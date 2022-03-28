Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Eric Bledsoe done for the season

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic out for the season sportando.basketball/en/trail-blaze… – 1:56 PM
Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic out for the season sportando.basketball/en/trail-blaze… – 1:56 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Blazers press release announcing that anyone of consequence (Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Bledsoe) will miss the rest of the season was great. Josh Hart, out at least a week, probably not far behind. PDX has won twice since All-Star, and has no interest in winning another. – 12:51 PM
Blazers press release announcing that anyone of consequence (Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Bledsoe) will miss the rest of the season was great. Josh Hart, out at least a week, probably not far behind. PDX has won twice since All-Star, and has no interest in winning another. – 12:51 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Blazers say Josh Hart (patellar tendinopathy in his left knee) will be reevaluated in one week. Eric Bledsoe (Achilles), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Anfernee Simons (left knee) will miss the rest of the regular-season. – 12:38 PM
The Blazers say Josh Hart (patellar tendinopathy in his left knee) will be reevaluated in one week. Eric Bledsoe (Achilles), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Anfernee Simons (left knee) will miss the rest of the regular-season. – 12:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Blazers announced both Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons will miss the reminder of the 2021-22 season due to injuries. #ripcity – 12:35 PM
The Blazers announced both Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons will miss the reminder of the 2021-22 season due to injuries. #ripcity – 12:35 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
She really touched my heart today ❤️
Thank you for sharing your story with me 🤗❤️
If anyone know her family please reach out me or @Portland Trail Blazers would love to get family to the games for rest of the season. 🤞🏻#ripcity pic.twitter.com/eWrhaBzgck – 10:45 PM
She really touched my heart today ❤️
Thank you for sharing your story with me 🤗❤️
If anyone know her family please reach out me or @Portland Trail Blazers would love to get family to the games for rest of the season. 🤞🏻#ripcity pic.twitter.com/eWrhaBzgck – 10:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Brown III (eye) is questionable; Bledsoe (Achilles), Hart (knee), Ingles (knee), Lillard (core muscle), Little (shoulder), Louzada (knee), Nurkic (foot), Anfernee Simons (knee), Watford (knee) and Winslow (calf) are out for Monday’s game against Oklahoma City. – 8:52 PM
Brown III (eye) is questionable; Bledsoe (Achilles), Hart (knee), Ingles (knee), Lillard (core muscle), Little (shoulder), Louzada (knee), Nurkic (foot), Anfernee Simons (knee), Watford (knee) and Winslow (calf) are out for Monday’s game against Oklahoma City. – 8:52 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Brown III (left eye) is questionable.
Bledsoe (Achilles), Hart (knee), Ingles (knee), Lillard (core muscle), Little (shoulder), Louzada (knee), Nurkic (foot), Simons (knee), Watford (left knee; bone contusion) & Winslow (calf) are out Mon.’s game vs OKC – 8:26 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Brown III (left eye) is questionable.
Bledsoe (Achilles), Hart (knee), Ingles (knee), Lillard (core muscle), Little (shoulder), Louzada (knee), Nurkic (foot), Simons (knee), Watford (left knee; bone contusion) & Winslow (calf) are out Mon.’s game vs OKC – 8:26 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles), Hart (left knee), Ingles (left knee), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Little (left shoulder), Louzada (left knee), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Simons (left knee) & Winslow (left calf inflammation) are out for Saturday’s game vs HOU – 6:39 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles), Hart (left knee), Ingles (left knee), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Little (left shoulder), Louzada (left knee), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Simons (left knee) & Winslow (left calf inflammation) are out for Saturday’s game vs HOU – 6:39 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
I am surprised how many people think a lineup featuring Lillard, Simons, Hart and Nukic is so much better than Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Nurkic and either Nance or Covington. – 5:55 PM
I am surprised how many people think a lineup featuring Lillard, Simons, Hart and Nukic is so much better than Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Nurkic and either Nance or Covington. – 5:55 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
2/2 Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic have also gotten some sort of wink-wink assurances about their deals for next season. Why else would they agree to end their solid seasons this early? – 12:29 PM
2/2 Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic have also gotten some sort of wink-wink assurances about their deals for next season. Why else would they agree to end their solid seasons this early? – 12:29 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
10. Tyrese Haliburton
9. Stephen Curry
8. Grayson Allen
7. Seth Curry
6. Anfernee Simons
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
@fromal09 looked at the 10 players who have the most points added (relative to league average) on three-pointers for @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/SOviIlex1O pic.twitter.com/HpAzXh2ilt – 10:52 AM
10. Tyrese Haliburton
9. Stephen Curry
8. Grayson Allen
7. Seth Curry
6. Anfernee Simons
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
@fromal09 looked at the 10 players who have the most points added (relative to league average) on three-pointers for @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/SOviIlex1O pic.twitter.com/HpAzXh2ilt – 10:52 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles), Hart (left knee), Ingles (left knee), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Little (left shoulder), Louzada (left knee), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Simons (left knee) & Winslow (left calf inflammation) are out for tonight’s game vs HOU – 7:43 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles), Hart (left knee), Ingles (left knee), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Little (left shoulder), Louzada (left knee), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Simons (left knee) & Winslow (left calf inflammation) are out for tonight’s game vs HOU – 7:43 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will miss at least a month with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, team says. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.