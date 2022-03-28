Rockets shutting down Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Dennis Schroder for the season?

Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and Dennis Schröder were declared out before the game, as they likely will be for the balance of the season. The injuries were not invented. At this stage of the season, most players who have been playing regularly have something tight or sore.
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Top 3-point shooting bigs in the NBA since the all-star break (minimum 60 attempts):
1. Christian Wood, 32-for-70 (45.7%)
2. Precious Achiuwa, 26-for-63 (41.3%)
3. Karl-Anthony Towns, 29-for-71 (40.8%) – 7:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and Dennis Schroder are out tonight against the Spurs. – 6:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and Dennis Schröder are OUT. – 6:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets added Dennis Schröder, Eric Gordon, and Christian Wood to their injury report. All 3 are questionable for tonight’s game – 4:06 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Injury Report vs: San Antonio
Eric Gordon – Questionable (Right Groin Soreness)
Dennis Schröder – Questionable (Left Shoulder Soreness)
Christian Wood – Questionable (Left Hamstring Tightness) – 2:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Eric Gordon once again out for the second half of the back-to-back vs. Blazers tonight. Rockets 0-17 when he does not play. Same bus load of Blazers out again. – 3:59 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Late-season Christian Wood is very hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/UyyuuP79z5 – 3:53 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
After last night, the Rockets are holding Eric Gordon out with “right groin soreness.” We’ll see how Chauncey Billups counters the adjustment. – 3:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
As expected, Rockets say Eric Gordon is out tonight, the second night of a back to back – 3:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Through nearly eight minutes, the Rockets have made 10 of 12 shots including 6 of 8 3s, lead 28-10. Christian Wood is only Rockets player that has not scored (he has taken one shot) and he has five assists. – 10:26 PM
More on this storyline
With three regulars out, Daishen Nix and Usman Garuba will get extended playing time. “Very useful to see what those guys can do, get an opportunity to play against quality teams, get an opportunity to play together, like some of the guys that have been playing a bunch of minutes,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “It’s a positive, because they’ve been working all year, drill work, go down to the G League and come back and more drill work. Now, they have an opportunity to play.” -via Houston Chronicle / March 28, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says that Andre Iguodala will play about 15-17 minutes tonight. He hasn’t played since Feb 7, but the last time he played meaningful minutes was late January. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 28, 2022
Golden State: Draymond Green (left low back injury management) has been downgraded to out. Klay Thompson (right achilles tendon injury management) has been downgraded to out. Otto Porter (low back injury management) has been downgraded to out. Gary Payton II (right knee soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. Andre Iguodala (low back injury management) has been upgraded to available. -via HoopsHype / March 28, 2022
