Jerami Grant ruled out for the rest of the season

Omari Sanfoka II: Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will both play tonight, Dwane Casey said. Will be Grant’s first game since Dec. 10 -via Twitter @omarisankofa / February 1, 2022

The Pistons say Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a left calf strain. – 7:02 PM

