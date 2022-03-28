Nuggets vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (44-31) play against the Charlotte Hornets (36-36) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022
Denver Nuggets 54, Charlotte Hornets 51 (Q2 01:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Charlotte’s bench outscoring Denver’s 17-6 right now. IT just drove the lane in transition and finished inside. Malone just shakes his head. Reserves not bringing any juice whatsoever. – 7:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch DEN/CHA with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/8Fe71vDU2A pic.twitter.com/gCWtsANFw3 – 7:55 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Jeff Green still gets up considering he’s 35. Made me think, who’s are the best 35+ years old dunkers in the history of the NBA? Vince Carter is up there surely? – 7:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OUBR3️⃣!
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/isDMnJVpBm – 7:50 PM
OUBR3️⃣!
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG’s first quarter numbers:
17 points
5 boards
2 assists
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ bench is getting worked in the first half. Bryn Forbes just got his second-quarter stint cut short and JaMychal Green’s absence has been felt. That group was supposed to be an advantage for Denver tonight. – 7:46 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Watching Jalen McDaniels successfully battle DeMarcus Cousins in the post makes you realize a lot has changed since I started following the league. – 7:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones has the only 3 points for the reserves. Nuggets bench tonight so far: pic.twitter.com/Xd9YQWnmXb – 7:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Sloppy first quarter from Denver that ended with a lack of focus and execution. Nuggets gave back most of the AG-generated lead and couldn’t even get off a final shot despite plenty of time. “Fell apart like a 3 dollar suitcase” is I believe how the Charlotte crew called it. – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s a 48 minute fight 💪
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte taking advantage of Denver’s bench unit to see out the 1st quarter, Denver are battling for seeding so expect heavy run for the starters – 7:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We love a Joker ➡️ AG cross court connection pic.twitter.com/HVtBMLj8p7 – 7:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Nuggets/Hornets with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/YF9MI0KPqn pic.twitter.com/0KhDgA7TXj – 7:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Isaiah Thomas just walked over to Michael Malone, dapped him up and gave him a hug.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Death drops / dips from the queer dance squad in Charlotte are definitely working for these commercial breaks. – 7:34 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets are continuing their habit from last game of missing some easy shots (at the rim, from the line) and being careless with the ball. Gotta tighten that up. – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
STOP 🛑 & POP 👌
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
What a start for Aaron Gordon in Charlotte. Playing aggressive and to the rim. He’s got 15 of Denver’s 25 on 6-9 shooting, 5 rebounds (3 offensive), 1 assist, also with one 3. – 7:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Aaron Gordon has 15 of the Nuggets 25 points/
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s like Aaron Gordon realized he’s stronger than every small forward that tries to guard him. That’s 15 points in seven minutes. – 7:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for DEN/CHA live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/8Fe71vDU2A pic.twitter.com/7KyOmUCOh8 – 7:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BEEautiful! 💥
@LaMelo Ball x @Mason Plumlee
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon is SO much more effective when he builds from inside-out. Opens the game with a couple dunks, gets his legs under him and then can space the floor from mid-range. Already with 8 points in 3+ minutes. – 7:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
A couple of early dunks and a pair of free throws from Aaron Gordon have the Nuggets out to a 6-3 lead early in Charlotte. – 7:15 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Aaron Gordon has been attacking a lot more over the last few games. It’s great to see. – 7:14 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Nuggets/Hornets with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/YF9MI12qhV pic.twitter.com/TsnlTUVPcR – 7:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Nuggets/Hornets! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/8Fe71vDU2A pic.twitter.com/qwD3MhNYOw – 7:00 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Only three (regular season?) home games left including tonight’s against Denver. Another big one about to tip off. pic.twitter.com/tnzRyFM8DE – 6:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder heads to Portland after an inspiring effort in Denver, where a Thunder squad with only eight healthy players stormed back to take a fourth-quarter lead after trailing by as many as 16 points.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
Michael Singer @msinger
And here’s Jamal Murray and MPJ getting shots up before tonight’s game in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/njrfWGaUEu – 6:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr. getting some work in prior to tonight’s game vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/sBhMDrpV3D – 6:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live! Come join.
✅ Is there a game remaining that would make sense for Murray and MPj to return?
✅ Must-win szn
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has scored 30+ points in five straight games against the Pacers. He’s the first Hawk since Dominique Wilkins to tally 30+ in five straight games against a single opponent (vs. Charlotte, 1/19/93-11/20/93), per @EliasSports. – 6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back home for a sec!
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for DEN/CHA live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
This was tough, but I’m confident in my picks. Put Jokic on 1st Team over Luka because of the MVP.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets will be without JaMychal Green for tonight’s game in Charlotte in addition to Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar.
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: JaMychal Green is out. Facu Campazzo is trending in the right direction. – 5:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Listen in as Coach speaks with the media pregame! 🎙 #DENvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DEN
Hayward (L Ankle) out.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s a current argument against Nikola Jokic for MVP: “Even though Jokic is a fantastic player, what he’s done, there’s no story. He’s not interesting. He’s carried them, but he always sort of carries them…” pic.twitter.com/KJ1P6wcZjb – 4:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charlotte is 7-3 in its last 10 games. Since the All-Star break, the Hornets have the NBA’s 4th best offense (19th best defense). They’re 9-3 since signing Isaiah Thomas, who’s averaging 13 minutes off the bench. This is going to be a test for Denver tonight on the road. – 4:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dunk Update! 83 total dunks this month! 😳
Join us & @FoodLion as we dunk hunger and ENTER for a chance to win 2 TICKETS to a Hornets game: https://t.co/ydFjMZaJhQ
@shmetrolina | #FoodLionFeeds
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lakers with a mid-Sunday start against the Nuggets. Lakers Ticket Exchange can get you in, plus is secure and verified. – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/BvNDKSnN0q
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Western Conference Player of the Week hasn’t been announced yet, but have a hunch Devin Booker will win it.
His last 4 games:
at Kings (W) 31 points, 7 rebounds
at T-Wolves (W) 28 points, 7 assists.
at Nuggets (W) 49 points (season high), 10 assists
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMelo Ball stole the show during Kyrie Irving’s welcome home party last night. Irving says he will be better. The Nets need him to be.
More for @NYDNSports:
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1981, @Golden State Warriors rookie Larry Smith had 23 points, 31 rebounds, and five assists in a loss to the Nuggets.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The facts don’t lie 👀
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/zwV88c1N7y
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Smoooooth with it 🗑️
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Wacky Weekend and East Teams: BOS, CLE/CHI, BRK/CHA, PHI/PHX, MIA w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets vs DEN 3/28
Hayward (L Ankle) out
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
What to watch for during tonight’s game 👀
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call tonight for DEN/CHA at 7 ET with @Danny Leroux!
