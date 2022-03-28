LeBron James unlikely to play against Dallas with ankle swelling

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Shitty luck for the Lakers continues: One star takes a step forward w/ AD going through a full practice while LeBron takes a step back with his ankle likely keeping him out tomorrow’s game (and potentially longer).
Reminder: 8 games remain. Regular-season finale on April 10. – 4:11 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers status report has Lebron and Anthony Davis as ‘doubtful’ for tomorrow’s game…Looks like we are getting closer to getting AD back – 4:07 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game in Dallas because of a sprained left ankle.
Also, Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful (mid-foot sprain) instead of out, which represents some form of progress. – 4:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Lakers say @LeBron James is doubtful to play against Mavs tomorrow night. – 4:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After Lakers practice in Dallas today, Frank Vogel said LeBron James will be “doubtful” tomorrow vs. Mavs because of swelling after ankle sprain.
Anthony Davis went through practice, but will also be doubtful.
Bad news for national TV hype. Not so much for Mavs’ seeding hopes. – 3:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel on the Lakers’ practice today: Anthony Davis went through a full, live practice for the first time since he suffered the mid-foot sprain. LeBron James used the practice time to undergo treatment on the swelling in his left ankle. Both are listed as doubtful for DAL – 3:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said LeBron has swelling in sprained ankle and was not at practice but was getting treatment. – 3:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Frank Vogel just said to reporters that LeBron James is “doubtful” for Mavericks’ game Tuesday. Same for Anthony Davis, although that’s an upgrade. Davis went through practice today. James stayed at hotel for treatment on ankle, which as some swelling, Vogel said. – 3:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Frank Vogel said LeBron James, sprained left ankle, and Anthony Davis, right mid-foot sprain, both listed as doubtful for Lakers at Dallas. – 3:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be listed as doubtful tomorrow in Dallas. – 3:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
LeBron James listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks. #LakeShow – 3:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s ankle: “He definitely has some swelling from the ankle sprain.”
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James (ankle) is doubtful to play Tuesday in Dallas, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says. – 3:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
H/T to @Andrew Lopez. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, last night’s 23 point blown lead against the Pelicans was the biggest in a game where LeBron suited up for the Lakers. AK – 2:20 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James just opened up about the disappointing truth about his ankle injury.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-j… – 12:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss a kneecapping loss to the Pelicans, LeBron’s ankle, and where the hell the Lakers go from here w/@Jake Madison. (@lockedonpels) #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:11 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1963, the Royals’ Oscar Robertson had 43 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Division Finals.
He and LeBron James are the only players in NBA postseason history to record multiple 40-point triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/f7wZ0bn1K1 – 12:01 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Even if Sunday’s injury didn’t break LeBron James physically, it might have emotionally. My view of the latest, totally on-brand, Lakers meltdown for @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3213293/2022/0… – 11:43 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 5 AST
James became just the second player in NBA history to reach 37,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
He reached that mark in 76 fewer games played than Abdul-Jabbar. pic.twitter.com/Awm7yIewzp – 9:11 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
LeBron James’ Ankle Feels ‘Horrible’ And The Lakers’ Playoff Chances Are In Real Jeopardy via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:38 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James said his ankle felt “horrible” postgame Sunday and his availability is in question as L.A. continues its crucial stretch Tuesday in Dallas es.pn/3Nkzpum – 12:57 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron injures ankle, plays through it to score 39; Lakers fall to Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/leb… – 12:49 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A little more in-depth on what LeBron said about twisting his ankle tonight against the Pelicans, and the consequences of that: ocregister.com/2022/03/27/lak… – 12:00 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers didn’t just lose a critical game to the Pelicans; their biggest star got hurt. Now they’re up against LeBron’s bad ankle, a tough schedule and a team that hasn’t found rhythm all season long.
“Time’s running out.”
ocregister.com/2022/03/27/lak… – 11:44 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
🚨Wholesome content alert🚨
For his mom’s birthday, Trey Murphy III introduced her to @LeBron James. She was practically in tears she was so happy. I said, “You understand your son just beat him,” and she said, “But that’s LEBRON!” pic.twitter.com/wcHt7mKogG – 10:21 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A very surreal backstage experience: As LeBron was limping out, Pelicans hero Trey Murphy was waiting with his parents and asked for LeBron for a picture for his mother’s birthday. Trey snapped a pic, LeBron hugged her, and as he got a few steps away she *screamed* with delight. – 10:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said that he hopes this ankle doesn’t cost him any missed games. He already started treatment on it postgame, will continue treatment on the flight, and aim to get it ready for the next game. – 10:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron on the status of his sprained ankle: “it’s horrible.” pic.twitter.com/XgcSIywtcH – 10:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said this game was a microcosm of their season in many ways: “Another wasted opportunity.”
On his ankle: “I lost all explosiveness, couldn’t really get into the lane like I’d have wanted to.”
He’s missed 20 games this season, and Anthony Davis has played just 37 of 74. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on if the ankle injury will cost him games: “I hope not, shit.” – 10:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James did his ankle feels “horrible” after finishing the game on it. He had it wrapped but was able to walk – slowly – without crutches to his postgame interview. – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron limped into his postgame media session on what’s clearly a very sore ankle, and said that it feels “horrible” right now, and that he “has no idea how I finished the game.”
He’s dealt with ankle sprains before, and also has the sore knee (since late January). – 10:11 PM
LeBron limped into his postgame media session on what’s clearly a very sore ankle, and said that it feels “horrible” right now, and that he “has no idea how I finished the game.”
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says his ankle is “horrible right now” and he knows it’ll probably get worse on the plane ride. “It’s pretty sore right now.” – 10:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“Its horrible right now,” LeBron James said about his left ankle injury. – 10:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on his left ankle injury: “It’s horrible. It’s horrible right now. … It’s pretty sore right now.” – 10:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on his ankle: “I have no idea how I finished the game. … It was pretty nasty.” – 10:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Malik Monk: “I’m never not confident in what we can do, especially when we got Bron on our team.” – 10:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When the Clippers blew a 20-point lead in New Orleans back in November, it was their 5th game in 7 days
When the Lakers blew a 23-point lead in New Orleans, the Pelicans were playing the second night of a back-to-back, Lakers had three days off and LeBron James had five days off – 10:00 PM
When the Clippers blew a 20-point lead in New Orleans back in November, it was their 5th game in 7 days
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said LeBron was “In an incredible groove” prior to turning his ankle, and that he was clearly limited by it in 2nd half, even as he managed to play 42 minutes.
“He was pushing through it, but I did sense (his limitation).”
We’ll hear from LeBron soon. – 9:42 PM
Frank Vogel said LeBron was “In an incredible groove” prior to turning his ankle, and that he was clearly limited by it in 2nd half, even as he managed to play 42 minutes.
“He was pushing through it, but I did sense (his limitation).”
We’ll hear from LeBron soon. – 9:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Incredible 116-108 comeback over the Lakers!! The Pelicans trailed by 20 points at halftime & LeBron James was rolling. However, New Orleans wallops L.A. 67-39 in the second half. So many players excelled, but Trey Murphy’s my player of the game with 21 points — all in 2nd half. – 9:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Lakers held a 23-point lead at one point.
The Pelicans just won 116-108.
According to @ESPNStatsInfo research, it’s the largest blown lead in a game LeBron James has played in for the Lakers. – 9:22 PM
The Lakers held a 23-point lead at one point.
The Pelicans just won 116-108.
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James tonight:
39 PTS
9 REB
5 AST
14-27 FG
7-13 3P
It’s his 17th loss when scoring 30+, the most by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/Kqu3GzS9ZJ – 9:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108
The Lakers blew a 20-point halftime lead to fall to 31-43 — 0.5 games behind the Pelicans, who have passed them for No. 9 in the West. The Spurs are now just one game back. LeBron had 39 pts, 9 rebs and 5 asts.
Up next: at Dallas on Tuesday. – 9:22 PM
Final: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108
The Lakers blew a 20-point halftime lead to fall to 31-43 — 0.5 games behind the Pelicans, who have passed them for No. 9 in the West. The Spurs are now just one game back. LeBron had 39 pts, 9 rebs and 5 asts.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games that end in losses this season:
17 — LeBron James
16 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
No other player has more than 9. pic.twitter.com/Y1mRmapQ3W – 9:21 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans took LeBron’s best shot, shrugged it off and covered the spread.
What a freaking half. – 9:20 PM
The Pelicans took LeBron’s best shot, shrugged it off and covered the spread.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum hasn’t had a great game by his lofty standards but a lefty floater goaltended by LeBron gives Pels 7-point lead at 0:29. Huge basket – 9:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It’s going down in the SKC! Someone should have told that to LeBron on that goaltend – 9:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Trey Murphy with 21 points, 4-6 from 3, and a spot in the closing lineup at the 2 vs Lakers. Lakers have gone small with LeBron at C, JV guarding Carmelo – 9:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That was Herb Jones’ 6th steal – a new career high.
And that was a nifty finish against LeBron James – that didn’t go Herb’s way the first two times back the first quarter. – 9:06 PM
That was Herb Jones’ 6th steal – a new career high.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I generally think all broadcasts should talk less about the officiating, but I laughed at Antonio Daniels saying “Message!” (from Don’t be a Menace) when Joel Meyers said that LeBron picked up just his first foul in 32 minutes. – 8:57 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his 13th field goal of the night, LeBron James passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list, via Lakers PR. – 8:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
How much longer before Trey Murphy catches LeBron on the all-time scoring list? – 8:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 94, Pelicans 90
The Pelicans outscored the Lakers 41-25 in the third to make this a game in the fourth. LeBron James has 35 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Russell Westbrook has 16 points. Malik Monk has 14. The biggest 12 minutes of the season for LA. – 8:48 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 94, Pelicans 90
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Another trey for Trey Murphy, picks up the charge against Carmelo Anthony and now picks up an And-1 on a drive through the lane.
So here for the Trey Murphy tops LeBron James game. – 8:44 PM
Another trey for Trey Murphy, picks up the charge against Carmelo Anthony and now picks up an And-1 on a drive through the lane.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting to look like LeBron is gonna NEED 50 to put the Pelicans away. New Orleans decided to play some defense and hit from outside in the second half. – 8:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL had the game in control at the half, but didn’t come out with the same intensity. The Pelicans are now fully engaged, and have hit 3 straight 3’s, helping them trim LAL’s 20-point lead to 5 before a LeBron layup made it 85-78 with 4 min. to play in the 3rd. – 8:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49
The Lakers just had one of their best halves of the season in their biggest game of the season. LeBron was spectacular with 25 points, including six 3s. Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk each have 12 points. – 8:05 PM
Halftime: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49
Ingram 10 pts
Jones 10 pts & 5 stls
McCollum 7 pts
LeBron James (25 pts) and the Lakers came up and punched the Pels square in the mouth to start this one. Surreal stuff from LeBron in a game we knew he would be up for. – 8:04 PM
End of the 1st half: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49
Ingram 10 pts
Jones 10 pts & 5 stls
McCollum 7 pts
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting, 6-for-9 on threes, Russell Westbrook 12 and Malik Monk 12 as Lakers open 69-49 lead over Pelicans at the half. – 8:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Lakers 69, Pelicans 49
– LeBron was ready for this one: 25p, 5r, 3a, 6/9 3P
– Ingram: 10p, 3r, 2a
– Herb: 10p, 5s
– CJ: 7p, 4a
– JV: 8p, 3r
Pels: 44.9 FG%, 3/12 3P, 2/3 FT
Christian Clark @cclark_13
LeBron has 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Completely dominant first half. Those deep 3s late in the shot clock are back breakers. – 8:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers take a 69-49 lead into the half. LeBron didn’t sit after turning his ankle, playing the entire 2nd Q, scoring 25 points in his 21 minutes. – 8:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are on fire from 3, now 11 for 18 after Westbrook hit his second tonight. LeBron has 6, Monk 1 and Augustin 2.
Including his 2 for 2 tonight, Augustin is 21 for 41 from 3 since the Lakers acquired him, good for 51.2%. – 8:00 PM
Lakers are on fire from 3, now 11 for 18 after Westbrook hit his second tonight. LeBron has 6, Monk 1 and Augustin 2.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Wrote about how LeBron has evolved as a scorer over the last decade earlier this month. Tonight he is absolutely hammering from his 3-point sweet spot.
https://t.co/nQqWvKvN50 pic.twitter.com/6SLRgGTxMD – 7:59 PM
Wrote about how LeBron has evolved as a scorer over the last decade earlier this month. Tonight he is absolutely hammering from his 3-point sweet spot.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James is 6-9 from deep and now Russell Westbrook just hit his second 3-point attempt. pic.twitter.com/qXNS4NrQEM – 7:58 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron came to play today. Lakers have flipped the script from the last time these two team played. – 7:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron airballed his first 3 since tweaking his ankle … but has since hit 4 triples, towards a 6 for 9 effort already from distance.
He has 23 points, and has LAL up 60-42 with 3 minutes left in the half. – 7:57 PM
LeBron airballed his first 3 since tweaking his ankle … but has since hit 4 triples, towards a 6 for 9 effort already from distance.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Damn LeBron…long ass three-ball gives Lakers a 20 point lead and him 23 points – 7:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron air-balled his first 3 after turning his ankle, but has 2 makes since, including a deep one moments ago to put LAL up 47-33. DJ Augustin also has a pair of 3’s as he continues his hot shooting. – 7:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is now the second player in NBA history to score 37,000 career points. – 7:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his sixth field goal of the contest, LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 37,000 career points, via Lakers PR. – 7:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron stretched the ankle w/a band during the time out, and upon returning, attempted a 3 that was well short.
LAL were up 36-27 when LeBron hurt the ankle as THT scored inside, and New Orleans scored in transition as he remained down. Pelicans now on a 6-0 run, lead down to 3. – 7:45 PM
LeBron stretched the ankle w/a band during the time out, and upon returning, attempted a 3 that was well short.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James, who stayed in the game after twisting his left ankle, shoots an airball over Trey Murphy and the crowd lets him know about it. – 7:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron appeared to tweak his ankle, but is remaining in the game here. – 7:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James helped up off the court, walks slowly to seat, getting looked at by Lakers medical people. – 7:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James went down to the floor after appearing to tweak his left ankle. L.A. called timeout, James re-laced his sneaker and is walking by the bench, trying to test it out. – 7:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
After falling and holding his left ankle, LeBron is up and walking around. – 7:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
LeBron is down on the floor and reaching at his left ankle. Trainers come out on the floor to check on him – 7:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James goes down holding left ankle. Still on ground during timeout. – 7:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Behind LeBron James’ 11 points, Russell Westbrook’s 7, Malik Monk’s 7, Lakers open 31-23 lead over Pelicans end of first. – 7:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not a typo. The Lakers have increased a lead with LeBron on the bench. AK – 7:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 31-23 lead out of a productive 1st Q in which LeBron led the way early (10 points in a 12-0 run) and Westbrook and Monk closed the quarter strong after NOP had trimmed the margin to 3. – 7:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Pelicans 23
A dominant first-quarter performance from LeBron, who scored 11 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and blocked a shot. Russell Westbrook has 7 points. Malik Monk has 7 off the bench. LA is playing with the sense of urgency they’ve displayed lately. – 7:33 PM
First quarter: Lakers 31, Pelicans 23
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice minutes from both Monk and Westbrook on offense, picking up the scoring load with LeBron on the bench.
Monk has 7 quick points, and Westbrook 7 as well as LAL lead 31-23. – 7:32 PM
Nice minutes from both Monk and Westbrook on offense, picking up the scoring load with LeBron on the bench.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Game started about as poorly as possible with Lakers up 12-0 but #Pelicans have settled in and are getting a lot of good shots. Herb and LeBron meeting on fast breaks a couple times already. Herb has 3 stl in 8 mins – 7:28 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado are jawing at each other a whole lot.
Alvarado has yet to play. – 7:25 PM
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado are jawing at each other a whole lot.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado doing a little jawing.
Need Jose to get in this game pronto. – 7:21 PM
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado doing a little jawing.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado JAWING at each other for close to a minute after LeBron blocks Herb Jones’ lay-up attempt.
Can’t wait for Jose to get in this game. – 7:21 PM
LeBron James and Jose Alvarado JAWING at each other for close to a minute after LeBron blocks Herb Jones’ lay-up attempt.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron here hinting at what he provide in a potential 1-game play-in scenario with this start, up to 12-0 after he scored again. – 7:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL open this game with a 10-0 burst, with @LeBron James hitting a pair of 3’s and a layup, plus Dwight Howard’s layup, around a series of stops on the other end.
LeBron’s been all over the place on defense as well. – 7:15 PM
LAL open this game with a 10-0 burst, with @LeBron James hitting a pair of 3’s and a layup, plus Dwight Howard’s layup, around a series of stops on the other end.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers jump out to a 10-0 lead in what is the biggest game of the season up to this point. LeBron has 8 of those points. – 7:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Lakers are off to a 10-0 start. LeBron already has 8 points.
Pels are looking like a team that hasn’t played in this type of game before. – 7:14 PM
Lakers are off to a 10-0 start. LeBron already has 8 points.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A spirited 8-0 start from the Lakers, led by a couple of 3s from LeBron. LA is playing with a playoff-like intensity early. – 7:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
LeBron James just picked up Herb Jones full court.
Think this is gonna be a fun one, folks. – 7:12 PM
LeBron James just picked up Herb Jones full court.
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
LeBron guarding Herb Jones on the opening possession like it’s the 4th quarter of Game 7.
I think he wants this one. – 7:12 PM
LeBron guarding Herb Jones on the opening possession like it’s the 4th quarter of Game 7.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:
Dwight Howard
Wenyen Gabriel
LeBron Jame
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 6:33 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:
Dwight Howard
Wenyen Gabriel
LeBron Jame
Austin Reaves
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard’s workout found him good enough to play with the sore hip, and he’ll start alongside Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron and Gabriel.
As expected, New Orleans will have McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas all available. – 6:32 PM
Dwight Howard’s workout found him good enough to play with the sore hip, and he’ll start alongside Westbrook, Reaves, LeBron and Gabriel.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James will play in New Orleans tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says.
Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the Pelicans but likely on a minutes restriction, while CJ McCollum is a game-time decision.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:34 PM
LeBron James will play in New Orleans tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel says.
Brandon Ingram is expected to play for the Pelicans but likely on a minutes restriction, while CJ McCollum is a game-time decision.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are available for tonight’s game. – 5:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available tonight. – 5:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available today, per Frank Vogel. – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
LeBron James said his left ankle felt “horrible” after turning it in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, and his availability to play Tuesday in Dallas is in question as L.A. faces a crucial final stretch to try to lock in a spot in the play-in tournament. “I mean, I have no idea how I finished the game, to be honest, after watching that replay,” James said after finishing with 39 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in 42 minutes against New Orleans. “It’s pretty nasty.” -via ESPN / March 28, 2022
James’ ankle was wrapped after the game, and he was walking with a noticeable limp. He was unsure whether it would cause him to miss any games. “I hope not,” James said. “S—. I hope not, because I hate missing games. That’s not in my nature.” -via ESPN / March 28, 2022
“I mean, from the time I turned my ankle I felt a sharp pain run up my leg. It started getting hot. And I’ve been there before with ankle sprains before,” he said. “But I didn’t want to come out of the game because I understood [the importance]. I mean, I just wanted to win the game. I understood how big of a game it was for us.” -via ESPN / March 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.