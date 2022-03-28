Reggie Perry joining Blazers with 10-day contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing F Reggie Perry to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Perry played two games earlier this season for Portland on a 10-day deal.
The Trail Blazers are signing F Reggie Perry to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Perry played two games earlier this season for Portland on a 10-day deal. – 8:47 PM
Anthony Chiang: Heat announces it has signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. Kyle Guy was waived to make room for Mulder. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 24, 2022
JD Shaw: The Detroit Pistons plan to sign forward Braxton Key of the Delaware Blue Coats to a 10-day contract, agent Billy Davis of @foasports_ tells @HoopsRumors. Key has averaged 18.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in the G League this season, shooting 48%. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / March 22, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Tyrone Wallace plans to sign a 10-day deal with New Orleans, source tells ESPN. He’s averaged 27 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists in last 11 games with Long Island of G League. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 10, 2022
