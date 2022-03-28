Magic vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (20-55) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-33) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Orlando Magic 53, Cleveland Cavaliers 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Cleveland 60, Orlando 53 pic.twitter.com/Ze3yjTGEZD – 8:06 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Cleveland 60, Orlando 53 pic.twitter.com/Ze3yjTGEZD – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
MASSIVE lift from #Cavs Kevin Love off the bench tonight. He has 14 points in 17 minutes. Cavs lead Magic 60-53 at the half. But all eyes on Evan Mobley after that ugly-looking ankle roll when he landed on Franz Wagner’s foot trying to contest a shot. – 8:05 PM
MASSIVE lift from #Cavs Kevin Love off the bench tonight. He has 14 points in 17 minutes. Cavs lead Magic 60-53 at the half. But all eyes on Evan Mobley after that ugly-looking ankle roll when he landed on Franz Wagner’s foot trying to contest a shot. – 8:05 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: #Cavs 60, Magic 53: Garland 15p 6a, Love 14p 4r 2a, Markkanen 8p 2r. Wendell Carter Jr. 8p 8r 4a for Magic. – 8:04 PM
Half: #Cavs 60, Magic 53: Garland 15p 6a, Love 14p 4r 2a, Markkanen 8p 2r. Wendell Carter Jr. 8p 8r 4a for Magic. – 8:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sharing the rock? LOV3 it.
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/L65aUTgvBe – 8:03 PM
Sharing the rock? LOV3 it.
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/L65aUTgvBe – 8:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs assistant GM Brandon Weems, who went to the locker room behind Evan Mobley, just returned to executive row and told president of basketball operations Koby Altman the news. We wait. – 8:01 PM
#Cavs assistant GM Brandon Weems, who went to the locker room behind Evan Mobley, just returned to executive row and told president of basketball operations Koby Altman the news. We wait. – 8:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that 〽️ichigan connection
📺: https://t.co/nCrHNTgBpm pic.twitter.com/zReT02PurL – 8:01 PM
that 〽️ichigan connection
📺: https://t.co/nCrHNTgBpm pic.twitter.com/zReT02PurL – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green should have done that dunk in Cleveland. Between his legs and off the backboard on one side on his way to catching and slamming on the other. Tonight’s winner only in part because it’s the only one I’ve, I mean they, looked up to see. – 7:59 PM
Jalen Green should have done that dunk in Cleveland. Between his legs and off the backboard on one side on his way to catching and slamming on the other. Tonight’s winner only in part because it’s the only one I’ve, I mean they, looked up to see. – 7:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Veteran vision 🥽
@Kevin Love ➡️ @Lamar Stevens pic.twitter.com/kIFacjWTVk – 7:58 PM
Veteran vision 🥽
@Kevin Love ➡️ @Lamar Stevens pic.twitter.com/kIFacjWTVk – 7:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are on a 16-4 run and trailing 51-45 with 2:59 in 2Q.
Lineup of Cole, Ignas, Franz, Wendell and Mo getting Orlando back in the game. – 7:58 PM
Magic are on a 16-4 run and trailing 51-45 with 2:59 in 2Q.
Lineup of Cole, Ignas, Franz, Wendell and Mo getting Orlando back in the game. – 7:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Fellow rookie Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic went over to Evan Mobley, who was laying on the court shaken up, and checked on Mobley. Wagner appeared to apologize and wanted to make sure Mobley was OK. – 7:54 PM
Fellow rookie Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic went over to Evan Mobley, who was laying on the court shaken up, and checked on Mobley. Wagner appeared to apologize and wanted to make sure Mobley was OK. – 7:54 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley limping to the locker room with athletic trainer Steve Spiro with 5:11 left in 2nd Q. – 7:51 PM
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley limping to the locker room with athletic trainer Steve Spiro with 5:11 left in 2nd Q. – 7:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs star rookie Evan Mobley just hobbled off the floor and back to the locker room. – 7:51 PM
#Cavs star rookie Evan Mobley just hobbled off the floor and back to the locker room. – 7:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley is headed back to the locker room with trainer Steve Spiro. He was walking gingerly. – 7:51 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley is headed back to the locker room with trainer Steve Spiro. He was walking gingerly. – 7:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs outscored the Magic 17-3 here so far in the second quarter after that jumper from Evan Mobley. – 7:45 PM
#Cavs outscored the Magic 17-3 here so far in the second quarter after that jumper from Evan Mobley. – 7:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Come for a #KLoveSixthMan three.
Stay for some classic @MrCavalier34. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Rver5LpEA – 7:45 PM
Come for a #KLoveSixthMan three.
Stay for some classic @MrCavalier34. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Rver5LpEA – 7:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic with 2 turnovers through first 2 minutes of 2Q.
Cavs on a 10-0 run. – 7:42 PM
Magic with 2 turnovers through first 2 minutes of 2Q.
Cavs on a 10-0 run. – 7:42 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs finding some rhythm with a 10-3 run to start the second quarter, the first 8 points from Kevin Love. Take a 37-25 lead on Magic. – 7:40 PM
#Cavs finding some rhythm with a 10-3 run to start the second quarter, the first 8 points from Kevin Love. Take a 37-25 lead on Magic. – 7:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs lead Magic at the end of the first quarter. Dylan Windler for Cedi Osman (doghouse) again. Brandon Goodwin also in the rotation tonight. He played 4 minutes in the first quarter. Would probably be good to not have to play Darius Garland (8 points and 2 assists) 40-plus mins – 7:37 PM
#Cavs lead Magic at the end of the first quarter. Dylan Windler for Cedi Osman (doghouse) again. Brandon Goodwin also in the rotation tonight. He played 4 minutes in the first quarter. Would probably be good to not have to play Darius Garland (8 points and 2 assists) 40-plus mins – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Cavs 27, Magic 22.
Markelle Fultz: 6 points (3 of 5)
R.J. Hampton: 6 points (two 3s)
Orlando struggled with fouls (7). – 7:36 PM
End of 1Q: Cavs 27, Magic 22.
Markelle Fultz: 6 points (3 of 5)
R.J. Hampton: 6 points (two 3s)
Orlando struggled with fouls (7). – 7:36 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: #Cavs 27, Magic 22: Garland 8p 2a, Mobley 4p 2r, Okoro 4p 3r, Markkanen 4p. Cavs hit 45% FG, 3-9 3s; Magic 43% 4-9. Garland 2-2 from deep. – 7:36 PM
1st Q: #Cavs 27, Magic 22: Garland 8p 2a, Mobley 4p 2r, Okoro 4p 3r, Markkanen 4p. Cavs hit 45% FG, 3-9 3s; Magic 43% 4-9. Garland 2-2 from deep. – 7:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Magic 27-22. Cavs shot 9 of 20 (45%) from the field and 3 of 9 from 3. They are getting to the free-throw line early, as the Cavs are 6 of 8 from FT.
Darius Garland with 8 pts and 2 assists. – 7:35 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Magic 27-22. Cavs shot 9 of 20 (45%) from the field and 3 of 9 from 3. They are getting to the free-throw line early, as the Cavs are 6 of 8 from FT.
Darius Garland with 8 pts and 2 assists. – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Cleveland 27, Orlando 22 pic.twitter.com/f0JzSyq7Ed – 7:35 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Cleveland 27, Orlando 22 pic.twitter.com/f0JzSyq7Ed – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get to your spot Kelle
6 PTS in 5 MIN for @Markelle Fultz
📺: https://t.co/nCrHNTgBpm pic.twitter.com/oDQIcCcNfm – 7:34 PM
get to your spot Kelle
6 PTS in 5 MIN for @Markelle Fultz
📺: https://t.co/nCrHNTgBpm pic.twitter.com/oDQIcCcNfm – 7:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Strong offensive start for Markelle Fultz: 6 points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Doing good work in the post. – 7:31 PM
Strong offensive start for Markelle Fultz: 6 points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Doing good work in the post. – 7:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Through a sea of blue ⤴️
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/m06pPXq5fh – 7:31 PM
Through a sea of blue ⤴️
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/m06pPXq5fh – 7:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
EV4 with authority 🔨
@Darius Garland ↗️ @Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/PXZ7HVTh1n – 7:20 PM
EV4 with authority 🔨
@Darius Garland ↗️ @Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/PXZ7HVTh1n – 7:20 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
left corner, right corner, it don’t matter
📺: https://t.co/nCrHNTgBpm | @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/loCkFcxasy – 7:18 PM
left corner, right corner, it don’t matter
📺: https://t.co/nCrHNTgBpm | @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/loCkFcxasy – 7:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Getting us started from DEEP in The Rock 👌
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/s3Faz0b9NW – 7:13 PM
Getting us started from DEEP in The Rock 👌
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/s3Faz0b9NW – 7:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,205 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,205 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Locked in 🔒
Join us now for #CavsMagic on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/Z34prynBwd – 7:10 PM
Locked in 🔒
Join us now for #CavsMagic on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/Z34prynBwd – 7:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
extra drippy in The Magic City 🏝💧 pic.twitter.com/HoNcTWNx8R – 7:00 PM
extra drippy in The Magic City 🏝💧 pic.twitter.com/HoNcTWNx8R – 7:00 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Caris LeVert making his third start with the #Cavs and second straight tonight vs. Orlando. Joining Markkanen, Mobley, Okoro, Garland. – 6:52 PM
Caris LeVert making his third start with the #Cavs and second straight tonight vs. Orlando. Joining Markkanen, Mobley, Okoro, Garland. – 6:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Leads all NBA rookies with 2⃣0⃣ double-doubles this season… Tied for 5th most by a Cavs rookie 👀
#MobleyMonday x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/74kG3tY6uP – 6:45 PM
Leads all NBA rookies with 2⃣0⃣ double-doubles this season… Tied for 5th most by a Cavs rookie 👀
#MobleyMonday x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/74kG3tY6uP – 6:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our friends from @Arbys are back at tonight’s #CavsMagic Social Zone!
Stop by outside Portal 11 to show you’ve downloaded the Arby’s app and score a FREE shirt while supplies last!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/HrvWBolF4T – 6:30 PM
Our friends from @Arbys are back at tonight’s #CavsMagic Social Zone!
Stop by outside Portal 11 to show you’ve downloaded the Arby’s app and score a FREE shirt while supplies last!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/HrvWBolF4T – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With the Heat no longer holding Kyle Guy’s rights following his release from his two-way contract, he has returned to play for the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, where he played before signing with the Heat. – 6:27 PM
With the Heat no longer holding Kyle Guy’s rights following his release from his two-way contract, he has returned to play for the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, where he played before signing with the Heat. – 6:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
essential
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/2spjXarWzQ – 6:15 PM
essential
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/2spjXarWzQ – 6:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Your #CavsMagic Starters 🖐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QcyCIdDy8o – 6:09 PM
Your #CavsMagic Starters 🖐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QcyCIdDy8o – 6:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cavaliers: Dean Wade out rest of season with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/cav… – 6:01 PM
Cavaliers: Dean Wade out rest of season with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/cav… – 6:01 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with coach J.B. Bickerstaff comments: Cleveland #Cavaliers forward Dean Wade undergoes season-ending meniscus surgery beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 5:58 PM
Updated with coach J.B. Bickerstaff comments: Cleveland #Cavaliers forward Dean Wade undergoes season-ending meniscus surgery beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 5:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Who is tied for the 3rd best 3FG% in the NBA since Feb. 9 at .500 (21-42)?
This guy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ttcArxmIoq – 5:57 PM
Who is tied for the 3rd best 3FG% in the NBA since Feb. 9 at .500 (21-42)?
This guy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ttcArxmIoq – 5:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert will be in the starting lineup once again tonight against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. As I reported and wrote on Saturday, LeVert is expected to keep that starting spot until Jarrett Allen returns — and possibly beyond. – 5:51 PM
#Cavs Caris LeVert will be in the starting lineup once again tonight against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. As I reported and wrote on Saturday, LeVert is expected to keep that starting spot until Jarrett Allen returns — and possibly beyond. – 5:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
ICYMI from earlier: Full story on #Cavs Dean Wade’s season-ending knee surgery, including the nature of the surgery and why that was ultimately the route everyone decided on
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/d… – 5:48 PM
ICYMI from earlier: Full story on #Cavs Dean Wade’s season-ending knee surgery, including the nature of the surgery and why that was ultimately the route everyone decided on
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/d… – 5:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another Monday night at the crib 🏡 #MoreDriven pic.twitter.com/HXKmK75Ur8 – 5:42 PM
Another Monday night at the crib 🏡 #MoreDriven pic.twitter.com/HXKmK75Ur8 – 5:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 76 at CLEVELAND
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:35 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 76 at CLEVELAND
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:35 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Wendell Carter Jr. will play tonight against the @Cleveland Cavaliers.
The @Orlando Magic will start: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba. – 5:35 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. will play tonight against the @Cleveland Cavaliers.
The @Orlando Magic will start: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba. – 5:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton getting shots up pregame.
Magic at Cavaliers tips off in about 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/mTnUIEifnj – 5:19 PM
Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton getting shots up pregame.
Magic at Cavaliers tips off in about 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/mTnUIEifnj – 5:19 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Every day it gets less and less likely I’ll win “Best Kiss” at the MTV Movie Awards – 4:57 PM
Every day it gets less and less likely I’ll win “Best Kiss” at the MTV Movie Awards – 4:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Participate in-arena or online in this week’s 50/50 Raffle benefitting @CLEFoodBank!
Tickets start at 3 for $5 with our winner splitting the pot when it closes on Sunday, April 3!
DETAILS: https://t.co/3uBFO7GedV
*Open to Ohio residents only!* pic.twitter.com/SHcuJoRwz4 – 4:23 PM
Participate in-arena or online in this week’s 50/50 Raffle benefitting @CLEFoodBank!
Tickets start at 3 for $5 with our winner splitting the pot when it closes on Sunday, April 3!
DETAILS: https://t.co/3uBFO7GedV
*Open to Ohio residents only!* pic.twitter.com/SHcuJoRwz4 – 4:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/BvNDKSnN0q
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/lcXfK4dkpn – 4:00 PM
Free pod: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/BvNDKSnN0q
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/lcXfK4dkpn – 4:00 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Davante Adams and Derek Carr were flat-out dominant during their two years together at Fresno State! 🐶
I joined @TheHerd with @JoyTaylorTalks to discuss why the All-World Adams will bring the magic to Raider Nation! ☠️
#Raiders pic.twitter.com/NQ003Ujrkr – 3:44 PM
Davante Adams and Derek Carr were flat-out dominant during their two years together at Fresno State! 🐶
I joined @TheHerd with @JoyTaylorTalks to discuss why the All-World Adams will bring the magic to Raider Nation! ☠️
#Raiders pic.twitter.com/NQ003Ujrkr – 3:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s start the week off strong!
🆚 @Orlando Magic
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/GJHXEn16x8 – 3:30 PM
Let’s start the week off strong!
🆚 @Orlando Magic
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/GJHXEn16x8 – 3:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Get the hook up for #AllForFans Night from @Drug_Mart with our Ultimate Fan Giveaway!
Enter to win by 3/31 for a chance to score two tickets, a parking pass and game-worn memorabilia from our regular season finale on April 10!
DETAILS: https://t.co/ctpO1S553l pic.twitter.com/LaHOdxttWS – 2:45 PM
Get the hook up for #AllForFans Night from @Drug_Mart with our Ultimate Fan Giveaway!
Enter to win by 3/31 for a chance to score two tickets, a parking pass and game-worn memorabilia from our regular season finale on April 10!
DETAILS: https://t.co/ctpO1S553l pic.twitter.com/LaHOdxttWS – 2:45 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers forward Dean Wade undergoes season-ending meniscus surgery beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 2:10 PM
Cleveland #Cavaliers forward Dean Wade undergoes season-ending meniscus surgery beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 2:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Racked up double-digits in 9 of his 11 games with the Wine & Gold 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
Racked up double-digits in 9 of his 11 games with the Wine & Gold 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Cleveland (vs Orlando) and Chicago (at New York) both have favourable matchups tonight, but Raptors catch a break with the red-hot 1st-place Celtics in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and resting Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston will also be without Horford/Robert Williams – 1:32 PM
Cleveland (vs Orlando) and Chicago (at New York) both have favourable matchups tonight, but Raptors catch a break with the red-hot 1st-place Celtics in the 2nd night of a back-to-back and resting Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston will also be without Horford/Robert Williams – 1:32 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The magic number for the @Dallas Mavericks to clinch a playoff spot is 3. Wins by the Mavs and losses by the Timberwolves totally three will clinch a playoff spot for the #Mavs. Of course, the Mavs have bigger fish to fry than just clinching a playoff spot. pic.twitter.com/JOapAuJ14W – 1:13 PM
The magic number for the @Dallas Mavericks to clinch a playoff spot is 3. Wins by the Mavs and losses by the Timberwolves totally three will clinch a playoff spot for the #Mavs. Of course, the Mavs have bigger fish to fry than just clinching a playoff spot. pic.twitter.com/JOapAuJ14W – 1:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs also state that Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain) and Jarrett Allen (finger fracture) remain out. – 1:09 PM
#Cavs also state that Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain) and Jarrett Allen (finger fracture) remain out. – 1:09 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce forward Dean Wade underwent surgery today on the meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Wade had already been sidelined for 7 games with the issue. – 1:06 PM
#Cavs announce forward Dean Wade underwent surgery today on the meniscus in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Wade had already been sidelined for 7 games with the issue. – 1:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say that Dean Wade underwent successful surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee.
Wade will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 1:05 PM
#Cavs say that Dean Wade underwent successful surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee.
Wade will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 1:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade will miss the remainder of the season following surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. – 1:05 PM
#Cavs Dean Wade will miss the remainder of the season following surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. – 1:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland has ruled out forward Dean Wade for the rest of the season with a surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee. – 1:05 PM
Cleveland has ruled out forward Dean Wade for the rest of the season with a surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee. – 1:05 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.