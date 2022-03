Nuggets vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

On the call tonight for DEN/CHA at 7 ET with @Danny Leroux Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream

📅 On this day in 1981, @Golden State Warriors rookie Larry Smith had 23 points, 31 rebounds, and five assists in a loss to the Nuggets.Smith is the last rookie to record a 30-rebound game, and he’s one of only five players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 20p/30r/5a in a game. pic.twitter.com/RErCUZoSbB

LaMelo Ball stole the show during Kyrie Irving’s welcome home party last night. Irving says he will be better. The Nets need him to be.More for @NYDNSports

Western Conference Player of the Week hasn’t been announced yet, but have a hunch Devin Booker will win it.His last 4 games:at Kings (W) 31 points, 7 reboundsat T-Wolves (W) 28 points, 7 assists.at Nuggets (W) 49 points (season high), 10 assistsvs. 76ers (W) 35 points – 3:28 PM

Charlotte is 7-3 in its last 10 games. Since the All-Star break, the Hornets have the NBA’s 4th best offense (19th best defense). They’re 9-3 since signing Isaiah Thomas, who’s averaging 13 minutes off the bench. This is going to be a test for Denver tonight on the road. – 4:20 PM

Here’s a current argument against Nikola Jokic for MVP: “Even though Jokic is a fantastic player, what he’s done, there’s no story. He’s not interesting. He’s carried them, but he always sort of carries them…” pic.twitter.com/KJ1P6wcZjb

Nuggets will be without JaMychal Green for tonight’s game in Charlotte in addition to Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar.Sounds like Facundo Campazzo will be available after missing a game with a non-Covid illness. – 5:38 PM

This was tough, but I’m confident in my picks. Put Jokic on 1st Team over Luka because of the MVP.Ran the stats between Peja, Kukoc and Detlef Schrempf and Peja narrowly grabbed the last 2nd team spot. #NBA75EuroVote https://t.co/xeI0aGZLpb

Trae Young has scored 30+ points in five straight games against the Pacers. He’s the first Hawk since Dominique Wilkins to tally 30+ in five straight games against a single opponent (vs. Charlotte, 1/19/93-11/20/93), per @EliasSports . – 6:30 PM

The Thunder heads to Portland after an inspiring effort in Denver, where a Thunder squad with only eight healthy players stormed back to take a fourth-quarter lead after trailing by as many as 16 points.@OUHealth Game Day Report✍️ | https://t.co/XO5FB67vxe

Only three (regular season?) home games left including tonight’s against Denver. Another big one about to tip off. pic.twitter.com/tnzRyFM8DE

Aaron Gordon has been attacking a lot more over the last few games. It’s great to see. – 7:14 PM

A couple of early dunks and a pair of free throws from Aaron Gordon have the Nuggets out to a 6-3 lead early in Charlotte. – 7:15 PM

Aaron Gordon is SO much more effective when he builds from inside-out. Opens the game with a couple dunks, gets his legs under him and then can space the floor from mid-range. Already with 8 points in 3+ minutes. – 7:16 PM

It’s like Aaron Gordon realized he’s stronger than every small forward that tries to guard him. That’s 15 points in seven minutes. – 7:25 PM

Aaron Gordon has 15 of the Nuggets 25 points/Has almost outscored Charlotte himself in the 1st quarter. – 7:25 PM

What a start for Aaron Gordon in Charlotte. Playing aggressive and to the rim. He’s got 15 of Denver’s 25 on 6-9 shooting, 5 rebounds (3 offensive), 1 assist, also with one 3. – 7:26 PM

Aaron Gordon has 17 points. The #Hornets have 20. They might want to start guarding him. – 7:28 PM

The Nuggets are continuing their habit from last game of missing some easy shots (at the rim, from the line) and being careless with the ball. Gotta tighten that up. – 7:29 PM

Death drops / dips from the queer dance squad in Charlotte are definitely working for these commercial breaks. – 7:34 PM

Isaiah Thomas just walked over to Michael Malone, dapped him up and gave him a hug.Even though it didn’t work in Denver, IT still has strong relationships with the #Nuggets . – 7:35 PM

End of first quarter: Nuggets 32, #Hornets 30• LaMelo 8 pts, 3 ast• Miles Bridges 8 pts• 6 turnovers for the Hornets• Aaron Gordon has been a problem with 17 points and 5 rebounds. – 7:40 PM

Charlotte taking advantage of Denver’s bench unit to see out the 1st quarter, Denver are battling for seeding so expect heavy run for the starters – 7:41 PM

Sloppy first quarter from Denver that ended with a lack of focus and execution. Nuggets gave back most of the AG-generated lead and couldn’t even get off a final shot despite plenty of time. “Fell apart like a 3 dollar suitcase” is I believe how the Charlotte crew called it. – 7:42 PM

Bones has the only 3 points for the reserves. Nuggets bench tonight so far: pic.twitter.com/Xd9YQWnmXb

Watching Jalen McDaniels successfully battle DeMarcus Cousins in the post makes you realize a lot has changed since I started following the league. – 7:46 PM

Nuggets’ bench is getting worked in the first half. Bryn Forbes just got his second-quarter stint cut short and JaMychal Green’s absence has been felt. That group was supposed to be an advantage for Denver tonight. – 7:46 PM

Jeff Green still gets up considering he’s 35. Made me think, who’s are the best 35+ years old dunkers in the history of the NBA? Vince Carter is up there surely? – 7:54 PM

Charlotte’s bench outscoring Denver’s 17-6 right now. IT just drove the lane in transition and finished inside. Malone just shakes his head. Reserves not bringing any juice whatsoever. – 7:55 PM

