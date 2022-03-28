Jerami Grant ruled out for the rest of the season

Omari Sanfoka II: Jerami Grant will miss the rest of the season with a left calf strain, Pistons announce
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a left calf strain. – 7:10 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Pistons announce @Jerami Grant will miss the last seven games of the season: pic.twitter.com/ob0cZQROad – 7:07 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the rest of the season with a left calf strain. – 7:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pistons say forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a left calf strain. – 7:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pistons announce that “Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a left calf strain.” – 7:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ Jerami Grant will miss the rest of the season with a left calf strain. – 7:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a left calf strain. – 7:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant will miss the rest of the season with a left calf strain, Pistons announce – 7:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
With Jerami Grant out tonight, Marvin Bagley III will start – 3:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant (calf strain) and Isaiah Livers (concussion) are OUT for Sunday vs. #Knicks. – 5:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Anyone watching on TV see when Jerami Grant’s injury occurred? – 8:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant (left calf strain) will not return tonight, Pistons announce – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Wizards 25, Pistons 24
Isaiah Stewart: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Marvin Bagley III: 6 points
Jerami Grant: 5 points – 7:34 PM
More on this storyline
Rod Beard: #Pistons Jerami Grant (left calf strain) will not return tonight. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / March 25, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will both play tonight, Dwane Casey said. Will be Grant’s first game since Dec. 10 -via Twitter @omarisankofa / February 1, 2022
The Pistons might be getting back to full strength. After playing most of the season with piecemeal lineups and rotations, the Pistons could be playing their first game with their full starting lineup and reserves since November. Jerami Grant, the team’s leading scorer, and Kelly Olynyk were not on the injury report and appear poised to return to the lineup for Tuesday’s matchup at Little Caesars Arena against the New Orleans Pelicans. -via Detroit News / February 1, 2022
