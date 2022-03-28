Paul George returning this week?

Paul George returning this week?

Main Rumors

Paul George returning this week?

March 28, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Today with the Clippers: Paul George continues to play 5-on-5, with the potential for a return as soon as this week left open + Ty Lue tells Daryl Morey to worry about his own team latimes.com/sports/clipper…3:14 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue greets Xavier Moon — as Paul George dribbles in the background. pic.twitter.com/pkwMEs6ml11:56 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George went through 5-on-5 practice yesterday. He will practice today according to Ty Lue. Lue says team will see how he’s feeling this week when asked if PG could be cleared to play in a game this week. – 1:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George was able to play 5-on-5 yesterday, according to Ty Lue. He didn’t say whether he expects to see PG play this week. – 1:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue says Paul George was able to play five on five Sunday. “We’ll see how practice goes and how he’s feeling” before the Clippers make a designation on whether PG will play this week. – 1:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue says that Paul George played 5-on-5 basketball yesterday, will practice today.
Status for this week TBD. – 1:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And now Clippers have officially converted Amir Coffey’s contract to a standard rest of season deal, a move that has been expected ever since Paul George left the lineup in December.
A long time coming for a player that has been on a two-way contract with Clippers since 2019. – 2:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We have had various levels of Paul George workout shows this month: taking shots at practice after the Lakers win, shootaround at Golden State, return to practice this week.
But this was first on court work before a game. And first time we have seen him extend range beyond 17ft. pic.twitter.com/ExwBSw03sh10:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has graduated to shooting 3s. pic.twitter.com/8CNaWohocH10:08 PM

More on this storyline

Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on Paul George at practice yesterday: “He was good, it was good to see him start his practice.” Adds that he “doesn’t know” when PG will return, but acknowledges: “We could use an extra little bump” at this point in the season.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / March 25, 2022
LA Clippers: Good to see ya, @Paul George! -via Twitter @LAClippers / March 24, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home