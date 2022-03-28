Kings vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (27-48) play against the Miami Heat (28-28) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Sacramento Kings 16, Miami Heat 26 (Q1 01:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler checked out at 6-min mark, back in with 2ish minutes left. Isn’t this the LeBron minutes pattern? – 8:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson checks in. Max Strus checks out. Strus went scoreless (0/2 on 3s) and picked up a pair of fouls in his nine minutes as a starter. – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s four-man bench rotation tonight: Herro, Dedmon, Robinson and Vincent.
No Oladipo or Morris yet. – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Herro coming in for Butler allows him to play alongside Lowry and frees him up to be a more organic playmaker. He has two assists in three minutes, all in the flow of the offense. – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson in the game as the third player off the Heat’s bench. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This has to be the pattern
Let Tyler and Bam run together
Instead of making the Butler-Tucker-Dedmon front-court run which has been awful
Been talking about Bam with the second unit – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro making some really nice passing reads on his drives early. He has two assists in three minutes, and would have three assists if P.J. Tucker could have converted on that open floater. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is a different substitution pattern that I’ve been talking about
Herro in for Butler
He’s the first sub – 7:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
More energetic minutes from Jimmy Butler right away. He’s attacking his man off the dribble, and his drive just led to a PJ Tucker 3 (who has been struggling with his shot). – 7:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry appears to have injured his right hand on that pass from Trey Lyles. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This Heat offense with the starters recently has been a TON of Lowry bail out threes – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus called for a charge and picks up his second foul with 8:24 left in the first quarter. Strus is staying in for now. – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So now apparently now instead of going at Duncan Robinson at the outset, opponents go at Max Strus. – 7:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s get after it.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Max Strus starting, can the Heat afford the defense of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro together in the second unit? – 7:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Adebayo-Queta match up is all we want to see tonight in Miami! #SacramentoProud – 7:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jerry Reynolds and Mark Jones on the call for the Kings/Heat game. Second straight that Jerry is filling in for @Kayte Christensen – 7:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/iPnDa3veYf – 7:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Paul George questionable vs. the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Kings will face the Clippers on April 9. pic.twitter.com/QDqX6FwyC8 – 7:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kings’ starters tonight vs. Heat: Davion Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Damian Jones. – 7:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus isn’t used in the exact same sets as Duncan Robinson
When things don’t work for the starters, they go to their safety blanket of finding a DHO for him
Part of me thinks it’s a way for the starters to figure this out free-flowing – 7:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Today is just the sixth time in the last two seasons that Duncan Robinson has played off the bench, and they have all happened this season. – 7:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Jimmy Butler ties Kevin Edwards for 25th on the Heat all-time regular season list, at 163. – 7:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Max Strus starting in place of Duncan Robinson tonight. There is definitely more to that than it being Strus’s birthday. – 7:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Alex Len (non-COVID illness) added to Kings injury report and now out.
Sacramento also without De’Aaron Fox (right hand soreness), Domantas Sabonis (left knee contusion), Terence Davis (right wrist recovery), Richaun Holmes (personal reasons), Josh Jackson (non-COVID illness). – 7:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings starters in Miami:
Davion Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles and Damian Jones. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Whoa: Max Strus starting in place of Duncan Robinson tonight for Heat. Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Tucker the other starters. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A change to the Heat’s starting lineup, with Max Strus getting the start in place of Duncan Robinson tonight vs. Kings. – 7:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat – 3/28:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 7:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat – 3/28:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 7:01 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Before the Kings tip-off in Miami, Alex Len and Josh Jackson have both been scratched from tonight’s game with (non-COVID illnesses). Sacramento already without De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. – 7:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Birthday boy getting the start 🥳
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel addresses Tagovailoa, Bridgewater, Hill, various personnel issues today at NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Miami Heat – 3/28:
Alex Len (Non-Covid illness) – OUT
Josh Jackson (Non-Covid illness) – OUT – 7:00 PM
Updated Injury Report at Miami Heat – 3/28:
Alex Len (Non-Covid illness) – OUT
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report at Miami Heat – 3/28:
Alex Len (Non-Covid illness) – OUT
Josh Jackson (Non-Covid illness) – OUT – 7:00 PM
Updated Injury Report at Miami Heat – 3/28:
Alex Len (Non-Covid illness) – OUT
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
extra drippy in The Magic City 🏝💧 pic.twitter.com/HoNcTWNx8R – 7:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The teams in the East could be best described as “reeling”, “storming”, “holding”, and “lurking”. Milwaukee, Miami, Philly and Boston will have to deal with Brooklyn at the end of it, though sports.yahoo.com/wide-open-east… – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With the Heat no longer holding Kyle Guy’s rights following his release from his two-way contract, he has returned to play for the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, where he played before signing with the Heat. – 6:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Top Moments in Sacramento Women’s History: Alyssa Anderson 🏊 #WomensHistoryMonth
READ MORE 📝 | https://t.co/vOTZETjuLF pic.twitter.com/TkRfYLFRZk – 6:18 PM
Top Moments in Sacramento Women’s History: Alyssa Anderson 🏊 #WomensHistoryMonth
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry was non-committal on whether we have see the last of Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox this season. Fox is on the trip. Both players are continuing to rehab. – 6:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he doesn’t know if De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis will play again this season. He says it’s a “day-by-day thing.” – 6:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Kings: “I think this is the perfect team for us to play against. They are relentless.” Kings among the league leaders in paint points and averaging the fifth-most drives to the basket per game this season. – 5:58 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (toe), Tyler Herro (knee), and P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the hope of playing in tonight’s game vs the Kings. Caleb Martin (Achilles) has been ruled out.
Coach Spo has returned to the team after missing Saturday’s game. – 5:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on the Kings, “I think this is the perfect team for us to play against. They are relentless.” – 5:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyle Guy has returned to the Canton Charge, the #Cavs G League affiliate. Guy played in 19 games for the Miami Heat after getting called up from the G League in late December. – 5:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Caleb Martin out tonight. Everyone else expected to play. @Anthony Chiang back from Ultra. – 5:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker are expected to play tonight.
Caleb Martin, Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder are out. – 5:46 PM
Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker are expected to play tonight.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, and PJ Tucker will play tonight vs the Kings – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Injury update for tonight:
Gabe Vincent (toe): will play.
Tyler Herro (knee): will play.
P.J. Tucker (knee): will play.
Previously ruled out: Caleb Martin (calf), Javonte Smart (G League), Mychal Mulder (G League).
Erik Spoelstra is back tonight after one-game family absence. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Kings also will be without Josh Jackson tonight (non-COVID illness) vs. Heat. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Victor Oladipo on comeback, “You can’t hurry love, so you can’t hurry this, either.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Adebayo: Too much of a good thing led to bad results; Caleb Martin again sidelined. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are the Heat getting cut down to size? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated story: The Miami Heat has ruled Caleb Martin out for tonight’s game against the Kings.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin is out for tonight’s game against the Kings with a calf injury. Tyler Herro, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent are questionable. Potential for both Oladipo and Morris to see extended minutes tonight. – 4:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Shoutout to Birthday Boy Max Strus! Our #1 undrafted pick today!
@Miami Heat // @Publix pic.twitter.com/DPl79CNXq4 – 4:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/BvNDKSnN0q
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/lcXfK4dkpn – 4:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Heat sorts through its rotation with less than two weeks left in the regular season, what has been the best lineup, who has helped the Adebayo-Butler-Lowry trio the most and and other Heat lineup tidbits to know miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:46 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT IN THE NBA
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Robert Williams
Caleb Martin
Lonnie Walker
More: https://t.co/y0c1Zc5fwV pic.twitter.com/2xDR7HNC4q – 3:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Western Conference Player of the Week hasn’t been announced yet, but have a hunch Devin Booker will win it.
His last 4 games:
at Kings (W) 31 points, 7 rebounds
at T-Wolves (W) 28 points, 7 assists.
at Nuggets (W) 49 points (season high), 10 assists
vs. 76ers (W) 35 points – 3:28 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Andre Drummond gives the Heat the Tyreek Hill #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Keeping the body maintained for this final stretch
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/FPi6RwArJR – 2:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo: Too much of a good thing led to bad results; Caleb Martin again sidelined. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:14 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
J.J. Redick asked Tyler Herro a while back (https://t.co/z59BBCjHcb) if defenses target him “because you’re white with short arms.”
On BRING IT IN today I discuss with @David Thorpe https://t.co/O0dWPqbHKj pic.twitter.com/7WXy7dTHLf – 1:51 PM
