Paul George returning this week?

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Today with the Clippers: Paul George continues to play 5-on-5, with the potential for a return as soon as this week left open + Ty Lue tells Daryl Morey to worry about his own team latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:14 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue greets Xavier Moon — as Paul George dribbles in the background. pic.twitter.com/pkwMEs6ml1 – 1:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George went through 5-on-5 practice yesterday. He will practice today according to Ty Lue. Lue says team will see how he’s feeling this week when asked if PG could be cleared to play in a game this week. – 1:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George was able to play 5-on-5 yesterday, according to Ty Lue. He didn’t say whether he expects to see PG play this week. – 1:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue says Paul George was able to play five on five Sunday. “We’ll see how practice goes and how he’s feeling” before the Clippers make a designation on whether PG will play this week. – 1:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue says that Paul George played 5-on-5 basketball yesterday, will practice today.
Status for this week TBD. – 1:55 PM
Ty Lue says that Paul George played 5-on-5 basketball yesterday, will practice today.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And now Clippers have officially converted Amir Coffey’s contract to a standard rest of season deal, a move that has been expected ever since Paul George left the lineup in December.
A long time coming for a player that has been on a two-way contract with Clippers since 2019. – 2:45 PM
And now Clippers have officially converted Amir Coffey’s contract to a standard rest of season deal, a move that has been expected ever since Paul George left the lineup in December.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We have had various levels of Paul George workout shows this month: taking shots at practice after the Lakers win, shootaround at Golden State, return to practice this week.
But this was first on court work before a game. And first time we have seen him extend range beyond 17ft. pic.twitter.com/ExwBSw03sh – 10:29 PM
We have had various levels of Paul George workout shows this month: taking shots at practice after the Lakers win, shootaround at Golden State, return to practice this week.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has graduated to shooting 3s. pic.twitter.com/8CNaWohocH – 10:08 PM
More on this storyline
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on Paul George at practice yesterday: “He was good, it was good to see him start his practice.” Adds that he “doesn’t know” when PG will return, but acknowledges: “We could use an extra little bump” at this point in the season.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / March 25, 2022
