Kings vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

J.J. Redick asked Tyler Herro a while back ( https://t.co/z59BBCjHcb ) if defenses target him “because you’re white with short arms.”On BRING IT IN today I discuss with @David Thorpe

Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…

Western Conference Player of the Week hasn’t been announced yet, but have a hunch Devin Booker will win it.His last 4 games:at Kings (W) 31 points, 7 reboundsat T-Wolves (W) 28 points, 7 assists.at Nuggets (W) 49 points (season high), 10 assistsvs. 76ers (W) 35 points – 3:28 PM

As Heat sorts through its rotation with less than two weeks left in the regular season, what has been the best lineup, who has helped the Adebayo-Butler-Lowry trio the most and and other Heat lineup tidbits to know miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Free pod: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Danny Leroux Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka

Caleb Martin is out for tonight’s game against the Kings with a calf injury. Tyler Herro, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent are questionable. Potential for both Oladipo and Morris to see extended minutes tonight. – 4:37 PM

From earlier — ASK IRA: Are the Heat getting cut down to size? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Injury update for tonight:Gabe Vincent (toe): will play.Tyler Herro (knee): will play.P.J. Tucker (knee): will play.Previously ruled out: Caleb Martin (calf), Javonte Smart (G League), Mychal Mulder (G League).Erik Spoelstra is back tonight after one-game family absence. – 5:44 PM

Kyle Guy has returned to the Canton Charge, the #Cavs G League affiliate. Guy played in 19 games for the Miami Heat after getting called up from the G League in late December. – 5:50 PM

Erik Spoelstra on the Kings, “I think this is the perfect team for us to play against. They are relentless.” – 5:57 PM

Spoelstra on Kings: “I think this is the perfect team for us to play against. They are relentless.” Kings among the league leaders in paint points and averaging the fifth-most drives to the basket per game this season. – 5:58 PM

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he doesn’t know if De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis will play again this season. He says it’s a “day-by-day thing.” – 6:11 PM

Alvin Gentry was non-committal on whether we have see the last of Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox this season. Fox is on the trip. Both players are continuing to rehab. – 6:11 PM

With the Heat no longer holding Kyle Guy’s rights following his release from his two-way contract, he has returned to play for the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, where he played before signing with the Heat. – 6:27 PM

New for ⁦ @YahooSports ⁩: The teams in the East could be best described as “reeling”, “storming”, “holding”, and “lurking”. Milwaukee, Miami, Philly and Boston will have to deal with Brooklyn at the end of it, though sports.yahoo.com/wide-open-east…

Before the Kings tip-off in Miami, Alex Len and Josh Jackson have both been scratched from tonight’s game with (non-COVID illnesses). Sacramento already without De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. – 7:01 PM

A change to the Heat’s starting lineup, with Max Strus getting the start in place of Duncan Robinson tonight vs. Kings. – 7:02 PM

Alex Len (non-COVID illness) added to Kings injury report and now out.Sacramento also without De’Aaron Fox (right hand soreness), Domantas Sabonis (left knee contusion), Terence Davis (right wrist recovery), Richaun Holmes (personal reasons), Josh Jackson (non-COVID illness). – 7:03 PM

Max Strus starting in place of Duncan Robinson tonight. There is definitely more to that than it being Strus’s birthday. – 7:03 PM

Today is just the sixth time in the last two seasons that Duncan Robinson has played off the bench, and they have all happened this season. – 7:13 PM

Max Strus isn’t used in the exact same sets as Duncan RobinsonWhen things don’t work for the starters, they go to their safety blanket of finding a DHO for himPart of me thinks it’s a way for the starters to figure this out free-flowing – 7:13 PM

Paul George questionable vs. the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Kings will face the Clippers on April 9. pic.twitter.com/QDqX6FwyC8

Jerry Reynolds and Mark Jones on the call for the Kings/Heat game. Second straight that Jerry is filling in for @Kayte Christensen

The Adebayo-Queta match up is all we want to see tonight in Miami! #SacramentoProud

With Max Strus starting, can the Heat afford the defense of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro together in the second unit? – 7:39 PM

So now apparently now instead of going at Duncan Robinson at the outset, opponents go at Max Strus. – 7:45 PM

Max Strus called for a charge and picks up his second foul with 8:24 left in the first quarter. Strus is staying in for now. – 7:47 PM

This Heat offense with the starters recently has been a TON of Lowry bail out threes – 7:50 PM

Alvin Gentry appears to have injured his right hand on that pass from Trey Lyles. – 7:50 PM

More energetic minutes from Jimmy Butler right away. He’s attacking his man off the dribble, and his drive just led to a PJ Tucker 3 (who has been struggling with his shot). – 7:53 PM

This is a different substitution pattern that I’ve been talking aboutHerro in for ButlerHe’s the first sub – 7:55 PM

Tyler Herro making some really nice passing reads on his drives early. He has two assists in three minutes, and would have three assists if P.J. Tucker could have converted on that open floater. – 7:58 PM

This has to be the patternLet Tyler and Bam run togetherInstead of making the Butler-Tucker-Dedmon front-court run which has been awfulBeen talking about Bam with the second unit – 7:58 PM

Duncan Robinson in the game as the third player off the Heat’s bench. – 7:59 PM

Herro coming in for Butler allows him to play alongside Lowry and frees him up to be a more organic playmaker. He has two assists in three minutes, all in the flow of the offense. – 8:00 PM

Duncan Robinson checks in. Max Strus checks out. Strus went scoreless (0/2 on 3s) and picked up a pair of fouls in his nine minutes as a starter. – 8:02 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.