Paul George upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game

Andrew Greif: Paul George is questionable to play against Utah, the Clippers say. He hasn’t played since Dec. 22.
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
And today, “questionable” became a reason for Clippers fans to rejoice.
Paul George could play Tuesday vs. Jazz:
ocregister.com/2022/03/28/cli… – 7:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Clippers injury report for Tuesday v. Jazz
QUESTIONABLE – Paul George (Right Elbow Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear) – 7:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Paul George questionable vs. the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Kings will face the Clippers on April 9. pic.twitter.com/QDqX6FwyC8 – 7:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After missing 43 straight games with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, LA Clippers guard Paul George has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Utah Jazz.
And he’s going to have family at the game…
So yeah, adjust accordingly. – 7:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers list Paul George as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Utah Jazz – 7:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers list Paul George as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Utah. 😮 pic.twitter.com/iR3wsWJ1kb – 7:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE to play tomorrow against Utah. – 7:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is questionable to play against Utah, the Clippers say.
He hasn’t played since Dec. 22. – 7:25 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz don’t seem to be getting any breaks. Sounds like Paul George could play Tuesday and Anthony Davis might play Thursday v. the Utah Jazz. – 4:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Today with the Clippers: Paul George continues to play 5-on-5, with the potential for a return as soon as this week left open + Ty Lue tells Daryl Morey to worry about his own team latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:14 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue greets Xavier Moon — as Paul George dribbles in the background. pic.twitter.com/pkwMEs6ml1 – 1:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George went through 5-on-5 practice yesterday. He will practice today according to Ty Lue. Lue says team will see how he’s feeling this week when asked if PG could be cleared to play in a game this week. – 1:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George was able to play 5-on-5 yesterday, according to Ty Lue. He didn’t say whether he expects to see PG play this week. – 1:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue says that Paul George played 5-on-5 basketball yesterday, will practice today.
Status for this week TBD. – 1:55 PM
More on this storyline
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue says Paul George was able to play five on five Sunday. “We’ll see how practice goes and how he’s feeling” before the Clippers make a designation on whether PG will play this week. -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / March 28, 2022
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on Paul George at practice yesterday: “He was good, it was good to see him start his practice.” Adds that he “doesn’t know” when PG will return, but acknowledges: “We could use an extra little bump” at this point in the season.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / March 25, 2022
