant for like 5 games in a row, and the Celtics have only been home for a few days – 7:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Loud MVP chants for Tatum. For the first time in his career, the fans make a valid point – 7:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
28 for Tatum now…he’s regained the NBA scoring lead… pic.twitter.com/RUSOXjYiqv – 7:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With 22 tonight, Jayson Tatum now has 1,911 points on the season, moving into the Celtics top 15 all-time single season scoring list.
Only six Celtics (Havlicek, Pierce, Bird, Thomas, McHale, Jones) have ever scored 2,000 points in a season. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum has 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block and he’s played some excellent 1-on-1 defense on Karl-Anthony Towns. – 7:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
So Marcus Smart just threw an off the backboard alley oop to Jaylen Brown and this place is going nuts – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum splitting traps for finger rolls huh? That’s All-NBA First Team stuff. – 7:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 72-49 at the half
Brown – 17 points, 7 rebounds
Tatum – 15/3/4
White – 10 points
Pritchard – 9 points
Celtics – 53.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-21 3’s
Celtics – 8 TOs
Towns – 13/4/3
Nowell – 11 points
Vanderbilt – 7 points
Wolves – 42.2% FGs
Wolves – 4-15 3’s
Wolves – 9 TOs – 7:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown makes both free throws, Celtics lead by 20…again.
It’s the 27th 20-point lead for the Celtics this year…
…it’s the 6th straight game they’ve had one and the 14th time in the last 28 games.
(Halftime: Boston 72, Minnesota 49) – 7:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics up 72-79 over #Timberwolves at half. Brown 17, Tatum 15, White 10; Towns 13, Nowell 11.
BOS 38 pts in 2Q with one turnover. – 7:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Boston leads Minnesota 72-49. Just a dominant half, especially defensively. Brown with 17. Tatum with 15. After 12 in the first quarter, Towns had just one in quarter 2. – 7:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown was flexing his left wrist after that last foul. Looks like he’s staying in the game though.
May be weird coming off three days off, but spotting Brown a rest day at some point seems like it might not be a bad idea. – 7:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Despite seven turnovers, #Celtics lead #Timberwolves 34-30 after 1Q. Brown 9, Smart 7, Pritchard 6, Tatum 5, RWilliams 5; Towns 12, Vanderbilt 6. – 6:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Normally, Udoka subs out Tatum and Horford around 5 minutes to play in Q1. Tonight, it was Tatum, but Grant (starting for Horford) stayed on. Could be a sign of a short rotation tonight. – 6:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a really strong finish by Tatum. Could have been a foul. – 6:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Timberwolves starters:
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Edwards
D’Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley – 5:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Timberwolves at Celtics – TD Garden – March 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Minnesota – D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns
OUT: Boston: Horford, Minnesota: Beasley, J. McDaniels pic.twitter.com/2mEMouRMpU – 5:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV, talking playoff race, Jayson Tatum and more right up until Celtics-Wolves at 6 ET. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. pic.twitter.com/E3j2LSgV9W – 5:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Late on this, but both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs Minnesota.
I’m also available after a long day of soccer! – 5:05 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics list Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both as available tonight after some questions for both regarding knee soreness. – 5:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both officially available tonight – 4:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both IN today against #Timberwolves. #Celtics – 4:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum “testing it out” before the game as Ime Udoka said he would, with the hopes of playing tonight against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/vmsPK56FF0 – 4:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Miami’s Kam McGusty is a Sixth-Year Redshirt Senior who has dealt with multiple injuries…
He graduated high school in 2016 and was an ESPN Top-50 recruit in the same class as Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball, Bam Adebayo, Seventh Woods & Jarrett Allen espn.com/college-sports… – 3:20 PM
Miami’s Kam McGusty is a Sixth-Year Redshirt Senior who has dealt with multiple injuries…
